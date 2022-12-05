ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Sun-soaked conservatory, park-like grounds, West Brighton, $1.25M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to the listing on SILive.com, this neoclassical Colonial home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is located at 312 Bard Ave. and priced at $1,250,000. The 4,600-square-foot space is nested upon a 17,500 square-foot property. According to siborrealtors.com, this 1925 residence is believed to have been designed by William H. Mersereau, a renowned architect who is best known for the restoration of Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Consul General of Italy and descendants of Giuseppe Garibaldi attend event to benefit Rosebank museum: Six honored for community service | Inside Out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When the board of directors at the Garibaldi-Meucci Museum contemplated planning its annual fundraiser luncheon and joined forces to brainstorm ways to ensure its success, thoughts on how to showcase the Rosebank museum’s deep-rooted Italian heritage came to mind. When it was confirmed that...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island cameras issue less than 1% of NYC’s bus lane tickets, but that’s about to change

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Like it or not, automated enforcement cameras have become a part of everyday life in New York City. Each day, thousands of speed, red light and bus lane cameras issue violations to drivers breaking the law, whether they’re exceeding the speed limit, running a red light or blocking a bus lane during designated hours.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Davidson is not the first celeb with a Staten Island address. Here are some other famous borough homeowners.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Pete Davidson’s condo hit the market earlier this month, fans flocked to the online listing to get a glimpse inside the King of Staten Island’s 1,592-square-foot St. George abode. Pics of the home offer an intimate look at how the other half lives: There’s a seventh-floor terrace illuminated by a string of bulb lighting, a spacious walk-in closet and a living room full of plush blue couches that may or may not have been graced by the illustrious Kim K.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Whichever holiday you celebrate, let it be with a new pet. You won’t regret it. Dec. 10-11

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dogs possess a sense of smell that is many times more sensitive than the most advanced man-made instruments, powerful enough to detect substances at concentrations of one part per trillion. With training, dogs can sniff out bombs and drugs, pursue suspects, and find missing persons and the food you’re making before it has been made. And more and more, dogs are being used experimentally to detect human disease—cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, and now, malaria—from smell alone. They can sense seizures before they happen and notify those around them. The National Library of Science has done significant research on their abilities.
DEXTER, NY
The Staten Island Advance

With NYC plan for mentally ill, hospitals face complex task

NEW YORK — New York City’s latest plan to keep mentally ill people from languishing in public is billed as a common-sense strategy to get them help. By encouraging police officers and city medics to take more psychologically disturbed people to hospitals, even if they refuse care, Mayor Eric Adams says he’s humanely tackling a problem instead of looking away. But his policy will have to navigate a legal challenge and a cool reception from some city lawmakers. In emergency rooms, psychiatrists must determine whether such patients need hospitalization, perhaps against their will.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
