Which Celebrities Have Joined the Chippendales on Stage?

The Hulu limited series Welcome to Chippendales is a true crime saga featuring the rise and fall of Chippendales founder, Somen “Steve” Banerjee . The show stars Kumail Nanjiani as Banerjee, Murray Bartlett as Nick de Noia, and Juliette Lewis as Denise Coughlan. While most of the series focuses on the dark moments behind the scenes, viewers still get a taste of the all-male dance revue. Over the years, a few celebrities have stepped on stage to strut their stuff. Here’s a list of celebrities who danced with the Chippendales.

Which celebrities performed with the Chippendales dancers? | Photo by: Jessica Brooks/Hulu

‘Jersey Shore’ star Vinny Guadagnino joined Chippendales in 2019

Vinny Guadagnino became a household name when MTV’s Jersey Shore launched in 2009. Soon after the show ended, Vinny joined in on the Keto diet fad and quickly made a brand out of his own version called the Keto Guido Diet. He credits the diet with his chiseled physique. Then, in 2019, he announced he was taking his abs on the road – with Chippendales as their guest host .

Ian Ziering showed off his moves in 2020

Ziering proved he’s still got all the sex appeal he had during his days on Beverly Hills 90210 when he joined the Chippendales in 2020. He hosted the show for a month and used the moves he learned on his Dancing with the Stars stint.

RELATED: Welcome to Chippendales’: What Happened to Somen Banerjee’s Wife, Irene?

Perez Hilton reached out himself about hosting the Chippendales

When you think of Chippendales’ celebrity hosts, you might not immediately think of Perez Hilton . However, the journalist saw that Tony Dovolani hosted the show, so Hilton emailed the publicist.

Speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal , Hilton said, “I literally pursued this opportunity. I get a bunch of press releases, and I got one about a new celebrity host — Tony Dovolani from Dancing With the Stars . I have three kids now, and one of my mottos in life is I want to make more and spend less. How can I do that?”

‘Blossom’ star Joey Lawrence joined the male revue in 2012

“Whoa!” is right. (Forgive us. We couldn’t resist.) Lawrence, who became a household name in the 90s on the television show Blossom , decided to strut his stuff for a more mature audience in 2012. However, Lawrence only appeared as part of a special limited engagement.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alum Jared Haibon performed with the Chippendales in 2018

After finally proposing to fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon decided to treat his fiancé to a sexy striptease in front of hundreds of fans. Haibon joined the Chippendales on stage in 2018.

He wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the event, “This past weekend I did something I never thought my hairy chest and I would do, I got to be apart of a @chippendales show. I had a blast! Some friends came to support me (more make fun of me) and the other guys in the show were awesome. Such a cool experience and I felt like I was in a boy band for a night. #chippendales.”

Check out Welcome to Chippendales on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘Welcome to Chippendales’: Is Denise Coughlan Based on a Real Person?