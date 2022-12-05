Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Head-on collision injures 3 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Police and Fire & Rescue responded to a head-on collision on Saturday night. Police say the dispatch center began receiving calls about a crash that injured people just before 7 p.m. in the 6900 block of southbound Franklin Road. After investigating the crash police say a vehicle turned off a side road to get onto Franklin Road when it turned into oncoming traffic and a head-on collision took place.
WSLS
Three hospitalized after crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Roanoke County Saturday, according to police. Authorities say just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Police...
WSET
3 people hospitalized in Roanoke County head-on collision
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Three people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision in Roanoke County. Just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Three subjects were...
19-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash on I-81, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one death and one injury in Rockingham County.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Three-vehicle crash in Deerfield Tuesday results in one fatality
One man is dead and one woman is being treated for serious injuries after a three-vehicle accident on Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Deerfield. The accident took place approximately one half mile east of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road in Augusta County at 7:13 a.m. Trenton Varner, 36, of Head Waters,...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Advisory: Road work scheduled for week of Dec. 12-16
VDOT has updated it list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. ALLEGHANY COUNTY.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of Dec. 12-16
VDOT has updated its list of road work and maintenance that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Motorist advisory for week of Dec. 12-16
VDOT has updated its list of road construction and maintenance projects for the Lynchburg District for the week of Dec. 12-16. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
rewind1051.com
Virginia State Police Release Information on Fatal Crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released information on that fatal crash earlier this week in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the accident happened shortly after seven o’clock Tuesday morning on Shenandoah Mountain Drive near the intersection of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road. A 2017...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
WSLS
VDOT: Emergency road work causes delays on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 3:30 P.M.:. Drivers on I-81 Friday evening can continue to expect delays due to emergency roadwork, according to VDOT. Emergency roadwork is happening at mile marker 137 to repair a large pothole, VDOT said. A right lane closure was expected to be in place...
WSLS
Mobile home fire in Roanoke County leaves $50,000 in damages
UPDATE - Dec 8, 2022 at 9:25 p.m.:. No one was hurt and no one was displaced after the structure fire in Roanoke County, according to Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews said they received the call at 7:23 p.m. for a structure fire in the 5100...
wfxrtv.com
Mobile home fire causes $50,000 in damages
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke County Fire and Rescue say they responded to a call about a mobile home on fire last night. According to officials, crews responded to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountain Road, in the Mount Pleasant area, around 7:23 p.m. on Thursday. Reports say...
more961.com
Two fatal crashes in Augusta County
Virginia State Police are currently investigating two fatal crashes in Augusta County. One occurred last night at around 8:17 on Route 664, which is Mount Torrey Road in the Lyndhurst area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported a 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it ran off the left side of...
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One confirmed fatality in three-vehicle crash in Augusta County
Virginia State Police is reporting that a three-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Augusta County has resulted in one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation. Chris Graham. I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting...
WHSV
VSP: One fatality in West Augusta crash
WEST AUGUSTA, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have announced that one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash occurred in the 2000 block of Shenandoah Mountain Dr. in Augusta County. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Dec. 6 according to the VSP, and the crash...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police investigating thefts from multiple stores at Shops at Stonefield
Update: Sunday, 9:06 a.m. Albemarle County Police Department would like to thank the community. Due to the response to the media release on the incident at the Shops at Stonefield, positive identification of the suspects has been made. Because this case is still an ongoing and active case, ACPD is...
WSLS
Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
wfxrtv.com
Three wanted for reported robbery at Sunrise Smoke Shop
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)— The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three people wanted in-connection with a reported robbery. Officers responded at 6:24 p.m., on Friday, at Sunrise Smoke Shop on Campbell Avenue. According to police, the caller told them two men went into the...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz VHSL Class 1 Finals Preview – George Wythe Maroons
WYTHEVILLE, VA(WFXR) — The George Wythe Maroons take on the Riverheads Gladiators in the Class 3 state finals Saturday at Noon at Salem Stadium in Salem. Friday Night Blitz VHSL Class 1 Finals Preview – …. WYTHEVILLE, VA(WFXR) — The George Wythe Maroons take on the Riverheads Gladiators...
Comments / 0