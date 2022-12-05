Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Woman arrested for physically abusing children in Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. — An Ontario County woman was arrested on Thursday after New York State Troopers says she physically abused children while living in Webster between April and October of this year. Troopers began investigating after receiving dozens of videos showing a woman striking an 8-year-old and 4-year-old with...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police, U.S. Marshals Task Force arrest wanted individual
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD in coordination with the US Marshals Task Force apprehended a wanted individual as result of a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The wanted individual, who will remain unnamed by police at this time, was found to be in possession of illegal weapons at the time of the arrest.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A wanted individual was arrested in Rochester by several police agencies Saturday afternoon. Representatives with the Rochester Police Department said that investigators will not be releasing the name of the individual at this time, as the investigation is still active. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Task Force and RPD […]
WHEC TV-10
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man wanted by Rochester Police was arrested on Saturday by several agencies during a traffic stop. Rochester Police say they worked with The U.S. Marshals Task Force to stop a car on Draper Street near Portland Avenue. A 34-year-old Rochester man inside the car was...
Penn Yan woman dies in Saturday vehicle crash
MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — Officials in Yates County have reported the death of a Penn Yan woman in the Town of Milo, Yates County, on Saturday. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Saturday evening following an accident. Police say that Golden had […]
Rochester man arrested on weapons charges in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have announced the arrest of a Rochester man that fled the scene of an investigation and disposed of an illegal weapon on Saturday. According to police, Voshon Carpenter, 28, of Rochester, was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with the following. At around 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, […]
Man shot while driving, crashes into light pole
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to the area of Ames Street and Masseth Street for the report of shots fired Saturday evening. Shortly after that, officers received reports of a motor vehicle accident near Immel Street where a driver crashed into a light pole. When officers arrived to […]
Two people arrested following several home invasion robberies
A Monroe County resident and Livingston County resident have been arrested on multiple violent felony charges following a four-month long investigation into several home invasion robberies.
Estate of Troy Hodge, man who died in Lockport PD custody, to receive $3 million
The estate of Troy Hodge, the man who died in Lockport police custody in June 2019, will receive $3 million.
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
WHEC TV-10
RPD has person in custody after a stabbing on Bernard Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Bernard Street just before 8 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators say a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body but he is expected to be ok. Officers tell us this appears to be an isolated domestic situation....
17 vehicles stolen from Hertz in Gates, police say
GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – The Gates Police Department is investigating after 17 vehicles were stolen overnight at Hertz Car Rental in Gates on Ajax Road. Officers say during the overnight hours a group of people are seen on video cutting the fence to the secured rental car lot. According to GPD, the suspects were able […]
iheart.com
2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions
Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
informnny.com
Police, Tops seek ID help for Henrietta Tops hit-and-run suspect
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly car her crashed into the Henrietta Tops Monday, injuring a Salvation Army employee. At 3:15 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the Tops on Jefferson road for the...
informnny.com
Police: Woman arrested for 5 Rochester robberies, attempted robbery, in 1 week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local woman is facing nine charges for six instances of robbery and attempted robbery in Rochester over the past week, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) said. The suspect allegedly robbed the following three locations before being arrested:. Broth Restaurant inside Sibley Square...
WHEC TV-10
Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash
CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
Rochester Student Receives Death Threats for Doing the Right Thing
Over a week ago, two 13-year-old boys were arrested for bringing a loaded revolver to school in Rochester. The gun was never taken out or used to threaten anyone, according to authorities. The students responsible were both charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon. They were alerted to the presence of the firearm in the building by another female student who reported it, but she has since become the target of harassment and death threats around the school.
Man sentenced to 84 months for planning Irondequoit store robbery
They stole approximately $32,344 worth of cell phones before leaving the store.
WHEC TV-10
More details come to light in shootout that seriously injured 3-year-old
ROCHESTER, N.Y. We have a better understanding as to why a man who is accused of murder and being involved in the shootout that caught a 3-year-old with a bullet was free from jail at the time. Those shootings happened after Travis Lewis had already pleaded guilty to a gun...
Heavy police presence off of Portland Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Multiple police agencies including U.S. marshals are investigating in the area of Portland Avenue near Draper Street in Rochester. Details are limited at this time. News 8 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is made available.
