Little Rock, AR

Tedeschi Trucks Band announces tour stop at Simmons Bank Arena

By Miriam Battles
 6 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rock ‘n’ roll group Tedeschi Trucks Band announced Monday that they will be making a tour stop in the Little Rock metro next year.

The band will be performing live at the Simmons Bank Arena Friday, April 28. The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

If you are looking for a concert to attend this weekend, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be coming to the arena Friday.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces Simmons Bank Arena as a tour stop in December

Ticket prices are scheduled to go on sale for the Tedeschi Trucks Band concert Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $39.50 to $124.50. For more information on tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com .

