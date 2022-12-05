Hey, Valee’s back! In the middle of the last decade, the Chicago rapper emerged out of the Chicago underground with an idiosyncratic and almost fussy style. Valee came out of the drill era, but he sounded nothing like his peers. Instead, he rapped in a soft, quizzical mutter, finding sideways hooks and coming up with the kind of dizzy verbiage that only makes sense when you sit and think about it for a minute. He briefly looked like he would blow up, and then he disappeared. Now, he has returned.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO