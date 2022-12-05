Read full article on original website
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sun-soaked conservatory, park-like grounds, West Brighton, $1.25M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to the listing on SILive.com, this neoclassical Colonial home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is located at 312 Bard Ave. and priced at $1,250,000. The 4,600-square-foot space is nested upon a 17,500 square-foot property. According to siborrealtors.com, this 1925 residence is believed to have been designed by William H. Mersereau, a renowned architect who is best known for the restoration of Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan.
Drag story hour: Isn’t there a better way? | From the editor
I wish Jim Smith was alive. For a lot of reasons. Jim was a good friend for almost 50 years. He died a while ago. COVID complications. Jimmy was up there in years – 79. When we were kids, 79 was nursing-home-ready. Or worse. Last week, some of my 79-plus pals were discoing on the dance floor to Brick House at a College of Staten Island ball.
After an 8-year battle with 9/11-related cancer, Staten Island NYPD Lt. Maureen Gill-Donohue succumbs to the disease. She was 57.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — Maureen Gill-Donohue, a NYPD lieutenant who will be remembered for her selfless spirit, her caring nature, her deep love of family, and her joyous smile, died Wednesday in her West Brighton home after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 57. After the 9/11...
Career waitress launches book about Port Richmond with nods to Ralph’s, Denino’s
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Artist and career waitress Mary-Antonia Lombardi of Port Richmond recently received a grant through Staten Island Arts. The end-product of such an award is a colorful, self-published book about her neighborhood — Welcome to the Neighborhood...10302 (Ingramspark, 2022). She sums up, “The story is...
Need a good sweat? Popular heated infrared gym Hotworx opens first NYC location on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re a fan of hot yoga, sauna-Pilates, burning-barre or any other trendy, heated fitness class, there’s a new metabolism-boosting method in town. Hotworx, a virtually instructed exercise program centered around the benefits of infrared heat absorption, has arrived in Charleston. “I visited a...
Consul General of Italy and descendants of Giuseppe Garibaldi attend event to benefit Rosebank museum: Six honored for community service | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When the board of directors at the Garibaldi-Meucci Museum contemplated planning its annual fundraiser luncheon and joined forces to brainstorm ways to ensure its success, thoughts on how to showcase the Rosebank museum’s deep-rooted Italian heritage came to mind. When it was confirmed that...
Boat hauler christened in memory of Staten Island hero who died of 9/11-related illness
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gone, but certainly not forgotten. On Friday, the Bayonne Drydock and Repair Corporation christened the Northeast’s largest mobile boat hauler in honor of the late-NYPD Detective Christopher Edward Cranston, a Staten Island resident who lost his life in July 2019 after a battle with 9/11-related illnesses.
Music producer who lost everything is now inspirational success story | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Packers Super Bowl champ bails out man accused of shooting NYPD detective on Staten Island: Report
Ryan Grant, a former Green Bay Packer who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2011, is among a group who contributed to gathering bail money for a man charged with shooting an NYPD detective on Staten Island in January, according to the New York Post. Nelson Pizarro was...
The Old Guy: On why development on Staten Island needs to be capped
Joan and I rode by 44 Victory Blvd. the other day, the site of the proposed homeless shelter that a lot of people didn’t want here, not because of NIMBY, but because the placement, they felt, was entirely wrong and other placements were ignored by the then Mayor’s office.
Video shows group of teens beating 14-year-old victim in Queens, report states
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A video posted on Twitter has gone viral after it showed a group of kids attacking a 14-year-old student in Queens, the New York Post reported. The incident took place Wednesday, close to 3:30 p.m., within the vicinity of Thompson Avenue and 31st Street. Police told...
Staten Island cameras issue less than 1% of NYC’s bus lane tickets, but that’s about to change
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Like it or not, automated enforcement cameras have become a part of everyday life in New York City. Each day, thousands of speed, red light and bus lane cameras issue violations to drivers breaking the law, whether they’re exceeding the speed limit, running a red light or blocking a bus lane during designated hours.
Pete Davidson is not the first celeb with a Staten Island address. Here are some other famous borough homeowners.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Pete Davidson’s condo hit the market earlier this month, fans flocked to the online listing to get a glimpse inside the King of Staten Island’s 1,592-square-foot St. George abode. Pics of the home offer an intimate look at how the other half lives: There’s a seventh-floor terrace illuminated by a string of bulb lighting, a spacious walk-in closet and a living room full of plush blue couches that may or may not have been graced by the illustrious Kim K.
Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprises 21 families by paying off their home mortgages
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation recently surprised 21 families by fully paying off their home mortgages. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller brought the members on stage to break the good news during the FOX Nation Patriot Awards, which took place shortly before Thanksgiving at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla.
NYC civil service exams open for December: Here are the salaries for each job
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for December, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Dec. 1. Exam applications currently open include: associate correctional counselor (NYC H+H); carpenter; carpenter (NYC H+H); child protective specialist;...
Whichever holiday you celebrate, let it be with a new pet. You won’t regret it. Dec. 10-11
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dogs possess a sense of smell that is many times more sensitive than the most advanced man-made instruments, powerful enough to detect substances at concentrations of one part per trillion. With training, dogs can sniff out bombs and drugs, pursue suspects, and find missing persons and the food you’re making before it has been made. And more and more, dogs are being used experimentally to detect human disease—cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, and now, malaria—from smell alone. They can sense seizures before they happen and notify those around them. The National Library of Science has done significant research on their abilities.
Pete Davidson’s condo to be shown starting today: Take a peek inside the $1.3M home for sale
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Qualified buyers can check out Pete Davidson’s nearly $1.3 million waterfront pad at showings starting Saturday. Calls started pouring into Realtors Amy Arnone and Marissa Polo about the 1,592-square-foot condo after an Advance/SILive.com report about the listing was published last week. But only those who...
How much damage did the spotted lanternfly cause on Staten Island this year? Experts weigh in.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They were a serious nuisance to Staten Islanders and threaten New York State’s critical plants and crops, but how much damage have spotted lanternflies (SLF) done to the borough’s trees and parks? And what do environmental experts predict we’ll see next year, when the weather warms?
With NYC plan for mentally ill, hospitals face complex task
NEW YORK — New York City’s latest plan to keep mentally ill people from languishing in public is billed as a common-sense strategy to get them help. By encouraging police officers and city medics to take more psychologically disturbed people to hospitals, even if they refuse care, Mayor Eric Adams says he’s humanely tackling a problem instead of looking away. But his policy will have to navigate a legal challenge and a cool reception from some city lawmakers. In emergency rooms, psychiatrists must determine whether such patients need hospitalization, perhaps against their will.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
