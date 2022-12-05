Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Central Parkway in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Central Parkway in Clifton.
WLWT 5
Elmwood Place residents concerned about dwindling number of police officers on duty
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — Despite Wednesday's dreary weather, neighbors gathered on Pamela Chandler's front porch to talk about the state of affairs in Elmwood Place. "This is not the same place it was back when I was growing up, which was a long time ago," Chandler said. "And I don't ever expect it to be like that. But it could be a heck of a lot better than it is right now."
WLWT 5
Sheriff's office searching for man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Elmwood Place
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Elmwood Place. According to officials, deputies responded to a scene in the 6300 block of Vine Street on Friday night.
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Kirby Road in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Police on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Kirby Road in Lebanon.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron. Emergency crews on scene. No report of injuries.
WLWT 5
Multiple cars reported in a crash at Highway Avenue and Wright Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Multiple cars reported in a crash at Highway Avenue and Wright Street in Covington.
WLWT 5
Driver indicted on charges in fatal hit-and-run in Walnut Hills
A man has been indicted on multiple charges including aggravated vehicular homicide in a fatal crash that happened in July. The crash happened on July 17 when police said 49-year-old Donte Beenie was driving on Gilbert Avenue and struck a pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 26-year-old John...
WLWT 5
Hamilton police are responding to a reported crash with injuries on Park Avenue
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police are responding to a reported crash with injuries on Park Avenue.
WLWT 5
Ohio man in custody after fleeing deputies in Dearborn County
BRIGHT, Ind. — An Ohio man is back in jail after escaping custody in southeastern Indiana, officials said Wednesday. According to Dearborn County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 6 Deputy Richard Lay located 34-year-old Ryan McIntosh of Harrison, near the intersection of Stateline and Jamison roads in Bright, Indiana.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man charged after shooting victim in arm
CINCINNATI — A man has been charged with assault after shooting a person in the arm. According to court documents, 25-year-old Jimmy Williams shot a person, who was not identified in documents, in the left arm. Documents say the gunshot caused "serious physical harm." Williams has been charged with...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of an assault with injuries in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of an assault with undetermined injuries on Elm Street Over-the-Rhine.
Huber Heights neighborhood latest victim of ‘porch pirates’; 2 arrested
HUBER HEIGHTS — This holiday season many of us are waiting for our packages to finally show up on our doorstep — meanwhile, thieves are too. A neighborhood in Huber Heights was the latest to fall victim. “UPS and Fed Ex, they come at all times on the...
Mother accused of tying blanket around baby’s neck
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried to choke her young child using a blanket. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Amy Dick knotted a blanket around her 1-year-old son’s neck while she was holding him on Monday, WXIX reported.
WLWT 5
Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man
UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville involving an Amazon Prime van and a pickup truck. Police are responding, injuries unknown.
Possible overdose victim collides with ambulance in Dayton
Authorities said the driver of the pickup truck may have suffered an overdose. This incident remains under investigation.
WLWT 5
Police responding to report of UPS driver robbed at gunpoint in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a UPS driver robbed at gunpoint at 2420 Harrison Avenue in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with entrapment on River Road in Sedamsville
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of an accident with injuries and entrapment on Southside Avenue at River Road in Sedamsville.
