411mania.com
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
PWMania
Bron Breakker Believes WWE NXT Star Can Headline WrestleMania
WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker stated on Instagram to WWE Deutschland that he believes Cora Jade can headline WrestleMania. In real life, the two are dating. On NXT, Jade is currently feuding with Wendy Choo. “Obviously Cora Jade, I think she has the potential to main event WrestleMania one day...
PWMania
Both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Out of Action With the Same Injury
Following Drew McIntyre’s announcement that he is not medically cleared to compete, WWE’s biggest star, Roman Reigns, is also out with an injury. Surprisingly, both stars are out with the same injury. Dave Meltzer provided updates on Reigns and McIntyre in the most recent edition of the Wrestling...
PWMania
Kofi Kingston Makes History at WWE NXT Deadline
After a long career in WWE, Kofi Kingston has accomplished everything. Kingston has played in a number of memorable matches and won numerous championships. On Saturday night at the NXT Deadline premium live event, Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Pretty Deadly to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. Kingston broke...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On How Long Matt Riddle Will Be Off WWE TV
Matt Riddle is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks following Solo Sikoa's vicious attack on The Original Bro on the 12/5 episode of "WWE Raw." It was announced on the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown" that Riddle was rushed to the hospital after he "suffered significant trauma to his trachea, lost his voice, and had difficulty breathing" following Sikoa's attack.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Reflects On Wrestling Match That Has Stood Out In His Memory For Years
Some matches stay in your memory for as long as you can recall. Others come and go and don’t leave much of an impression. Tony Schiavone, who has seen a pro wrestling match or two, spoke during a recent installment of his on-demand “Ask Tony Anything” podcast about a legendary match that has stuck with him since the time he saw it with his friends.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Credits WWE Star for Giving Him the Confidence to Keep Wrestling
Despite several significant injuries, Kurt Angle was able to compete throughout his career. At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, he faced off against Baron Corbin in his farewell match. Angle recently credited Bobby Lashley with giving him the courage to wrestle for a few more years after he thought his career...
PWMania
Matt Hardy Wants Edge and Christian to Be The Hardy Boyz’s Final Opponents
AEW star Matt Hardy talked about various topics on a recent episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”. During it the podcast, Matt said that he and his brother Jeff would like to team up against Edge and Christian for “one last match.” In WWE, they had great matches. The only problem is that Matt, Jeff, and Christian are under contract with AEW and Edge is with WWE.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Reveals WrestleMania Match He Came Up With in the Middle of the Night
During an interview with Sam Roberts, Shawn Michaels discussed his WWE WrestleMania 24 match against Ric Flair in 2008. “That particular match was something that came to me in the middle of the night. I woke up out of sleep. I think it was like two o’clock in the morning, [I] got up out of bed, and then just went to the table and started writing. Then I’m coming down to the end of it. Those thoughts that are in my head and of course, like a movie [I get] a little teardrop. I’m like ‘Oh my goodness. Is this too like namby pamby?’
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (12/5/22) – Capital One Arena in Washington, DC – 8,077 sold. AEW Dynamite (12/7/22) – H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX – 3,157 sold. WWE SmackDown (12/9/22) – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA – 6,968 sold.
PWMania
Johnny Gargano Scheduled For Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Gargano Thanks Fans
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano is making his way to SmackDown this week. The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is promoting a dark main event featuring Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The following has been announced for Friday’s episode of SmackDown: Shayna Baszler...
PWMania
Shotzi Shares Broken Hand X-Ray, Says She’ll Be Out of Action For 6 Weeks
On WWE SmackDown, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey attacked Shotzi in the parking lot. Shotzi’s hand was slammed in a car door by Rousey and Baszler. As a result of the attack, Shotzi suffered a broken hand in the storyline. Prior to the attack, Shotzi was scheduled to face...
PWMania
Scarlett Makes WWE Main Roster In-Ring Debut at Saturday’s Live Event (Video)
Scarlett worked her first WWE main roster match on Saturday night from the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. Scarlett signed a contract with WWE in 2019, but she only wrestled two matches for the company, both in NXT. She’s mostly been Karrion Kross’ valet. The couple was released last year before being reintroduced as two of several names who returned when Triple H took over main roster creative.
PWMania
WWE Does Parking Lot Injury Angle Before SmackDown (Video), New Match Set
Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders appears to be planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As seen in the video below, Cathy Kelley interviewed Legado del Fantasma in the PPG Paints Arena parking lot and mentioned a match against The Viking Raiders. It’s unclear whether this will be Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Erik and Ivar or something else.
PWMania
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Wheeling, WV 12/10/2022
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Holiday Tour Supershow live event at the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV. * WWE Undisputed Tag Titles: The Usos Vs. Brawling Brutes ended in a no contest after interference from Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Braun Strowman. This setup the main event.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 9, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. – The show opened with the Brawling Brutes and the Bloodline making their entrances for their title match. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch. Sheamus and Jimmy started the match,...
PWMania
Tony Khan Reveals Why Colt Cabana Didn’t Wrestle at ROH Final Battle
Colt Cabana has competed at all of Ring of Honor’s pay-per-view events since Tony Khan bought the company and started its new era. At ROH Supercard of Honor, Cabana fought Blake Christian, and at ROH Death Before Dishonor, Cabana fought Anthony Henry. Cabana wasn’t announced for Final Battle. At...
PWMania
Roxanne Perez Triumphs in First-Ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline
At Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, Roxanne Perez won the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. The Iron Survivor Match kicked off Deadline, with Perez winning to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. There is currently no word on when the title match will take place.
PWMania
Spoiler: Plans For Kurt Angle on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Attitude Era Throwback Planned
WWE reportedly has big things planned for tonight’s birthday celebration for Kurt Angle. The WWE legend will be on tonight’s episode of the blue brand to celebrate his 54th birthday in front of his hometown crowd in Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. According to a...
PWMania
Latest News on John Cena’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Status
With WWE looking to pack WrestleMania 39, John Cena is one of the names that WWE is hoping to bring back. As previously reported by WrestleVotes, Cena is expected to wrestle at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next year, though it is unknown who he will face. According to WrestleVotes,...
