TMR Rescue, Todd Mission Ranch Rescue is on a mission to give donkeys and mules their rightful place in the history books

Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular coffee chain to open second location in Houston and you could win free coffee for a year!Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
mocomotive.com
Parade, cookie walk and home tour highlight Montgomery holiday season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County’s oldest Christmas celebration took place Saturday with events in downtown Montgomery. The Montgomery Historical Society, founded in the 1950s, produced the annual December event, which serves as their main fundraising event of the year. Original Article:...
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER SHIPS 138 DOGS TO ADOPTION EVENT IN DELAWARE
The Montgomery County Animal Shelter has seen a massive increase in animals over the past year. Turning to a “No Kill Shelter” has been a big challenge. They have planned adoption events, and foster of animals. But today was one very la…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-ships-138-dogs-to-adoption-event-in-delaware/
papercitymag.com
Fashion Woodlands Turns The Closet Queen’s New Home Into a Wonderland — Top Designers Step Up For Make-A-Wish
A model in Cesar Galindo, hostess Theresa Roemer, designer Cesar Galindo at the Fashion Woodlands (Photo by Hung Truong Photography) Where: The new Woodlands home of Theresa Roemer (not the storied mansion in the Carlton Woods section of The Woodlands) PC Moment: Houstonians across the region gathered in the a...
SWAT stand-off ends with man shooting himself in front lawn where family lived, HPD says
According to police, the man was outside of the residence where his common-law wife and children lived.
This odd-shaped $2.4M mansion provides privacy in the heart of Houston
The River Oaks home's architecture separates it from Kirby Drive's traffic.
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"
According to reports, a 34-year-old woman tried to pull on a Southwest plane’s exit door while the flight was 37,000 feet in the air. The story apparently began when the flight left Houston Airport this past Saturday. The female passenger, who had not flown in some time began feeling as if she could not breathe properly. She then asked several crew members if she could ‘look out’ the window. After being told she could not, she then forced her way by an attendant and attempted to open an exit door while in midflight. It is reported that she also bit a passenger who tried to stop her.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct 1 K9 Zoe has received a donation of body armor
Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct 1 K9 Zoe has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Zoe’s vest was sponsored by Suzanne S…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-constables-office-precinct-1-k9-zoe-has-received-a-donation-of-body-armor/
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 BANK WATCH INITIATIE YIELDS WOULD BE BANK JUGGER
With “bank jugging” and vehicle break-ins being an ongoing issue, Constable “Rowdy” Hayden initiated a Bank Watch Initiative to identify suspects involved and ultimately prevent these crimes from occurring in our area. On December 8…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-4-bank-watch-initiatie-yields-would-be-bank-jugger/
mocomotive.com
Human remains found inside burnt vehicle at construction site in Montgomery County, authorities say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after human remains were found inside a burnt vehicle in Montgomery County, according to deputies. Deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and officials with South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at a construction site in the 10800 block of Sleepy Hollow Road.
Missing Houston man found dead after family says he was last seen on a camping trip with friends
The search is over for Aamir Ali, five days after he was last seen alive. His family said he left his belongings behind during a camping trip with friends.
Houston mother believes apartment fire that sent her 3 kids to hospital could have been prevented
Just hours before the fire, the mother said she was asking management to fix an electrical problem in her apartment but was only told, "We are going to get to it."
Man seen at Hobby Airport-area apartment complex for days banged on door before being shot, HPD says
The deadly shooting happened Wednesday right behind a towering parking structure that serves Hobby Airport. The woman surrendered but hasn't been charged with anything yet.
mocomotive.com
mocomotive.com
More water issues in Magnolia, residents in new subdivision complain about water pressure
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Residents in one Montgomery County community say they never know when they will have running water in their homes. Andrew Hook, a local Pastor who lives in Mill Creek, says there are water issues at his newly constructed home every other week. “We’ll come out in…
mocomotive.com
2 killed in violent head-on crash in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The rain may be partly to blame for a deadly crash in Montogomery County, according to officials. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 105 near Walker Road. Fire officials said they had to close down 105 for several hours after a…
fox26houston.com
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake
HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
fox26houston.com
1 killed after speeding pickup truck slams into other vehicle in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Houston has taken one person's life overnight Sunday and officers investigating if the driver in the striking vehicle was intoxicated. ALSO OVERNIGHT: 1 killed in T-bone crash with suspected drunk driver in South Houston. It happened a little before 1 a.m. in the 10100...
mocomotive.com
Body of missing former UH student found in Central Texas lake, sheriff says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The body of a former University of Houston student who went missing while camping with friends has been found in a Central Texas lake, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said a dive team found Aamir Ali's body in Canyon Lake...
Arrest made 5 years after young mother's body found in trunk of burning car in Ft. Bend County
HOUSTON — Investigators in Fort Bend County say they have a major break in the investigation into the the killing of a Houston woman found shot to death in the trunk of a burning car more than five years ago. It was back on January 11, 2017, that deputies...
Comments / 3