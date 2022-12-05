ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘You People’ Trailer: Jonah Hill Faces Off Against Eddie Murphy in Star-Studded Netflix Comedy

By Katie Reul
 6 days ago

Netflix has shared the first teaser for “ You People ,” the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris , creator of Netflix’s “Entergalactic” and the ABC sit-com “Black-ish.”

The film’s official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”

Barris produced and penned the film with Jonah Hill , who is also set to star in the film alongside a deep bench of talent. The star-studded cast includes Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliot Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy.

Kevin Mishner, known for producing 2013’s “Carrie” and the 2019 biopic “Richard Jewell,” is credited as a producer on the title as well, while David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman and Charisse Hewitt-Webster are also executive producing the feature.

Though the film marks Barris’ first time helming a feature, he is not a stranger to the director’s chair. In the past, he’s directed select episodes of the 2020 series “#BlackAF” and his brainchild project, “Black-ish.”

Watch the official teaser trailer for “You People” below. The film will debut Jan. 27 on Netflix.

Variety

‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sets March Premiere on Netflix (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has announced the Season 2 premiere date for fantasy drama series “Shadow and Bone,” set for global release on March 16. The eight-episode season finds Jessie Mei Li’s Alina Starkov on the run from General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). In the second season, Alina is determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. Kirigan is more dangerous than ever, but Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) rally their new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify Alina’s powers. The show is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, and the second season...
Variety

Final Golden Globes Nominations Predictions: Austin Butler, Harry Styles and ‘RRR’ Among Expected Nominees

The Golden Globes continue its march to possible redemption, with approximately 300 members, many of which are new. Recognizing both film and television, the nominees will be announced on Monday, Dec. 12 with expected names and titles such as Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” with Austin Butler, Netflix’s “Glass Onion” with Daniel Craig and Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise. Anticipated to have a strong showing is the Irish dramedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is forecast to nab a leading six-nod tally including best picture (comedy) and three for its actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon, with a...
Variety

‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Sets Main Cast, Reneé Rapp to Reprise Broadway Role as Regina George

Paramount’s upcoming “Mean Girls” movie musical has set its main cast — and it’s so fetch. Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Jaquel Spivey and Auli’i Cravalho will star in the film, based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical adapted from the iconic 2004 movie. Rapp, who played Regina George in the Broadway musical, will reprise her role in the film. Rice, Spivey and Cravalho will play Cady, Damian and and Janis, respectively. Original film and stage musical writer Tina Fey is penning the movie, with Arturo Perez and and Samantha Jayne directing. The music is by Jeff Richmond with lyrics from Nell Benjamin....
Variety

‘SNL’: Steve Martin and Martin Short Reboot ‘Father of the Bride’ with Kieran Culkin

Charles Dickens had a violent night on “Saturday Night Live” with Martin Short as Ebeneezer Scrooge and Steve Martin as the Ghost of Christmas Present blinding orphans and wrecking mayhem on Christmas morning. Short, as Scrooge, filled with Christmas spirit and dancing around his bedroom, opened the windows and tossed a coin to a young boy (Sarah Sherman) to buy a goose for the holiday. Scrooge overshot the toss, and the coin took out Sherman’s eye. Another coin blinded the other eye, and the villagers looked in horror, exclaiming that Scrooge was “blinding orphans.” It got worse, as Martin as the ghost...
Variety

Children’s & Family Emmys Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)

The first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards are under way at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles, with the main event emceed by Jack McBrayer, who is also nominated for outstanding host (for Apple TV+’s “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show”). Sunday night was the second of two ceremonies for the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmys. Among the key categories: Children’s or Family Viewing Series, Young Teen Series, Preschool Series and Animated Series. Performance categories were also set to be awarded on Sunday night. LeVar Burton was on hand to receive the lifetime achievement award, as presented by Laurence Fishburne...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Georgia Holt, Singer and Mother of Cher, Dies at 96

Georgia Holt, a singer, actor and mother to pop legend Cher, has died. She was 96. Cher broke the news on Twitter Saturday evening, writing “mom is gone.” No other details, including a cause or exact date of death, are available at this time. In September, Holt had been admitted to a hospital with pneumonia after facing some recurring health struggles. “Sorry I’ve been Mia. Mom’s Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia. She’s Getting Better,” Cher shared on Sept. 9. Holt was a singer-songwriter, actor and model best known for her roles in...
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

ABC Pulls Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Following Nick Carter Rape Allegations and Lawsuit

“A Very Backstreet Holiday,” the Backstreet Boys’ Christmas special filmed this month in Los Angeles, will no longer air on ABC, Variety has confirmed. The news comes amid allegations that singer Nick Carter raped a 17-year-old girl during the band’s 2001 tour. The special was set to air on ABC on Dec. 14, featuring Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough as they celebrate the season and perform hits from their 10th album “A Very Backstreet Christmas.” Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Atsuko Okatsuka were scheduled to appear. On Thursday, a 39-year-old woman,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Kevin Hart, Jimmy Fallon, Madonna Named in Class-Action Suit Alleging Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Fraud ‘Scheme’

A class-action lawsuit contends that stakeholders in Yuga Labs, the parent company of NFT series Bored Ape Yacht Club and its affiliated digital products, engaged in a conspiracy with celebrities to defraud potential investors. In the complaint, filed Dec. 8 in federal district court in L.A., Yuga partners — including veteran music manager Guy Oseary — are named among the 37 defendants, who include Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna, Justin Bieber, Serena Williams, Jimmy Fallon, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, Post Malone and NBA star Steph Curry. Also named is Amy Wu, who recently exited troubled cyptocurrency exchange FTX and...
Variety

‘We’re Going to Die and Make Serious Mistakes’: Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis Confront Their Acting Legacies and Sobriety

Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell are two of Hollywood’s most charismatic figures — and for both actors, magnetism can sometimes disguise contemplative depths. Curtis, who played an unforgiving IRS inspector opposite Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and Farrell, who performs an acting duet as an Irish farmer who has a falling out with his best friend (Brendan Gleeson) in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” spoke about the complex roles they took on this year. In both cases, deep introspection, and lessons learned in recovery, informed their work.  Jamie Lee Curtis: Ireland is an incredibly friendly country. Colin Farrell: It’s amazing. I’ve lived here in Los Angeles for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Patti LaBelle Rushed Offstage at Milwaukee Concert as Crowd Evacuates Due to Bomb Threat

Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off the stage of her Milwaukee concert on Saturday evening, as authorities halted the event to respond to a bomb threat at the venue. “Tonight’s show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” reads a statement shared by Pabst Theater Group, the organizer behind the concert. “We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit.” Pabst Theater Group also shared that they are working with LaBelle to “reschedule the show.” The Milwaukee Police Department was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Variety

Raven-Symoné and LeVar Burton Urge ‘Thought-Provoking’ Children’s Shows at Variety’s Family Entertainment Awards: ‘They Can Handle It’

“Raven’s Home” star Raven-Symoné, “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton and the creators of “Cobra Kai” were among a star-studded list of honorees at Variety’s first-ever Family Entertainment Awards, presented by Kidoodle. Both Raven-Symoné and Burton received the storytelling visionary award for their respective long-time contributions to kids’ programming, and their acceptance speeches were tethered by an emphasis on the continued need for children’s content that stimulates thoughtful conversation. “Kids are the smartest people I know,” Raven-Symoné told audience members last night at The West Hollywood Edition. “The family space and the kids’ space is worthy of bold, thought-provoking content. They can...
Variety

June Blair, ‘Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Actress, Dies at 90

June Blair, a film and television actress through the 1950’s and ’60s that featured on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the wife to her real-life husband David Nelson, died in Sherman Oaks on Monday. She was 90 years old. Blair’s death was confirmed through a tribute post on Facebook by her niece, Tracy Kristine Nelson. Blair’s most prominent role came on the ’60s sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” though it arrived after she had already made her debut on the series as other characters. During the show’s tenth season, Blair was reintroduced as Mrs. June Nelson, the wife...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Helen Slayton-Hughes, ‘Parks and Recreation’ Actor, Dies at 92

Helen Slayton-Hughes, best known for playing Ethel Beavers on “Parks and Recreation,” has died. She was 92. Her family confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work.” A video montage posted to the actor’s account reads, “To our beloved Helen… you always made us laugh. Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are.” The...
Variety

‘Avatar 4’ Script Got Zero Studio Notes and Left Executives Saying ‘Holy F—,’ Says James Cameron

James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...
Variety

A Man Called Oscar? Tom Hanks’ Best Actor Bid Shifts Into High Gear With ‘A Man Called Otto’

It’s not always bad to be late to the party, even when it comes to the Oscars. Sony Pictures’ “A Man Called Otto” had its first official screening on Monday at the Academy Museum, with a crowd full of industry voters and critics alike. Though the film wasn’t really on anyone’s radar, the reception was surprisingly enthusiastic based on social media reactions. After sitting out the best picture discussion for the last three years, Sony has a few hands to play during the season. Aside from Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” and J.D. Dillard’s “Devotion,” Marc Forster’s “A Man Called Otto”...
Variety

‘Armageddon’: Tough Truth in Tender, Funny Film

James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” is a personal look at his upbringing in Flushing, N.Y., around 1980. Awards voters might assume it’s an affectionate remembrance about growing up. They would be wrong. “I never saw this as a coming-of-age story,” he tells Variety. “I saw it as a moment in time of people trapped within a system.” Aside from the personal story, the movie is a subtle study of how American economy and politics changed. And Gray offers some insights rarely portrayed in films. If this sounds like heavy going, filmmaker Gray — no relation, BTW — made sure it’s entertaining: “It’s not...
Variety

‘Wicked’ Films Add Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle and More

Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked” films have found a few more citizens of the Emerald City, filling out the already star-studded cast.  Marissa Bode will make her feature film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s sister. Bode, like her character, uses a wheelchair, and she has been acting since she was 8 years old. “Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang and “Lockwood & Co” star Bronwyn James also join the roster as Pfannee and ShenShen, classmates of Elphaba and Glinda at Shiz University. Additional casting includes “The Greatest Showman” standout Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor...
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Keke Palmer Picks Up Steam for ‘Nope’ With New FYC Trailer Highlighting Her Acclaim

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 8, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Keke Palmer’s strong...
Variety

HBO Max to Develop Murder Trial Dramedy From Todd Berger With Bill Lawrence, Jennifer Levin, Sherri Cooper Landsman Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max is developing a dramedy about a murder trial that boasts Bill Lawrence among its executive producers, Variety has learned exclusively. Titled “12 Rocks in a Box,” the series centers on Suzannah Weaver, who is described as “a self-described ‘Murderista’ obsessed with true crime.” Per the official logline, Suzannah is “thrilled to find herself on a jury for a high-profile Las Vegas murder trial. But Suzannah soon begins to suspect that not all is as it seems with this case, and a DIY investigation leads her to believe that the killer may indeed be in the courtroom every day…and...
Variety

Johnny Knoxville Filming Again, as TaskRabbit Handyman Sues Over ‘Terrifying Ordeal’

During the press tour for “Jackass Forever,” Johnny Knoxville repeatedly denied rumors that the film would be the last installment of the “Jackass” franchise. And that may be true, though Knoxville & Co. are filming again, likely on the new series “The Prank Patrol,” according to a lawsuit filed on Friday by a handyman who alleges he was the object of a recent prank. The ABC comedy series, set to premiere in 2023, features Knoxville along with Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe pranking unsuspecting folks and then deconstructing how the pranks are done. Khalil Khan filed the suit in Long Beach Superior...
Variety

Variety

