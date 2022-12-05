Read full article on original website
Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him
Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings
The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Braves insider continues to kill any optimism around Dansby Swanson
There has been a bad feeling about Dansby Swanson returning to the Braves for some time and one team insider is only killing any optimism further. One of the big concerns for Atlanta Braves fans this offseason was whether or not the organization and general manager Alex Anthopoulos would be willing to pony up big money to keep Dansby Swanson as the team’s shortstop as part of a stalwart young corps for the 2021 World Series champions.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Alex Anthopoulos discusses Joe Jimenez acquisition, Dansby Swanson’s market, and more
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos caught up with the media to discuss the Wednesday evening acquisition of reliever Joe Jiminez. Joe Jiminez was acquired from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for Justyn-Henry Malloy and Jake Higginbotham. “We’ve been trying to acquire him for quite some time,” Alex Anthopoulos said...
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
MLB rumors: Dansby Swanson could make Braves worst nightmare a reality
There has been a new update on Dansby Swanson’s free agency, and Atlanta Braves fans won’t like it. Two of the top-tier free agent shortstops are gone, but two remain unsigned. Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, and Xander Bogaerts joined the San Diego Padres on an 11-year, $280 million deal. Dansby Swanson still remains on the open market, but has a plethora of suitors. There’s now a new update on Swanson, and Atlanta Braves fans won’t like it.
Yankees Reportedly "Targeting" Top Free Agent Pitcher
The New York Yankees might have given Aaron Judge the GDP of a small country to re-sign him for the next eight years, but they seem intent on spending much more to bring in one of baseball's top pitchers. According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Yankees are...
MLB Insider: Mets’ Carlos Carrasco could be a trade candidate
MLB Insider: Mets’ Carlos Carrasco could be a trade candidate. The New York Mets are on an unprecedented spending spree. After losing Jacob deGrom, they have added Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga and David Robertson. They have spent slightly more on Verlander, Quintana and Senga ($187...
Kevin Durant explains blunt, dismissive take on Yankees’ Aaron Judge signing
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have too much to focus on in their own building right now to have a well-measured take on what’s happening with the YES Network buddies in the Bronx. At least, that’s what it seemed like this week when the media pressured KD into...
Veteran Yankees writer rips ‘dumb’ Hal Steinbrenner in wake of Aaron Judge signing
Behold! A take you would’ve expected from the Yankees media if Hal Steinbrenner had let Aaron Judge get away, published even after Steinbrenner reportedly closed the deal with Judge all the way from Italy. Didn’t expect our jaws to drop a second time after the Judge re-signing news arrived...
New York Yankees make signing MLB’s top free agent a priority
While it may have never been close, the New York Yankees appeared to be dancing with the very real chance
Dave Roberts’ quote about Padres in NLDS should motivate Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn’t exactly the most vocal of figureheads out there, so when he says something that could be perceived as a callout, perhaps the subjects should be listening intently. Roberts spoke to the media during the Winter Meetings and addressed a number of topics,...
How much money is Steve Cohen paying in taxes alone for the Mets offseason?
New York Mets owner is spending money in free agency, luxury tax threshold be damned. Here’s how much he’ll be paying in taxes alone this MLB offseason. Once Steve Cohen officially purchased the New York Mets, fans were expecting that one offseason, he would go on a spending spree. Well, in his third official year, Cohen has flexed his checkbook to try and put the team over the top.
Steve Cohen has turned losing Jacob deGrom into a huge win for Mets
Rather than pay Jacob deGrom to return to Queens, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has turned losing his ace into a surprising win. Whenever a team loses its ace, things usually don’t go well after that. It’s typically smaller market MLB teams that end up losing their best pitcher to bigger market clubs, so when the New York Mets lost Cy Young-winning ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers it came as a bit of a blow to fan morale.
Yankees ‘working on something big’ as free agency focus takes an unexpected turn
The New York Yankees have been focused on the top starting pitcher on the free agent market, Carlos Rodon. Rodon is reportedly seeking a deal worth $30 million per season in the 5–6 year range, but the Bombers have unexpectedly turned their attention toward the shortstop market, according to one MLB insider.
