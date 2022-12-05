ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Nearly Had to Change Heels While Headlining Glastonbury Because the Stage Was So Wet

By Tram Anh Ton Nu
 6 days ago

Beyoncé is known for being a talented performer. No matter where she is, she often goes all out to give fans unforgettable performances .

However, sometimes things do not always go according to Beyoncé’s plans. When she performed at Glastonbury Festival in 2011, she nearly had to change shoes due to the weather.

Beyoncé has performed at many massive events

Beyoncé has been one of the most influential artists in the past two decades. As such, she has been invited to perform at many well-known events. For example, she’s performed twice at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013 and 2016.

Then, in 2018, Beyoncé headlined Coachella, giving what became one of the most-watched performances in the festival’s history — a truly unforgettable and historic event. Additionally, Beyoncé has toured worldwide and sold out shows in huge stadiums in numerous countries.

Beyoncé nearly had to change shoes at her 2011 Glastonbury show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WN2C_0jXtsAdy00
Beyoncé performs at the 2011 Glastonbury Festival | Matt Cardy/Getty Images

In 2011, Beyoncé was one of the headlining acts at Glastonbury. While performing her set in high heels, the singer dealt with a lot of rain, making her consider changing into more comfortable shoes.

“It was very slippery,” Beyoncé shared in a 2011 interview with Piers Morgan on CNN . “The first song, I was like, ‘Oh, okay, am I gonna make it?’ I thought I was gonna have to switch shoes.” She added that she came prepared with “wellies on the side of the stage just in case.”

However, Beyoncé is ultimately a pro at dancing in heels. “I’ve been practicing in heels since I was 13 years old. And, to be honest, it’s kind of second nature.”

Beyoncé likes to rehearse in heels

Dancing in heels is not much of a problem for Beyoncé because she often rehearses in them .

“I don’t run on a treadmill in heels. That’s a bit extreme,” Beyoncé told OK Magazine in 2009. “But I do practice my choreography in heels. And I have a rule that when I have my heels on, everyone has to have their heels on, too. Sometimes the dancers are like, ‘Oh, God, we hope Beyoncé comes in late,’ because I’ll go all day.”

Of course, Beyoncé is still human. Her intense dedication to her craft has also left her with some cuts and bruises.

“I’ve fallen quite a few times, so I’ve learnt how to fall,” she told Vogue in 2013 after performing at the Super Bowl that year. “It’s very rare that I’m not bruised in my life. I’m always bruised somewhere – like my legs, my hips, I’ve hit something, I’ve fallen…”

She added, “We have a joke. Whenever I’ve had a video that’s great, I’ve definitely bled somewhere – the dancing, and the shoes, and the costumes – it’s always a ring or something that slices me. But you’ve already started so you’ve just gotta fight through it.”

