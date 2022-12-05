The Northwestern Montana History Museum is decked for the holidays

KALISPELL - This year’s holiday decorations at the Northwest History Museum in Kalispell are a little more special than usual.

The decorations and ornaments were made by about 100 kids from across the Flathead Valley.

The decorations are inspired by period historical decorations and created using materials kids would have had available in that time period.

The museum also has Christmas history worked into its exhibits, really letting people explore Christmas’ past.

“This is the first time we've had such abundant community participation. So it's really exciting to have everybody interested in what's going on here,” said Northwest Montana History Museum Executive Director Margaret Davis.

The decorations will be up through the end of December and if you can't make it during their normal business hours, the museum will hold an open house on Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to showcase two new exhibits and the decorations.

