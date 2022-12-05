Read full article on original website
Nuovo Testamento – “Heartbeat”
Nuovo Testamento are a Hi-NRG- and Italo disco-influenced synthpop band with a background in garage rock and hardcore — which is to say the Los Angeles/Bologna-based group features members of Tørsö, Horror Vacui, and Crimson Scarlet plus touring members of Sheer Mag. Love Lines, the follow-up to their 2021 debut New Earth, is dropping in February, and they’ve preceded it today with a video for lead single “Heartbeat” directed by Gamal Sharaf El Deen. The song is somewhere between Chvrches and the Drive soundtrack in its dark-shaded yet sparkling ’80s nostalgia. Watch below.
Buggin – “Attitude”
It’s been nearly three years since the Chicago hardcore band Buggin Out released their stupendous self-titled debut EP. Since then, they’ve shortened their name to just plain Buggin, and they’ve released a couple of other tracks, the stomp-ass original “Brainfreeze” and a very fun cover of the Beastie Boys’ “Gratitude.” But that’s not enough! We need more! Today, we get one new Buggin track.
Alvvays’ “Many Mirrors” Video Was Made By Stardew Valley Creator Eric Barone
Alvvays’ Blue Rev … some out there (us) would say it’s the best album of 2022. It also has a notable fan in the form of Stardew Valley creator and jack-of-all-trades Eric Barone, better known to his video game acolytes as ConcernedApe. In our Under The Influence interview with Alvvays’ Molly Rankin, she talked about how Stardew Valley influenced the creation of the album, and the band asked Barone to create a music video for them.
Video of Bird Dancing Along to 'Blurred Lines' Is a Whole Vibe
TikTok is a beautiful app because it has introduced us to so many incredibly talented people and quite honestly, pets. Who knew pets could do so many tricks or that birds had so many words? We would've never known that if it weren't for this app. A recent clip from...
Kate NV – “oni (they)”
The experimental pop artist Kate NV released her last proper full-length album, Room For The Moon, back in 2020, but since then she’s put out bouqet — a collection of songs by the Russian artist to benefit Ukrainian refugees — and a couple of stray singles, “d d don’t” and “early bird.” Both of those tracks will appear on her upcoming new album, WOW, which is due out in March, and today Kate NV is sharing another new single, the vibrant and disorienting “oni (they).” Watch a video for the track below.
The HIRS Collective – “Sweet Like Candy” (Feat. NØ MAN, Thou, & Jessica Joy Mills)
The HIRS Collective is the Philadelphia-based queer punk crew behind the great indie label Get Better Records, and they’ve got a whole lot of friends. Early next year, the HIRS Collective will release We’re Still Here, a new album that’ll have contributions from members of Fucked Up, Soul Glo, Gouge Away, the Locust, My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and many others. We’ve already posted the title track, which features Garbage’s Shirley Manson. Today, the HIRS Collective has shared another ripper.
Nervus – “Microsmiling”
Earlier this year, the British indie rockers Nervus released their album The Evil One. Today, they’ve followed that LP with a one-off song that, at least for now, is a Bandcamp exclusive. “Microsmiling” is a slow, expansive chug with a whole lot of piano. It’s sad and stressed out, and it’s got a bit of an Arab Strap feeling to it. On Twitter, Nervus write that the song “is about navigating an increasingly hostile world, and it’s about being a little bit braver than you feel capable of.” Check it out below.
White Reaper – “Fog Machine”
The power-poppy Louisville riff-slingers White Reaper announced their new album Asking For A Ride in October with the release of lead single “Pages,” which we liked a lot. We’re also fond of “Fog Machine,” the band’s new single out today. The uptempo track features hooks galore plus some serious shredding, striking an ideal balance of pop accessibility and rocking-the-fuck-out abandon.
Samia – “Pink Balloon” & “Sea Lions”
Late next month, Samia is releasing her sophomore album, Honey. She’s shared “Kill Her Freak Out” and “Mad At Me‘” from it already, and today she’s back with a pair of singles, “Pink Balloon” and “Sea Lions,” that are meant to depict different points in a relationship that is nearing its end.
Hangout Fest 2023 Has RHCP, SZA, Paramore, & More
The Alabama Shores-based Hangout Fest has revealed its 2023 lineup. Big-font names include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Fluem, Skrillex, and the Kid LAROI. That’s followed on the roster by AJR, COIN, GloRilla, Kevin Gates, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Russ, Thundercat, Tove Lo, Yung Gravy,...
Watch Madi Diaz Make Her Late-Night TV Performance Debut On Kimmel
Madi Diaz has been making music for well over a decade, but she’s received a new push since signing to Anti- and releasing a great new album, History Of A Feeling, last year. A few months back, she appeared on television during the daytime hours to perform a few tracks on CBS Saturday Morning, and last night she brought History Of A Feeling track “Crying In Public” to Jimmy Kimmel Live. Technically, Diaz graced the post-midnight airwaves before with a segment on Last Call With Carson Daly back in 2014, but yesterday was the first time she’s performed one of her songs on a late-night show. Watch below.
Fran – “Palm Trees”
Early next year, the Chicago musician Maria Jacobson is releasing her second album as Fran, Leaving. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “So Long” and “Limousine,” and today she’s back with another offering from it, “Palm Trees,” a loping, gentle song about the end of the world, with some violin-playing on the chorus from Macie Stewart. “Do you hear what they say?/ How can I give it away/ Wanting it to last another day?” Jacobson asks in the chorus.
The C.I.A. – “Inhale Exhale”
A couple months ago, Ty Segall, his wife Denée, and the Cairo Gang’s Emmett Kelly announced Surgery Channel, their sophomore album as the C.I.A. and the follow-up to their 2018 debut. They shared lead single “Impersonator” from it at the time, and today they’re back with a new single, “Inhale Exhale,” which is mangled and bracing and includes a screeching shout of “Just leave her alone!” Check it out below.
Stream Valee’s New Album Vacabularee
Hey, Valee’s back! In the middle of the last decade, the Chicago rapper emerged out of the Chicago underground with an idiosyncratic and almost fussy style. Valee came out of the drill era, but he sounded nothing like his peers. Instead, he rapped in a soft, quizzical mutter, finding sideways hooks and coming up with the kind of dizzy verbiage that only makes sense when you sit and think about it for a minute. He briefly looked like he would blow up, and then he disappeared. Now, he has returned.
Watch beabadoobee’s Cozy Tonight Show Performance
One thing that happens when you sign on to open for Taylor Swift is that it becomes the main thing a lot of people know about you. Thus, when introducing beabadoobee on The Tonight Show last night, he mentioned her gig opening shows on Swift’s Eras Tour before mentioning this year’s great Beatopia album. There are far worse curses to carry around in this life, I suppose. On the show, Bea Kristi and band (an acoustic ensemble that included a string section) performed Beatopia track “The Perfect Pair” seated in a cozy living room setup onstage at 30 Rock, replete with couches and Christmas lights. It was kind of a change of pace for beabadoobee — a surprising but respectable move in a big TV moment like this. Watch below.
Caroline Polachek – “Welcome To My Island”
Caroline Polachek has spent the past year slowly releasing singles, including “Bunny Is A Rider,” “Billions,” and, most recently, “Sunset. Now she’s finally ready to announce a new album, the follow-up to the Chairlift expat’s debut solo album Pang. The album is called Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, and it’ll be released digitally on Valentine’s Day (February 14, for you non-romantics out there).
Hamish Kilgour Of The Clean Has Died
The Clean’s Hamish Kilgour has died, as reported by the New Zealand publication Stuff. The musician was reported missing last week by his family after last being seen at a shopping mall in Christchurch. No cause of death has been revealed. Kilgour and his brother David founded the Clean...
