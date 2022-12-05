ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

MSU football offers 2025 Georgia OT Brayden Jacobs, son of former NFL RB Brandon Jacobs

By Robert Bondy
 3 days ago
Lansing State Journal

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship to a rising talent from the state of Georgia who is the son of former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs.

Brayden Jacobs of Alpharetta, Ga. announced on Saturday evening that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. He plays for St. Francis and is listed at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds.

Jacobs is yet to be ranked on 247Sports but based on the schools showing interest in him, he’ll certainly be a top prospect in the 2025 class. According to 247Sports, he holds offers from 18 schools — which includes Michigan State, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Penn State, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

