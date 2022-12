Raptors Game Tonight: Raptors vs Celtics Odds, Starting Lineup, Injury Report, Predictions, TV Channel for Dec. 5

LeBron James scored 35 points, Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-117 on Sunday night."This was a must-win for us, because we wanted to have a successful road trip — at least .500," Davis said. "The last game is always the toughest to win."Davis also had seven assists as the Lakers overcame 38 points from Bojan Bogdanovic to end a three-game losing streak. Lonnie Walker IV added 18 points for Los Angeles and Russell Westbrook had 11 points and nine assists."LeBron really came in with a focus to finish...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO