Junction City Rolls by Dodge City in Boys Basketball
Junction City used a smothering defense to outscore the Dodge City Red Demons 76 - 41 in Dodge city on Saturday. The Blue Jays improve to 4-0 and there was a running clock in the 4th quarter. The Blue Jays were led in scoring by Michael Boganowski (13pts) and Sheldon Butler-Lawson (11pts). Junction City will host Topeka West on Thursday.
Blue Jays Slide by Hays in Two Point Win
Junction City held off the Hays Indians 47 to 45 Friday night in Hays. On the final play, Hays tried to take a shot just in front of the half-court line and Junction City got the basketball and held on for a two point win. The Blue Jays rallied from a 6 point deficit to get the win. Michael Boganowski led all Blue Jays in scoring. The Blue Jays are 3-0 on the season. They play at Dodge City Saturday night.
Victory with Honors ceremony will be held at Fort Riley
There will be a Victory with Honors ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Albert Serrano at Fort Riley on Friday at 1 p.m. According to the Army, Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, Deputy Commanding General for the 1st Infantry Division will host the retirement cermony to honor Command Sgt. Major Serrano. Serrano...
Justin Aaron does not advance to the finals of 'The Voice'
Justin Aaron, Junction City, reached the semifinal round of "The Voice" competition on NBC but was unable to advance to the finals. Following singing performances on Tuesday night, voters reduced the field of eight down to five. Aaron was among those who did not move on. The Junction City resident...
Geary County Commission approves CVB appointments
Three new members have been appointed to the Geary County Convention & VIsitors Bureau Advisory Committee by the county commission. Craig Bender, Leslie Goodwin and Michaela Joyce were introduced at the CVB Advisory Committee meeting on Wednesday.
Library community archives are highlighted for retired school personnel
The Junction City Association of Retired School Personnel (JCARSP) heard Friday from Mike Sellman from the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library on the library’s community archives. The Junction City High School JC Singers under the direction of Michael Brown performed and the JCARSP members sang Christmas carols. For their service...
Man from Wamego hospitalized after car strikes speed limit sign
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 1:30a.m. Sunday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Honda Accord driven by 24-year-old Hunter L. Dodge of Wamego, was northbound on K99 at a high rate of speed. The car left the roadway, struck...
There will be a change on the Junction City Commission
Junction City Commissioner Nathan Butler will step down, effective Jan. 2. The city commission accepted his resignation during their meeting Tuesday night. Commissioners approved a motion by Pat Landes to appoint Bob Story to fill the vacancy for the remaining one year of the term, effective Jan. 3. The vote was 4-1 with Ronna Larson casting the lone no vote. She supported opening the position up to the possibility of more diverse candidates.
Ribbon cutting is scheduled for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus
Jan. 3 at noon is the date and time for the ribbon cutting for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus in Junction City ( formerly Geary Community Hospital ). GCH is being merged into the Stormont Vail Health system. The ribbon cutting will be held inside the main entrance...
Geary County Fish & Game Association schedules annual Chili Feed
Mark calendars for next Monday night, December 12th, 6:00 p.m. at Sportsman’s Acres for the Geary County Fish & Game Association annual Chili Feed and Contest, and Election of Officers and Board Members for 2023. Members don’t have to bring chili for the contest but do bring some type of dessert to round out the meal.
Salina Tech opening on campus dental hygiene clinic
SALINA —As part of the school's new Dental Hygiene program, Salina Area Technical College is opening a clinic on campus in January, with the goals of providing students an opportunity to develop their hands-on skills, and provide low-cost services to the public, according to a media release from the school.
JCPD accepts Citizens Police Academy applications
Junction City police are now accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy starting on January 19th. Applications are available at the Junction City Police Department or on the City's website www.junctioncity-ks.org under Your Government>Public Safety>Police Department>Citizen's Police Academy. You can also request an application by email at [email protected]
Junction City man hospitalized after crash, fire during chase
GEARY COUNTY—A Junction City man was injured in an accident just after noon Sunday during a pursuit by law enforcement in Geary County. The Kansas HIghway Patrol reported a 2008 Toyota Avalon driven by Brad W. Briand, 43, Junction City, was eastbound on K244 fleeing law enforcement. The driver...
Central National Bank – Junction City Employees raise over $26,000 to benefit United Way
Central National Bank has presented a check for $26,094 to the United Way of Junction City - Geary County in support of their 2023 Campaign. Central National Bank staff spent the month of October raising funds for United Way. 2022 marks the sixteenth year in a row that Central National...
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
Police ID Kan. teens who died in crash that sent car over bridge
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash on Sunday have positively identified the victims as 16-year-old Michael Tolan Jr. and 18-year-old Eric Gonzales-Del Real both of Topeka, according to the Shawnee County Coroner. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided at 6th and Madison. After...
Speed limit change is made on portion of Ritter Road
Geary County Public Works Department along with the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the posted speed limit on Ritter Rd from the intersection of Hwy K-18 south to the intersection of Ritter Rd and Liberty Hall Rd. Both north and south bound posted speed limits have been reduced from 45 to 40mph.
Isle of Lights begins this weekend
Isle of Lights runs Friday through Sunday evenings and again December 16 - 17 at Milford State Park's Prairie View Campground. Pat Silovsky, Milford Nature Center Director, said it's a new drive through light experience that the Milford Friends group started. She said Prairie View Campground will be lit up. "We've got all kinds of light displays, lasers for your car and we also have Santa every night from 6-8.
RCPD: Suspects spray painted walls inside Manhattan church
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Sheriff: Car theft suspect caught hiding under Kansas bridge
DICKINSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a California man who allegedly stole a vehicle in Colorado. Just after 12:30a.m. Monday, the Salina Police Department notified the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office of a stolen black Mercedes GL Coupe traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 at approximately 150mph, according to Undersheriff Jeff Vaughan.
