‘You People’ Trailer: Jonah Hill Faces Off Against Eddie Murphy in Star-Studded Netflix Comedy

Netflix has shared the first teaser for “ You People ,” the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris , creator of Netflix’s “Entergalactic” and the ABC sit-com “Black-ish.”

The film’s official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”

Barris produced and penned the film with Jonah Hill , who is also set to star in the film alongside a deep bench of talent. The star-studded cast includes Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliot Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy.

Kevin Mishner, known for producing 2013’s “Carrie” and the 2019 biopic “Richard Jewell,” is credited as a producer on the title as well, while David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman and Charisse Hewitt-Webster are also executive producing the feature.

Though the film marks Barris’ first time helming a feature, he is not a stranger to the director’s chair. In the past, he’s directed select episodes of the 2020 series “#BlackAF” and his brainchild project, “Black-ish.”

Watch the official teaser trailer for “You People” below. The film will debut Jan. 27 on Netflix.