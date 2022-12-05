Read full article on original website
Bron Breakker Believes WWE NXT Star Can Headline WrestleMania
WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker stated on Instagram to WWE Deutschland that he believes Cora Jade can headline WrestleMania. In real life, the two are dating. On NXT, Jade is currently feuding with Wendy Choo. “Obviously Cora Jade, I think she has the potential to main event WrestleMania one day...
Both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Out of Action With the Same Injury
Following Drew McIntyre’s announcement that he is not medically cleared to compete, WWE’s biggest star, Roman Reigns, is also out with an injury. Surprisingly, both stars are out with the same injury. Dave Meltzer provided updates on Reigns and McIntyre in the most recent edition of the Wrestling...
Kofi Kingston Makes History at WWE NXT Deadline
After a long career in WWE, Kofi Kingston has accomplished everything. Kingston has played in a number of memorable matches and won numerous championships. On Saturday night at the NXT Deadline premium live event, Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Pretty Deadly to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. Kingston broke...
Tony Schiavone Reflects On Wrestling Match That Has Stood Out In His Memory For Years
Some matches stay in your memory for as long as you can recall. Others come and go and don’t leave much of an impression. Tony Schiavone, who has seen a pro wrestling match or two, spoke during a recent installment of his on-demand “Ask Tony Anything” podcast about a legendary match that has stuck with him since the time he saw it with his friends.
Scarlett Makes WWE Main Roster In-Ring Debut at Saturday’s Live Event (Video)
Scarlett worked her first WWE main roster match on Saturday night from the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. Scarlett signed a contract with WWE in 2019, but she only wrestled two matches for the company, both in NXT. She’s mostly been Karrion Kross’ valet. The couple was released last year before being reintroduced as two of several names who returned when Triple H took over main roster creative.
Matt Hardy Wants Edge and Christian to Be The Hardy Boyz’s Final Opponents
AEW star Matt Hardy talked about various topics on a recent episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”. During it the podcast, Matt said that he and his brother Jeff would like to team up against Edge and Christian for “one last match.” In WWE, they had great matches. The only problem is that Matt, Jeff, and Christian are under contract with AEW and Edge is with WWE.
Kurt Angle Credits WWE Star for Giving Him the Confidence to Keep Wrestling
Despite several significant injuries, Kurt Angle was able to compete throughout his career. At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, he faced off against Baron Corbin in his farewell match. Angle recently credited Bobby Lashley with giving him the courage to wrestle for a few more years after he thought his career...
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Wheeling, WV 12/10/2022
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Holiday Tour Supershow live event at the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV. * WWE Undisputed Tag Titles: The Usos Vs. Brawling Brutes ended in a no contest after interference from Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Braun Strowman. This setup the main event.
Video: Sol Ruca Hits Her Unique New Finisher on WWE NXT Level Up
Sol Ruca’s victory over Valentina Feroz on Friday night’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up has made her a trending topic on social media. As seen in the videos below, Ruca defeated Feroz with a unique corner flipping cutter. This appears to be the new finisher for the former University of Oregon athlete who competed on the Acrobatics & Tumbling team and won the NCATA Individual Event National Championship.
Shawn Michaels Reveals WrestleMania Match He Came Up With in the Middle of the Night
During an interview with Sam Roberts, Shawn Michaels discussed his WWE WrestleMania 24 match against Ric Flair in 2008. “That particular match was something that came to me in the middle of the night. I woke up out of sleep. I think it was like two o’clock in the morning, [I] got up out of bed, and then just went to the table and started writing. Then I’m coming down to the end of it. Those thoughts that are in my head and of course, like a movie [I get] a little teardrop. I’m like ‘Oh my goodness. Is this too like namby pamby?’
NXT Level Up Results (12/9/22): Sol Ruca, Odyssey Jones, and More
The latest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Peacock on December 9th. The main event for this edition of NXT Level Up was a highly anticipated matchup that saw Ikemen Jiro clash with Trick Williams. The matches seen on this episode were taped on December 6th at the WWE...
Johnny Gargano Scheduled For Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Gargano Thanks Fans
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano is making his way to SmackDown this week. The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is promoting a dark main event featuring Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The following has been announced for Friday’s episode of SmackDown: Shayna Baszler...
WWE SmackDown Results – December 9, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. – The show opened with the Brawling Brutes and the Bloodline making their entrances for their title match. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch. Sheamus and Jimmy started the match,...
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Sheamus and...
WWE Does Parking Lot Injury Angle Before SmackDown (Video), New Match Set
Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders appears to be planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As seen in the video below, Cathy Kelley interviewed Legado del Fantasma in the PPG Paints Arena parking lot and mentioned a match against The Viking Raiders. It’s unclear whether this will be Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Erik and Ivar or something else.
The New Day Crowned WWE NXT Tag Team Champions at NXT Deadline (Video)
The New Day are the third WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in history and the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly at Saturday night’s NXT Deadline Premium Live Event.
Roxanne Perez Triumphs in First-Ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline
At Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, Roxanne Perez won the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. The Iron Survivor Match kicked off Deadline, with Perez winning to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. There is currently no word on when the title match will take place.
Jay White Sounds Off On Sasha Banks’ NJPW Status
Could “The Boss” end up in “The Bullet Club?”. Jay White welcomes the idea. “The Switchblade” recently spoke with Fightful for an interview, during which he addressed Sasha Banks’ possibly working the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 show, as well as “The Boss” possibly joining The Bullet Club.
WWE Creative Planning For Charlotte Flair’s Return
Fans will not have to wait much longer to see Charlotte Flair return to WWE television. In an ‘I Quit’ match, Ronda Rousey challenged Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which she won at WrestleMania Backlash in May. With a storyline injury, WWE wrote her off television.
Shawn Michaels on if There Are Plans for Bron Breakker to Join the WWE Main Roster
On Saturday night’s main event of WWE NXT Deadline, Bron Breakker retained his WWE NXT title over Apollo Crews. Shawn Michaels addressed the possibility of Breakker joining the WWE main roster during a press conference following the 2022 WWE NXT Deadline PLE. “We have a long-term and short-term plan,...
