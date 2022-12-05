ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FanSided

Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him

Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
NESN

Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings

The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
BOSTON, NY
FanSided

Braves insider continues to kill any optimism around Dansby Swanson

There has been a bad feeling about Dansby Swanson returning to the Braves for some time and one team insider is only killing any optimism further. One of the big concerns for Atlanta Braves fans this offseason was whether or not the organization and general manager Alex Anthopoulos would be willing to pony up big money to keep Dansby Swanson as the team’s shortstop as part of a stalwart young corps for the 2021 World Series champions.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

MLB rumors: Dansby Swanson could make Braves worst nightmare a reality

There has been a new update on Dansby Swanson’s free agency, and Atlanta Braves fans won’t like it. Two of the top-tier free agent shortstops are gone, but two remain unsigned. Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, and Xander Bogaerts joined the San Diego Padres on an 11-year, $280 million deal. Dansby Swanson still remains on the open market, but has a plethora of suitors. There’s now a new update on Swanson, and Atlanta Braves fans won’t like it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly "Targeting" Top Free Agent Pitcher

The New York Yankees might have given Aaron Judge the GDP of a small country to re-sign him for the next eight years, but they seem intent on spending much more to bring in one of baseball's top pitchers. According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Yankees are...
FanSided

How much money is Steve Cohen paying in taxes alone for the Mets offseason?

New York Mets owner is spending money in free agency, luxury tax threshold be damned. Here’s how much he’ll be paying in taxes alone this MLB offseason. Once Steve Cohen officially purchased the New York Mets, fans were expecting that one offseason, he would go on a spending spree. Well, in his third official year, Cohen has flexed his checkbook to try and put the team over the top.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Steve Cohen has turned losing Jacob deGrom into a huge win for Mets

Rather than pay Jacob deGrom to return to Queens, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has turned losing his ace into a surprising win. Whenever a team loses its ace, things usually don’t go well after that. It’s typically smaller market MLB teams that end up losing their best pitcher to bigger market clubs, so when the New York Mets lost Cy Young-winning ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers it came as a bit of a blow to fan morale.
QUEENS, NY
