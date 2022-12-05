Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock?
USB - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $17.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
3 Long-Term Picks from the Semiconductor Industry
The strong demand environment of the last few months has allowed several semiconductor players to enter into long-term, preferred-supplier or other special relationships with customers. This has improved visibility for players and stabilized revenue streams. However, the industry remains supply constrained, which is a limiting factor. Growth prospects over the next 5-10 years are excellent, because of the adoption of new technologies like AI-ML, EVs, smart cities, IoT, etc.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Hold American Axle (AXL) Stock Now
AXL - Free Report) top line is likely to benefit from its driveline solution, portfolio optimization and buyouts. Progress in the electric drive space also bodes well. However, supply-chain bottlenecks, chip crisis and stretched balance sheet are likely to add to woes. Let’s delve deeper as to why AXL —...
Zacks.com
Can Energy Stocks Win Again in 2023?
(1:00) - Will Energy Continue Its Strength Into 2023?. (7:45) - Tracey’s Top Picks: Stocks To Keep On Your Watchlist. (20:30) - Episode Roundup: XLE, XOM, VLO, SLB, EOG. Welcome to Episode #309 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio,...
Zacks.com
PPG Industries (PPG) Up 16.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
PPG - Free Report) . Shares have added about 16.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is PPG Industries due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
VALE Plans to Sell 10% Stake in Its Base Metal Business
VALE - Free Report) at its investor day stated its plans to separate its base metal business into a new legal structure, Vale Base Metals. The miner is currently in talks to sell a 10% stake in the unit. It plans to retain the remaining 90% stake to have control over the business and to capitalize on the solid demand for copper and nickel due to the energy transition trends. This move is expected in the first half of next year.
Zacks.com
Hyatt (H) Stock on Fire: Outpaces Industry in The Past Year
H - Free Report) is benefiting from solid leisure transient demand, integration of Apple Leisure Group and asset disposition commitment. This and the emphasis on asset-light deals bode well. Shares of Hyatt have increased 12.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 8.8%. The price performance was backed...
Zacks.com
Is Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) a Strong ETF Right Now?
PEJ - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry. Because market...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF (FDN)?
FDN - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/19/2006. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs also provide investors access...
Zacks.com
Synchronoss (SNCR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
SNCR - Free Report) is set to release its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $62.40 million, indicating a 10.54% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at breakeven...
Zacks.com
Barnes (B) Down 12.5% In a Year: What's Hurting the Stock?
B - Free Report) is struggling with persistent supply-chain constraints, increasing operating costs and foreign currency woes. Due to these headwinds, shares of B have lost 12.5% in the past year. Barnes is experiencing weakness in its Industrial segment owing to disruption in global automotive production caused by continued global...
Zacks.com
META Banks on Solid Returns From Family of Apps for Growth
META - Free Report) shares have tumbled 65.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s decline of 61.1%. Meta’s primary source of income is its ad revenue business. However, in the third quarter of 2022, advertising revenues (99.3% of Family of Apps revenues) decreased 3.7% year over year to $27.24 billion and accounted for 98.3% of third-quarter revenues. The Family of Apps is the primary source of funding for Meta’s lofty metaverse dream, upon which the company is banking its future.
Zacks.com
Best Trading Day of December So Far; LULU, COST, AVGO Report
Market indices just closed their best regular trading session of December so far, after flattish jobless claims data demonstrated some economic resilience, even as longer-term jobless claims have reached their highest level in 10 months. Gains were also despite a widening gap in the inverted yield curve between 2-year and 10-year bonds — back above 80 basis points (bps) for the second day in a row.
