The Lady Vols coaching staff wore orange T-shirts with Tamari Key’s image. The 6-6 senior center stood against the basket support in pre-game and then cheered from the bench. Just a few days after learning Key would miss the rest of the season because of blood clots in her lung, Tennessee had a game to play Sunday against Wright State and responded with a 96-57 win.

FAIRBORN, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO