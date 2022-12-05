Braves legend Fred McGriff heading to Baseball Hall of Fame

The wait is over for a Braves legend. Fred McGriff is heading to Cooperstown.

The Contemporary Baseball Era Ballot committee unanimously voted to send McGriff to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday night.

The 16-member committee considered eight players who didn’t earn enough votes in 10 years on the Baseball Writers Association of America ballots: McGriff, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Albert Belle, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Raphael Palmeiro and Curt Schilling.

Each candidate had to receive 75% of the contemporary committee’s votes. McGriff is the only player who reached that threshold. Dale Murphy received six votes.

McGriff got 169 votes (39.8%) in his final year on the BBWAA ballot in 2019.

McGriff played for almost five seasons with Atlanta and won the 1995 World Series with the Braves. McGriff also was the MVP of the 1994 All-Star Game.

“Crime Dog” finished his career with 493 home runs, .284 batting average and .377 career on-base percentage.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on July 23, 2023. The BWAA’s ballot won’t be released until January.

Meanwhile Murphy and other players on the ballot will have to wait another three years for their hot at Cooperstown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

