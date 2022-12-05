ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Police Chief Is OUT After Flashing Badge to Skirt a Ticket

By Josh Fiallo
 6 days ago
YouTube/Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa’s top cop resigned Monday morning after a weekend of backlash for body-camera footage published by Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that showed her flashing her badge last month to get out of a ticket for driving a golf cart without a plate. Mary O’Connor conceded in an email to staff on Monday that she used “poor judgement” in the incident, in which she flashed her badge, said “I’m really hoping that you’ll just let us go tonight” then handed him a business card. “If you ever need anything call me—serious,” she told the deputy. O’Connor initially escaped the incident without punishment, but was promptly suspended Friday afternoon once Creative Loafing obtained the footage after weeks of public records requests. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced the resignation on Monday, adding that it came at her request. “It is unacceptable for any public employee, and especially the city's top law enforcement leader, to ask for special treatment because of their position,” Castor said.

