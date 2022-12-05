ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment Therapy

The Independent

How to give your houseplants the wow factor this Christmas

If your budget is tight this Christmas but you still want festive houseplants, you can use plants that you already have to get the yuletide look.“Think about what houseplants in your collection you are going to be incorporating in your Christmas décor and where you are going to place them,” advises award-winning houseplant expert Jade Murray, author of The Indoor Garden (Pimpernel Press, £20).“Avoid decorating all your houseplants, just choose what you feel would be the best ones.” View this post on Instagram ...
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
Reader's Digest

12 Plant Watering Tips: How Often and How Much to Water Houseplants

Do you struggle to keep even low-maintenance indoor plants like pothos or philodendrons alive? There’s a good chance this relates to your plant watering ways. You might think that forgetting to irrigate is the prevailing problem, but regular overwatering is the most common cause of dead plants, as it quickly leads to root rot.
Reader's Digest

How to Care for Spider Plants

Looking for a hanging plant to cheer up your home? If you’re in the market for low-maintenance indoor plants, this one’s your girl. Spider plants aren’t super needy about watering, and since they are low-light indoor plants, they don’t require a lot of sun. In other words, you don’t have to have a green thumb to master spider plant care. (Trust me on this: I’ve had my spider plant, Charlotte, for more than 25 years.)
People

Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50

These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
Cheryl E Preston

Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors

Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
pethelpful.com

Lonely Dog with No One to Play with Gets His Very Own Puppy

Dogs are very active animals. They love playing and running around. The unfortunate thing is that as dog parents, we can't play with them 24/7 no matter how much we want to. Work and errands and other responsibilities pull us away. This will leave dogs alone and they have to entertain themselves.
Seacoast Current

Beware: Strange, Brown Clumps on New England Christmas Trees Are Filled With Praying Mantis Eggs

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you haven't yet, it's time to check your tree for small, brown clumps and lumps that resemble pinecones. Whether you've decorated your tree yet or not, take the time to search, because it's easy for them to blend in unless you know what you're looking for.
WPTV

5 tips for dealing with fallen leaves this season

Vividly-colored fall foliage is stunning to behold but less impressive when cleaning up all the leaves is your job. Raking, bagging and moving what seems like thousands of leaves can be back-breaking work. And even if you have the best backpack leaf blower out there, there’s only so much moving around you can do.
Apartment Therapy

I Gifted Myself Peace of Mind for the Holidays (and Beyond)

This article is sponsored by Ring. All prices and savings listed in this post are as of publication and could change. There’s so much I love about living alone: decorating how I want, not hesitating to bring home yet another houseplant, never having to remind a roommate again to unload the dishwasher. But while living alone helps me feel more confident, more empowered, and more myself, it can also feel a little vulnerable sometimes. It’s helpful to have another set of eyes around the house — and as much as I love my dog and cat, they’re not great at answering questions like, “What was that sound?”
pethelpful.com

Bulldog's Fascination with the Christmas Tree Is Too Cute to Resist

A special word of caution this holiday season for those with pets – they will want to touch the Christmas tree. LOL! Between all the lights and glitter and the unusual tree in the middle of the family room, pets can’t help but let curiosity get the best of them.
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

