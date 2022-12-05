Read full article on original website
Polo G – “My All”
Polo G has spent the latter part of this year following up 2021’s excellent Hall Of Fame with a series of singles. Today he follows “Distraction” and “Bag Talk” with “My All,” which arrives with a Cole Bennett music video. The song is a bit Polo G-by-numbers, with the Chicago rap star melodiously spitting about his success over a melancholic guitar-laced trap beat. Watch the video below.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Arca – “Ritual”
Arca followed summer 2020’s Kick i with a flurry of sequels in late 2021, highlighted by Kick iii. Today she releases Kick, a fan-voted compilation of highlights from the five-album Kick series. The album contains three previously unreleased songs, two of which — “Alto Voltaje” and “Sentient Savior” — have been widely available via leak for some time now. The third new song, “Ritual,” seems to genuinely be out there for the first time today. Hear all three of the bonus tracks below.
Who Died in ‘The White Lotus’ Finale?
Stream Bun B & Statik Selektah’s TrillStatik 2 Feat. Boldy James, Paul Wall, Big K.R.I.T., & More
Back in 2019, the Houston rap legend Bun B and esteemed NYC producer Statik Selektah teamed up on an album called TrillStatik. Today they’ve dropped the sequel. TrillStatik 2 is a gust-heavy affair with features from (deep breath) Boldy James, Paul Wall, Big K.R.I.T., Styles P, Papoose, Smoke DZA, Dave East, Cal Wayne, Termanology, Jinell, Propain, Nems, Flee Lord, Haile Supreme, 38 Spesh, Grafh, Haile Supreme, and Armand Assante.
Weezer – “I Want A Dog”
We’re a couple of weeks out from the release of Weezer’s final EP in their SZNZ series. (Spring dropped in March; Summer came out in June; and Autumn was released in September.) SZNZ: Winter arrives December 21 — the first day of winter, naturally — and if you attended Rivers Cuomo’s semi-secret show at LA’s Troubadour in September (he performed as Goat Punishment), you’ve likely already heard a bunch of the songs on it. One of those tracks is “I Want A Dog,” which is out tonight. As a whole, Winter is described in a release as “a stripped-back, acoustic-leaning body of work [that] encompasses the harrowing sadness that can so easily pair with the winter months.” Sounds timely and appropriate. Check out “I Want A Dog” below.
Watch Phoebe Bridgers Play Sally In The Nightmare Before Christmas London Concerts
Last night, Phoebe Bridgers made her debut as Sally in the two-night live version of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Joined by Danny Elfman, who reprised his original role as Jack Skellington, and Ken Page, who returned as Oogie Boogie, Bridgers sang renditions of “Sally’s Song” and “Kidnap The Sandy Claws” and was accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra. A second performance featuring Bridgers will be held tonight. Watch some fan-shot footage of Bridgers below.
YG & Lil Wayne – “Miss My Dawgs”
YG’s first single since the release of September’s I GOT ISSUES is “Miss My Dawgs,” a Lil Wayne collab that serves as a tribute to YG’s late friend and fellow rapper Slim 400, who died a year ago today. A Nipsey Hussle mural also appears early on in the video. Produced by Gibbo and Ambezza, the meditative, piano-based beat serves as a canvas for YG and Weezy’s laments about friends who’ve left this world behind. Hear it below.
The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2022
No genre list is easy to put together, but I have to imagine that electronic is among the harder ones to write. After all, where does one begin to draw the line with a style whose boundaries are so nebulous? Google “best electronic albums 2022” and you’re in for a truly disparate array of results: pop bangers from Charli XCX, Vegas-ready EDM by Diplo, heady ambient techno courtesy of Huerco S. Hell, even Kali Malone’s Living Torch comes up, and that album is mostly centered on neoclassical techniques and ancient tones.
Aesop Rock – “Pumpkin Seeds” (Feat. Lupe Fiasco)
“Pumpkin Seeds” is a new collaboration between Aesop Rock and Lupe Fiasco. It’s produced by their fellow hip-hop luminary Blockhead, who made the beats for Aesop’s 2021 album Garbology. The track is a benefit for the Collaboratory, an organization raising funds and awareness for two DIY skateparks in Dayton, Ohio, the Claridge Park DIY in Central Dayton and the Home Ave DIY in West Dayton. Hear “Pumpkin Seeds” below, and buy related merch here.
Premature Evaluation: SZA SOS
So much of R&B in the 21st century is concerned with this culture war between tradition and modernity. To simplify it, on one hand there are the bluesy, soulful celebrations of romance and love without cynicism, and on the other end are the pop-leaning, genre-bending conventions that are more self-involved and hedonistic about human relationships. Getting bogged down in which is right or wrong, whether singers still SING in dramatic, gospel-infused manner, and whether anyone still cares about love can feel a lot like “old man yelling at cloud” hoopla over nothing. R&B, like every other genre, has been subsumed into mainstream pop at large, and as a result a lot of its heritage — the church, mainly — has been squeezed out. Similarly, soul music has changed the way the world has: People are lonelier, dating has been commodified by the internet, and fewer young people are experiencing love or any serious relationships. Can you write about love that you aren’t experiencing? Maybe, but it won’t have any weight to it. It makes sense that R&B and every genre of music is now more inward — full of neurosis and torment and nostalgia.
R. Kelly Denies Involvement With ‘I Admit It’ Album
R. Kelly is in prison after various convictions for federal sex crimes. He has been widely de-platformed within the music industry. Yet somehow, a new R. Kelly release called I Admit It appeared on streaming services today. DSPs list the Sony subsidiary Legacy Recordings as the label behind the release,...
