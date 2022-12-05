ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Red Lobster Spokesperson Explains Why the Ship Went Down

SAN ANGELO, TX – Red Lobster has released an official statement on the closure of their San Angelo location. The following is a statement from a Red Lobster spokesperson:. "After more than 38 years of being part of the San Angelo community, we have made the difficult decision to close our restaurant at 3909 Sunset Drive. As part of our normal course of business, we continuously monitor restaurant performance and may from time to time choose to close or relocate restaurants like this. Members of the management team at the San Angelo location have been offered transfers to other Red Lobster restaurants, and we are working with other restaurants in the area to help our team members find new employment opportunities."
San Angelo hosts 4th annual 'Community Rally for Mental Health'

SAN ANGELO, Texas — More than 50% of United States citizens will receive a diagnosis of a mental illness at some point during their lives, according to the CDC. Disorders such as anxiety, depression and PTSD can become increasingly difficult to manage during the holiday season, and San Angelo community members are attempting to show their support for those in need.
SAPD looking for a woman with multiple health issues

UPDATE: SAPD has announced that Saldivar has been located SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is searching for a missing woman who has multiple health-related issues and is believed to be in immediate danger if she is not found quickly. According to the alert, April Saldivar is a 31-year-old female Hispanic woman […]
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Investigating 'Potential Threat' to Lone Star Middle School

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police issued a Nixle Alert at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday about a potential threat to Lone Star Middle School on Sherwood Way. According to the SAPD, 'The SAPD is currently investigating a potential threat toward Lone Star Middle School. Please be patient as the release of students will be conducted by Lone Star Middle School Staff. Officers are on scene and further information will be released as it becomes available.'
UPDATE: Lonestar MS on "Hold" protocol Wednesday afternoon

SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): According to an SAPD press release, at approximately 1 p.m. San Angelo Police were made aware of a student who was possibly in possession of a firearm on campus. School staff and an off-duty SAPD officer who was working security at Lone Star immediately began investigating the incident.
BREAKING: Remains Found in Kimble Co. Are from a Missing San Angelo Man

SAN ANGELO, TX – After months of investigation, the San Angelo Police Department has released an official statement on the missing San Angelo man who's body was found off I-10 in Junction. As previously reported, on Aug. 25, the San Angelo Police Department issued a missing persons notice for...
Jury Sentences Local Woman to Prison for Possession of Meth

SAN ANGELO – A Tom Green County Jury earlier this week sentenced a San Angelo woman to prison after she took a meth possession charge to a jury trial. According to court documents, on Dec. 5, the jury trial of the State of Texas vs Kathryn Reyes began. The trial was for possession of a controlled substance.
San Angelo PD: Missing persons case turns into homicide investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On December 6, 2022, the San Angelo Police Department announced that the remains of 31-year-old Eric Talton were found in Junction, Texas. Talton went missing on August 10, 2022 according to police. Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department began investigating and learned that Talton’s disappearance was “criminal in nature.” According […]
Community Policy