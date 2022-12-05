ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

FBI investigating substation attacks that left 45,000 without power in North Carolina

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Tens of thousands of people remained without power in Moore County on Monday after shootings at two substations damaged equipment, prompting officials to issue a curfew for residents and close schools.

On Sunday, authorities said the shootings appeared intentional and targeted at knocking out power to the county.

“An attack like this on critical infrastructure is a serious, intentional crime and I expect state and federal authorities to thoroughly investigate and bring those responsible to justice,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a social media post.

The incident began around 7 p.m. Saturday when people began reporting outages in the Carthage area, Sheriff Ronnie Fields said. The outages soon spread over Moore County, leaving 45,000 residents without electricity, according to Duke Energy.

As of Monday morning, the number of outages topped 35,000, according to outage tracking site poweroutages.us. Officials earlier warned that the outages could last for days as crews work to address extensive damage to equipment that was caused by gunfire.

“Unlike perhaps a storm where you can go in and reroute power somewhere else, that was not an option in this case,” Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said Sunday at a news conference. “In many cases, some of that equipment will have to be replaced.”

The FBI and state authorities are helping to investigate the incidents, which state Sen. Tom McInnis called “intentional, willful and malicious.”

Fields said Sunday that officials couldn’t immediately say whether the shootings, which appeared to be aimed at shutting down power in the county, were cases of domestic terrorism.

“We’re looking at all avenues,” he said. “The federal folks — they deal with the domestic terrorism more than the locals, so they’re on board and they’re working with us to examine exactly who (did) this.”

The sheriff added that the shooting did not appear to be random.

“It was targeted,” he said. “The person that (did) this, or the persons, knew exactly what they were doing.”

He said no people or groups have taken credit for the attacks.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Related
WRAL News

Person found dead in Moore County after power grid attack

PINEHURST, N.C. — One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Officials confirmed that the resident was at their Pinehurst home and without power when they died; however, investigators are still working to determine whether the death was related to the power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
The New York Times

North Carolina Power Outages Caused by Gunfire at Substations, Officials Say

Power lines near Fayetteville, N.C., on Aug. 31, 2020. (Jeremy M. Lange/The New York Times) A county in central North Carolina where about 45,000 people were without electricity declared a state of emergency and was under curfew Sunday night, after two electric substations were damaged by gunfire the night before in what officials called an “intentional” attack.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
CNN

CNN reporter outlines big questions around North Carolina power grid attack

The FBI is joining the investigation into power outages in Moore County, North Carolina, believed to have been caused by "intentional" and "targeted" attacks on substations that left around 40,000 customers in the dark. The mass outage turned into a criminal investigation when responding utility crews found signs of potential vandalism of equipment at different sites, according to the Moore County Sheriff's Office. CNN's Whitney Wild has more.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRDW-TV

Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid

ATLANTA - Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Along with constantly updating cyber-security measures, the company installing more ballistic walls on many of its substations that can withstand gunfire. Thousand of customers have been without...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL

Juvenile detained after Wakefield schools placed on code red lockdown

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wakefield High School, Wakefield Middle School and Wakefield Elementary School were all placed on code red lockdown on Tuesday, making for a scary day for students and parents. A Wake County Public School System representative said the lockdown was precautionary due to police activity brought on...
RALEIGH, NC
