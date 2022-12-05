So much of R&B in the 21st century is concerned with this culture war between tradition and modernity. To simplify it, on one hand there are the bluesy, soulful celebrations of romance and love without cynicism, and on the other end are the pop-leaning, genre-bending conventions that are more self-involved and hedonistic about human relationships. Getting bogged down in which is right or wrong, whether singers still SING in dramatic, gospel-infused manner, and whether anyone still cares about love can feel a lot like “old man yelling at cloud” hoopla over nothing. R&B, like every other genre, has been subsumed into mainstream pop at large, and as a result a lot of its heritage — the church, mainly — has been squeezed out. Similarly, soul music has changed the way the world has: People are lonelier, dating has been commodified by the internet, and fewer young people are experiencing love or any serious relationships. Can you write about love that you aren’t experiencing? Maybe, but it won’t have any weight to it. It makes sense that R&B and every genre of music is now more inward — full of neurosis and torment and nostalgia.

