Junction City held off the Hays Indians 47 to 45 Friday night in Hays. On the final play, Hays tried to take a shot just in front of the half-court line and Junction City got the basketball and held on for a two point win. The Blue Jays rallied from a 6 point deficit to get the win. Michael Boganowski led all Blue Jays in scoring. The Blue Jays are 3-0 on the season. They play at Dodge City Saturday night.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO