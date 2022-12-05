Read full article on original website
'Christmas Posada' in San Angelo offers live music, food, a bike raffle and more
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A posada can be defined as a Mexican celebration with Hispanic food, piñatas and music typically held during the holiday season. From 6-9 p.m. Dec. 16, Conexión San Angelo is hosting the 20th annual Christmas Posada event at Angelo Civic Hall, 3636 N Bryant Blvd.
Walmart CEO Warns: San Angelo Shoplifters Causing Us All To Pay
The CEO of Walmart is sending out a warning about higher prices and store closings. Doug McMillon told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that shoplifting at Walmart stores and other retailers nationwide is at historic high rates. Here in San Angelo, we're not immune to this trend. Back in October, a San...
Red Lobster Spokesperson Explains Why the Ship Went Down
SAN ANGELO, TX – Red Lobster has released an official statement on the closure of their San Angelo location. The following is a statement from a Red Lobster spokesperson:. "After more than 38 years of being part of the San Angelo community, we have made the difficult decision to close our restaurant at 3909 Sunset Drive. As part of our normal course of business, we continuously monitor restaurant performance and may from time to time choose to close or relocate restaurants like this. Members of the management team at the San Angelo location have been offered transfers to other Red Lobster restaurants, and we are working with other restaurants in the area to help our team members find new employment opportunities."
Community donations have helped make a room of hope
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley knows when to come together as a community and help out, especially in times of need. With the help of many generous citizens, they’ve contributed to fill the Rainbow Room with clothes, toys and other essentials. The Rainbow Room is a...
San Angelo family celebrates holiday season with lights, decorations in front yard
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Santa Claus, Rudolph, a penguin wearing a festive hat and more Christmas characters can be seen on display in David and Jessica Vasquez' front yard. The married couple first started decorating the outside of their house when their daughter was just two or three years old and the tradition has grown exponentially since then.
Why San Angelo Seafood Lovers Will be Fine Without Red Lobster
I am always sad to see a restaurant close for good. I think of the employees who are thrown out of work right before the holidays. Such is the case with San Angelo's Red Lobster Restaurant. The company said this in a statement:. "After more than 38 years of being...
San Angelo hosts 4th annual 'Community Rally for Mental Health'
SAN ANGELO, Texas — More than 50% of United States citizens will receive a diagnosis of a mental illness at some point during their lives, according to the CDC. Disorders such as anxiety, depression and PTSD can become increasingly difficult to manage during the holiday season, and San Angelo community members are attempting to show their support for those in need.
Water utility customer service inspections coming soon to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo Water Utilities Department will begin canvassing the downtown area at the beginning of 2023 to complete Customer Service Inspections (CSIs). These CSIs are a result of a cross-connection control program required and developed in conjunction with the Texas Commission on...
Groundbreaking ceremony scheduled Dec. 13 for start of Buffalo Soldier Memorial
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Black military men sacrificed their lives in the United States, particularly during the Indian Wars, but they don't often receive recognition for their contributions. For this reason, the San Angelo NAACP is putting together a groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 13 at El Paseo de Santa Angela...
SAPD looking for a woman with multiple health issues
UPDATE: SAPD has announced that Saldivar has been located SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is searching for a missing woman who has multiple health-related issues and is believed to be in immediate danger if she is not found quickly. According to the alert, April Saldivar is a 31-year-old female Hispanic woman […]
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Investigating 'Potential Threat' to Lone Star Middle School
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police issued a Nixle Alert at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday about a potential threat to Lone Star Middle School on Sherwood Way. According to the SAPD, 'The SAPD is currently investigating a potential threat toward Lone Star Middle School. Please be patient as the release of students will be conducted by Lone Star Middle School Staff. Officers are on scene and further information will be released as it becomes available.'
San Angelo Police Department searching for missing person
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is currently searching for 31 year old April Saldivar who was last seen at approximately 5:20 p.m. Dec. 7 at 4100 Nottingham Trail. Saldivar was wearing a green shirt and colorful tights. She is a 5' tall Hispanic female weighing...
UPDATE: Lonestar MS on "Hold" protocol Wednesday afternoon
SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): According to an SAPD press release, at approximately 1 p.m. San Angelo Police were made aware of a student who was possibly in possession of a firearm on campus. School staff and an off-duty SAPD officer who was working security at Lone Star immediately began investigating the incident.
BREAKING: Remains Found in Kimble Co. Are from a Missing San Angelo Man
SAN ANGELO, TX – After months of investigation, the San Angelo Police Department has released an official statement on the missing San Angelo man who's body was found off I-10 in Junction. As previously reported, on Aug. 25, the San Angelo Police Department issued a missing persons notice for...
Jury Sentences Local Woman to Prison for Possession of Meth
SAN ANGELO – A Tom Green County Jury earlier this week sentenced a San Angelo woman to prison after she took a meth possession charge to a jury trial. According to court documents, on Dec. 5, the jury trial of the State of Texas vs Kathryn Reyes began. The trial was for possession of a controlled substance.
San Angelo PD: Missing persons case turns into homicide investigation
SAN ANGELO, Texas – On December 6, 2022, the San Angelo Police Department announced that the remains of 31-year-old Eric Talton were found in Junction, Texas. Talton went missing on August 10, 2022 according to police. Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department began investigating and learned that Talton’s disappearance was “criminal in nature.” According […]
BREAKING: 13-year-old with a Gun Prompts Lockdown at San Angelo Middle School
SAN ANGELO – Lone Star Middle School staff was made aware of a student who was possibly in possession of a firearm on campus Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to the San Angelo Police Department, school staff and an Off Duty SAPD Officer (who was working security at Lone Star) immediately began investigating the incident.
LIVE! Daily | Mother Tells Story of Why Her Sons were Murdered in San Angelo!
Today on LIVE!, the Angry Cactus' Tim Condon stops by for another LIVE! cooking show. Also, a mother tells her story about her sons who were tragically murdered. "It's Called Soccer" Meet the Cats/Lady Cats Kicked off Last Night!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San...
'The Great Cookie Caper' begins Dec. 1 at Goodfellow Air Force Base
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Students in the air force often don't get to go home for the holidays. At Goodfellow Air Force Base, "The Great Cookie Caper" is a way to bring holiday desserts to military students. From Dec. 1-6, San Angelo community members are encouraged to help bake,...
San Angelo recognized as one of the 'Best in Texas' for 2021 Dia de los Muertos celebration
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dia de Los Muertos is a Hispanic holiday that has been around for approximately 3,000 years to pay homage to the dead. In San Angelo, the holiday was first celebrated virtually in 2020 as organized by the Hispanic Heritage Committee. In 2021, the event was...
