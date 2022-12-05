Read full article on original website
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Jalin Hyatt Becomes First Vol to Win the Biletnikoff Award
Tennessee has its first Biletnikoff Award winner. The nation’s most explosive playmaker Jalin Hyatt captured the award, which goes to college football’s most outstanding receiver regardless of position, on Thursday night as part of the virtual ESPN College Football Awards. Hyatt beat out two other finalists in Iowa...
MTSU Dominates in Overtime Against Belmont
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It was as tightly contested as a game could be at The Curb Event Center as The MTSU Blue Raiders traveled to Nashville to take on the Belmont Bruins. An in-state matchup (a series led by MTSU 23-18 according to goblueraiders.com) with campuses separated by just 35 miles and two teams with six wins was always going to be an interesting game but then you add that both teams were -110 money line before the game, even Vegas knew this one was going to be close.
3 Things to Know Before the Titans Play the Jaguars
This Sunday, December 11th, Nissan Stadium hosts the Jaguars (4-8). Game begins at 12 pm. The Titans running back has had a history of scoring against division foe Jacksonville. In 11 career games, he scored 15 times. Last season he combined for five in both of their games and even rushed for four in a single game in 2018.
OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Mike’ Michael Jones
Joseph “Mike” Michael Jones passed away on December 6, 2022 at VA Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, he was 74 years old. He was born in Anna, IL and a resident of Christiana, TN. Mike served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired as Parts...
OBITUARY: James ‘Vic’ Franklin Victory Jr.
Mr. James “Vic” Franklin Victory, Jr., age 65, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was born in Murfreesboro to the late James F., Sr. and Orbie Bell Corley Victory. Mr. Victory owned and operated Vic’s Towing and Recovery and was in the wrecker business...
OBITUARY: Billy Joe Emberton
On December 1, 2022, Billy Joe Emberton followed the light to eternal rest and peace. Born in Nashville, Tennessee on January 15, 1957, to Jo Ann and Stanley Emberton. Billy Joe was fourth in the line of five siblings: Tony, May Helen, Nancy and Larry, whom he cared for greatly. His wife Kathy and two daughters, Cody and Shelby carry on with his love.
Open Table Reveals its Top 100 Restaurants – Two Nashville Spots Makes the List
OpenTable revealed diners’ most beloved spots to grab a meal with the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022, curated for diners, by diners, from over 13 million reviews. OpenTable data from the year reveals diners are seeking more opportunities to get together over a meal, more captivating dining experiences and more ‘treat yourself’ moments.
OBITUARY: James David Beard
James David Beard passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, he was 71 years old. He was born in Memphis and a resident of Rutherford County. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Farrer Brothers. James was preceded in death...
Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years
The Nashville Symphony brings the spirit of New Orleans to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center stage for a rare, one-night-only performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The group will perform on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:30pm, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/preservationhall. The...
OBITUARY: Eddy Ray Finch
Eddy Ray Finch, age 73, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at his home on December 4th, 2022, he was being cared for by a dedicated team of compassionate caregivers and Alive Hospice. Eddy was born on February 11th, 1949, to parents William Henry and Hester Jane Finch in Nashville, TN.
Ribbon Cutting: Mid-State Oral Surgery & Implant Center in Smyrna
Mid-State Oral Surgery & Implant Center held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 13181 Old Nashville Hwy. in Smyrna. Mid-State Oral Surgery & Implant Center provides exceptional oral surgery services where patient needs are placed first. Their surgeons have hospital privileges at Tristar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville), Tristar Horizon Medical Center (Dickson), and Specialty Surgery Center (Nashville) to manage all age ranges and medical conditions.
OBITUARY: Carol Ann Martinez
Carol Ann Martinez went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, she was 79 years old. She was a native of Pontiac, Michigan and a resident of Tennessee for over 30 years. She was a beloved teacher for more than 20 years. Carol was preceded in...
FanDuel Bracket City Live, a Free Three-Day Festival Featuring Basketball, Music & More is Coming to Nashville
FanDuel Bracket City Live, a FREE three-day festival centered around music, basketball and action, will take over Lower Broadway in Nashville this coming March. Music City becomes Bracket City on March 16-18, 2023, coinciding with the initial rounds of college basketball postseason games. 2023 FanDuel Bracket City Live will showcase...
OBITUARY: Jay ‘Jay Bird’ Matthews
Jay “Jay Bird “ Matthews, age 52 of Lascassas, TN passed away on November 29, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Lascassas and a graduate of the Class of 1989 from Oakland High School. Jay is survived by his wife Kathy Parker, his only child Harley Katherine...
Greater Nashville Realtors Installs 2023 Board of Directors
After an explosive year of record-high interest rates, inventory nearing pre-pandemic levels and experiencing one of the largest growth phases in Nashville history, 2022 was another remarkable year for Greater Nashville’s housing industry. Despite a national downward trend in closings, the Greater Nashville area is on the cusp of...
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee
The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes.
OBITUARY: Sharon Phillips Sloan
Sharon Phillips Sloan, age 86 of Murfreesboro died Friday, December 2, 2022, at Stones River Manor after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born April 1, 1936, in Spencer County, Indiana to Curtis Phillips and Catherine Oldham Phillips. In 1946 the family moved to Brentwood. In 1951...
Rotary Club of Murfreesboro Pancake Breakfast Brings Friends Together
Rotary Club of Murfreesboro’s pancake breakfast has long been the beginning of the holiday season for many families in Rutherford County. This year, it was about bringing a lot of old friends together who had not seen each other for some time due to the two-year event hiatus during the pandemic.
Paramore to Host an Album Release Party in Nashville
Paramore, the rock band from Franklin, TN is taking over the Grand Ole Opry house for an album release party- their first album in five years. Sharing on social media, “Album Release Show. Nashville. Feb 6 2023.” Titled “This is Why”, the album releases on February 10th so those who attend the show will get a first listen to the album.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction. Last Seen in Hermitage. Anyone with...
