ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Candiace Dillard 'appalled' by Gizelle, Robyn's response to Wendy, Mia fight

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Candiace Dillard is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Potomac co-stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon's response to the Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FnLpG_0jXts1mg00
"Real Housewives of Potomac" star Candiace Dillard said Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon's response to the Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton fight was hypocritical. Screenshot via Watch What Happens Live/YouTube

Dillard, 35, said on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that Bryant and Dixon's response to the Osefo and Thornton altercation was hypocritical.

Bryant and Dixon sided with Thornton after Thornton threw a glass of water in Osefo's face during a fight in a recent episode of RHOP . Bryant and Dixon previously called out Monique Samuels for physically attacking Dillard in Season 5.

On WWHL , Dillard said she's grateful she was not present during the fight between Osefo and Thornton.

"I've said many times that I'm so happy that I was not there because I don't know what I would have done. I might have thrown something on Mia just out of anger," the star said. "I did not see the whole episode until over the weekend, because I just was working so much."

"I'm appalled. I'm disgusted. It makes me really, really angry at Gizelle and my friend Robyn," she added, saying she "very much so" considers Bryant and Dixon hypocritical. "You can't go from 'we reject violence' to 'well, she deserved it.' You either stand by it or you don't. You can't change it because you don't like somebody."

In an interview with Today in November, Dixon called Thornton "wrong for throwing the drink" but said she doesn't "even understand the comparison" between the Osefo and Thornton fight and the Samuels and Dillard altercation.

"In my opinion, throwing water on someone's face is messed up. But to equate it to Monique grabbing Candiace and punching her multiple times, I just couldn't make the connection," Dixon said.

Real Housewives of Potomac is in its seventh season on Bravo. The series also stars Ashley Darby and Karen Huger.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 3

Related
urbanbellemag.com

RHOP Husband Eddie Osefo Claps Back at Robyn Dixon Amid Her Feud with Wendy Osefo

Mia Thornton’s assault on Wendy Osefo is a hot topic on social media. “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant have been receiving a lot of backlash on social media. The recent episode was a very controversial one. Mia Thornton invited all of the ladies to Miami for a girls’ trip. She decided to take them to Peter Thomas’ Bar One establishment. However, things took a turn after Peter told Mia that he has beef with Wendy. He didn’t like how things went down when they attempted to collaborate on opening a Nigerian lounge. Mia wasted no time confronting Wendy about this in front of the other women. And she said that Wendy was wrong to not check in with Peter once she touched down in Miami.
Reality Tea

Mia Thornton Reveals Whether She Is Leaving The Real Housewives Of Potomac

The Real Housewives of Potomac has been on fire lately. To be fair, all seven seasons from our favorite DMV ladies have delivered, but this season… is something different. The shifting dynamics between Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Gizelle Bryant and the continuing feud between Mia Thornton and Dr. Wendy Osefo have just made for such great […] The post Mia Thornton Reveals Whether She Is Leaving The Real Housewives Of Potomac appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
RadarOnline

'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Coughs Up $18k To Settle Beef With Uncle Sam Weeks Before Restaurant Was Sued Over 2020 Shooting

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker coughed up a 5-figure sum to the IRS after they were hit with tax liens, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Internal Revenue Service has released two liens filed against Kandi and Todd’s company. The first lien accused the power couple of owing $2,520 for the year 2020. The second lien said Kandi and Todd failed to pay another $15,812.52 for the same year. The duo dropped a total of $18,332.52 to settle the debt. The money was related to their small business taxes....
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes And Kandi Burruss Make Amends At Porsha Williams’ Wedding

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and “OG” NeNe Leakes have a complicated history. They butted heads from the beginning. In 2020, NeNe’s jealousy exploded in an Instagram Live rant directed at an unnamed RHOA co-star. In the video, NeNe stated, “I think my not having a show is due to certain people not […] The post NeNe Leakes And Kandi Burruss Make Amends At Porsha Williams’ Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
toofab.com

NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old

On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
494K+
Followers
69K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy