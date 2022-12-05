ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

TBI identifies person shot and killed by Washington Co. deputy

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FBLH_0jXtpHrG00

(WJHL) — Authorities identified a person killed when Washington County deputies reportedly returned fire during a foot pursuit Saturday night.

Initial reports state that Washington County deputies arrived at a home in the 700 block of Cash Hollow Road at 6:45 p.m. to serve a warrant to the suspect, identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) as 51-year-old Jerome Flanigan.

CCSO: Woman charged with murder following Sunday morning alleged shooting

“Information from the scene indicates almost immediately upon arrival, deputies encountered an individual in a manner that resulted in the attempted deployment of a Taser,” a news release from the TBI states. “For reasons still under investigation, shots were fired by the individual and at least one deputy.”

Police say Flanigan died at the scene, and no officers were injured in the shooting.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents. The fatal shooting remains under investigation, and TBI officials will share findings with the District Attorney General for review.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 8

Related
WJHL

Kingsport Police investigating shooting at apartment complex

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night at an apartment complex. According to an official with the Kingsport Police Department, patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting at Stonecrest Apartments, formerly Model City Apartments, in Kingsport around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. One adult male was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to cut victim with a knife

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to police. At around 3:19 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance where they found Brittany Fitzgerald allegedly chasing a person around a building, according to the release. The […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport shooting sends one person to hospital

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured late Friday. According to Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, at approximately 11:30 p.m. patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting incident at 1000 Stonegate Road (Model City Apartments/aka Stonecrest Apartments).
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Law enforcement interview of juveniles legal without notifying parents, sheriff's official says

KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives legally interviewed Sullivan Heights Middle School students last week without their parents’ prior knowledge, a sheriff's spokesman said. The interviews were concerning what law enforcement later alleged was a fake Monday morning report from band director Eddie Dalton, who according...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lee County deputies start 44-suspect drug charge roundup

JONESVILLE — Lee County police and deputies have started a roundup of 44 people indicted on felony drug distribution charges. Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons and Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin both said on Friday that the arrests stem from a series of indictments earlier in December by a county grand jury. The jury reviewed evidence and testimony that came out of a joint investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Virginia State Police and the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force.
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia man has been arrested after a deadly shooting that occurred on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday, according to police. A release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department states Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of malicious […]
BRISTOL, VA
orangeandbluepress.com

Co-Workers of California Cop Who Killed 3 Took Materials from His Property Before Official Search

The California cop who killed three people’s coworkers stole from his home before the official search. An eyewitness and The Times’ footage showed Austin Lee Edwards’ coworkers taking a sheriff’s truck and a black garbage bag from his property the night before the search. Edwards killed the mother and grandparents of a 15-year-old girl he “catfished” online.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJHL

BVPD: Shooting kills 1, hospitalizes another | Suspect still at large

UPDATE Dec. 9, 10:11 p.m.: The Bristol Virginia Police Department has identified the victim of a shooting that happened on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday. According to the release, Christopher D. Carter, 29, of Bristol, Virginia died due to his injuries. The other victim remains in critical condition. The suspect still remains unidentified, but […]
BRISTOL, VA
wvlt.tv

Mass school shooting threat puts Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on alert

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said they are “aware of this situation” after a group reportedly threatened several school shootings in the county. The office posted about the threats on social media. That post included a picture of someone’s phone with a...
supertalk929.com

One Of Two Victims Shot Overnight Dies From Injuries

According to Bristol Virginia Police, while a possible suspect remains at large, one of two individuals shot Thursday night has died from his injuries. Police arrived at the scene on Harvey Lane after hearing shots fired nearby. Upon arrival police found two men on the ground, both had been shot and were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where one of the victims died Friday morning. Police say they have developed a possible suspect, who may have targeted the two victims. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you update as we gather additional information from authorities.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Police: Sullivan Heights band teacher lied that student stabbed him

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn . (WJHL) — News Channel 11 obtained court documents that show 53-year-old Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights band teacher at the center of a Monday incident, told authorities a student stabbed him. An affidavit drafted by responding Sullivan County detective Preston White said Dalton told officers that when he left the band […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Former SCSO deputy facing investigation found dead inside home

BLOUNTVILLE — A former deputy was found dead of a self- inflicted gunshot wound in his home on Monday after authorities began an investigation into his conduct, a statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said the former officer’s name is being withheld at this time....
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Fired Sullivan Co. SRO found dead after allegations of student misconduct

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County deputy who served as a school resource officer (SRO) was found dead shortly after he was terminated from his position after reports that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student. According to Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, his office began investigating after receiving […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Grainger Co. man to spend 36 years in prison for rape, kidnapping of UT student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tylar Johnson was a predator so brazen that he was happy to drive from his home in Grainger County to Knoxville just to find a young female victim. A man so twisted he was willing another time to sit outside a stranger's apartment for 28 minutes in the dark until finally knocking on her door and offering $400 for sex, testimony Friday showed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

SCSO: Sullivan Heights teacher arrested for falsely reporting stabbing

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After an investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the reported stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School on Monday has been determined to be falsely reported. According to a release from the SCSO, Harold Dalton, 53, of Kingsport has been arrested and charged on offenses of false reports for […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy