Lee County, FL

Lee County launches housing website for Hurricane Ian-impacted residents

By Mariana Ortiz
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian-impacted residents can connect to resources for housing needs with the new Lee County storm website.

The page features a one-stop location for housing resources. Click on the house icon, or look for “Housing” on the left rail.

The newly launched housing-dedicated landing page explains the phased-in housing plan post-hurricane that FEMA and its partners use. There is also information about the U.S. Small Business Administration loans for homeowners and information on Lee Board of County Commissioners’ recovery resources for homeowners and renters. These include home-repair assistance, insurance-deductible assistance, utility assistance and the coordinated entry program for people at risk of homelessness or who are homeless.

People who are homeless or in damaged homes due to Hurricane Ian can apply to FEMA for help. The deadline was recently extended to Jan. 12, 2023.

Residents need to go to www.DisasterAssistance.gov and complete an application, call 800-621-3362 or visit a local Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). A complete list of DRC locations is at www.leegov.com/hurricane/storm/available-resources.

