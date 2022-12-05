ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts hold top-10 pick in 2023 NFL draft entering bye week

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VnwqU_0jXtrjJ400

Following the historic fourth-quarter collapse Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys (9-3), the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) will hold a top-10 selection in the 2023 NFL draft as they enter the bye week.

Though the Colts held the No. 14 pick going into Week 13, they got a lot of help from other teams around them. Going into Monday night’s game, the Colts currently hold the No. 9 overall pick in 2023, according to Tankathon.

Should the New Orleans Saints (4-8) upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) on Monday night, the Colts will move up to the No. 8 overall pick.

Regardless, Indy will enter their bye week with a top-10 selection and the potential to move up even more considering the slate of games still on the schedule.

The Colts are set up for a very busy offseason. It all starts with the decision-makers as Jim Irsay must decide whether general manager Chris Ballard will return for another offseason. They also have to go through the process of hiring a new head coach.

After that, there are massive decisions with some big names. What will they do with quarterback Matt Ryan? Will some big-name players get traded? These questions simply scratch the surface of what’s to come for the Colts this offseason.

Holding a top-10 pick is great in theory, but if the Colts want a shot at one of the top quarterback prospects, they are likely going to need to move up in the order. Despite the tie, the Colts essentially have the same record as the teams holding picks 5-9.

There’s still a whole month of the season left, and the Colts will have their bye in Week 14, but it’s very possible Indy will be knocking on the door of a top-five selection when the 2022 campaign is all said and done.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's best player robbed of national award

Just when you think a postseason college football award couldn’t get any more ridiculous it goes and outdoes itself in a truly unimaginable fashion. One year after the two best tight ends in the country (Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers) weren’t even voted to be finalists for the John Mackey Award (best tight end), the award was given to the wrong person.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Baker Mayfield throws game-winning TD pass to cap miraculous comeback

Baker Mayfield landed in Los Angeles two days ago as the newest member of the Rams, and he couldn’t have written a better ending to his first game with the team. The Rams were trailing the Raiders, 16-3, for most of the fourth quarter, but Mayfield led an unbelievable comeback in the final five minutes to cap off the win. His final throw of the night was a beautiful 23-yard strike to Van Jefferson for a touchdown, giving the Rams a 17-16 lead.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks announce 3 roster moves heading into Week 14

The Seattle Seahawks announced a trio of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. Here is a quick review of yesterday’s transactions. First, safety Josh Jones has been placed on the injured reserve list, which will keep him out at least the next four games. Jones suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s win over the Rams in LA. After playing at a high level during the preseason, Jones earned a place in the starting lineup after Jamal Adams went on IR after just one game. However, he wasn’t as successful in the regular season. Jones struggled with missed tackles to the point that he has a 30.0 tackling grade by PFF for the season – the second-lowest on the team. Ryan Neal has taken over Jones’ spot starting next to Quandre Diggs.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 things the Steelers should do if WR Diontae Johnson cannot play vs Ravens

One of the highlights of the Pittsburgh Steelers game-status report was that starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson is listed as questionable with a hip injury. For a player like Johnson who relies so much on his quickness and getting in and out of breaks, a hip injury could be a deal breaker. If Johnson cannot play or is limited, here are three things the Steelers should do.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy