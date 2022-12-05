Read full article on original website
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated. A Boston woman accused of crashing her personal watercraft into a boat and injuring her passenger was arraigned Dec. 2. Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless...
A rare white deer was spotted in New York state, prompting the local police to take to social media to help identify it. The West Seneca Police Department posted pictures of a unique animal, believing that it is possibly a “Seneca White Deer.”. “Check out this majestic being,” they...
In this viral video posted by Outsider, a bald eagle decides to go searching for a crab and immediately regrets that decision. The video begins as the eagle, perched on a rock which juts up from the ocean water, looks around and inspects the area below. Eventually, the bird pecks...
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
A Lynn veterinarian is abruptly shutting down. The North Shore Animal Hospital told its’ clients on Thursday they’ll soon need a new place to care for their pets. “I can’t mess with a dog with insulin, she needs it to stay alive, said Revere dog owner, Toni Depaolis.
This article originally appeared on 07.22.21 As if a Canada goose named Arnold isn't endearing enough, his partner who came looking for him when he was injured is warming hearts and having us root for this sweet feathered couple. Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, Massachusetts shared the story on its Facebook page , in what they called "a first" for their animal hospital.
At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
Have you ever wondered where’s the best place to swim in Vermont? Let’s take a look at a handful of the most incredible swimming holes in the state!. Trout River Falls is the correct name for this section of the Trout River near Montgomery Center. However, as children, we always nicknamed it Three Holes. For this expedition, bring a towel and bring sturdy water shoes. You should refrain from attempting to travel to this swimming hole while toting a sizable beach bag, expensive cameras, or small children on your back.
This beautiful lake house was designed by Crisp Architects, nestled on a lake in the Berkshires, a rural region in the mountains of western Massachusetts. These lucky homeowners have enjoyed their summer cottage on the lake for many years but decided to construct a new home that would be able to accommodate their family and friends year-round.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont are loaded with excellent ski mountains. There is terrain for all types of ski levels here in New England, but...
