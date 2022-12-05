ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Reported crash with injuries on Wheeler Street in Covington﻿

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reported crash with injuries on Wheeler Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Police are responding to a report of an aggravated robbery on Short Vine in Corryville

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an aggravated armed robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following shooting in Covington early Saturday

COVINGTON, Ky. — One person has died following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Covington Police Department. According to officials, officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street just after 7:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Fields Ertel Road in Mason, police are responding

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8955 Fields Ertel Road in Mason, with injuries, emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injury on Vandercar Way in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Report of a crash with injury on Vandercar Way in Florence. Police are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on KY 18 and Limaburg Road in Boone County

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of a crash on KY 18 and Limaburg Road in Boone County. Traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash at 13th and Greenup streets in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Report of a crash at East 13th and Greenup streets in Covington. Crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Colerain Avenue at Galbraith Road in Groesbeck

GROESBECK, Ohio — Report of a crash on Colerain Avenue at Galbraith Road in Groesbeck. A police cruiser was involved, injury status unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
GROESBECK, OH
WLWT 5

Police are on scene of a crash on Hopkins at Carter in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Police are on the scene of a crash with injuries on Hopkins Avenue at Carter Avenue in Norwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
NORWOOD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy