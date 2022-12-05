ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

JC Post

Junction City Rolls by Dodge City in Boys Basketball

Junction City used a smothering defense to outscore the Dodge City Red Demons 76 - 41 in Dodge city on Saturday. The Blue Jays improve to 4-0 and there was a running clock in the 4th quarter. The Blue Jays were led in scoring by Michael Boganowski (13pts) and Sheldon Butler-Lawson (11pts). Junction City will host Topeka West on Thursday.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Blue Jays Slide by Hays in Two Point Win

Junction City held off the Hays Indians 47 to 45 Friday night in Hays. On the final play, Hays tried to take a shot just in front of the half-court line and Junction City got the basketball and held on for a two point win. The Blue Jays rallied from a 6 point deficit to get the win. Michael Boganowski led all Blue Jays in scoring. The Blue Jays are 3-0 on the season. They play at Dodge City Saturday night.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Victory with Honors ceremony will be held at Fort Riley

There will be a Victory with Honors ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Albert Serrano at Fort Riley on Friday at 1 p.m. According to the Army, Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, Deputy Commanding General for the 1st Infantry Division will host the retirement cermony to honor Command Sgt. Major Serrano. Serrano...
RILEY, KS
JC Post

There will be a change on the Junction City Commission

Junction City Commissioner Nathan Butler will step down, effective Jan. 2. The city commission accepted his resignation during their meeting Tuesday night. Commissioners approved a motion by Pat Landes to appoint Bob Story to fill the vacancy for the remaining one year of the term, effective Jan. 3. The vote was 4-1 with Ronna Larson casting the lone no vote. She supported opening the position up to the possibility of more diverse candidates.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Fish & Game Association schedules annual Chili Feed

Mark calendars for next Monday night, December 12th, 6:00 p.m. at Sportsman’s Acres for the Geary County Fish & Game Association annual Chili Feed and Contest, and Election of Officers and Board Members for 2023. Members don’t have to bring chili for the contest but do bring some type of dessert to round out the meal.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Salina Tech opening on campus dental hygiene clinic

SALINA —As part of the school's new Dental Hygiene program, Salina Area Technical College is opening a clinic on campus in January, with the goals of providing students an opportunity to develop their hands-on skills, and provide low-cost services to the public, according to a media release from the school.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

JCPD accepts Citizens Police Academy applications

Junction City police are now accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy starting on January 19th. Applications are available at the Junction City Police Department or on the City's website www.junctioncity-ks.org under Your Government>Public Safety>Police Department>Citizen's Police Academy. You can also request an application by email at [email protected]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Police ID Kan. teens who died in crash that sent car over bridge

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash on Sunday have positively identified the victims as 16-year-old Michael Tolan Jr. and 18-year-old Eric Gonzales-Del Real both of Topeka, according to the Shawnee County Coroner. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided at 6th and Madison. After...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Speed limit change is made on portion of Ritter Road

Geary County Public Works Department along with the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the posted speed limit on Ritter Rd from the intersection of Hwy K-18 south to the intersection of Ritter Rd and Liberty Hall Rd. Both north and south bound posted speed limits have been reduced from 45 to 40mph.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Isle of Lights begins this weekend

Isle of Lights runs Friday through Sunday evenings and again December 16 - 17 at Milford State Park's Prairie View Campground. Pat Silovsky, Milford Nature Center Director, said it's a new drive through light experience that the Milford Friends group started. She said Prairie View Campground will be lit up. "We've got all kinds of light displays, lasers for your car and we also have Santa every night from 6-8.
MILFORD, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspects spray painted walls inside Manhattan church

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Car theft suspect caught hiding under Kansas bridge

DICKINSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a California man who allegedly stole a vehicle in Colorado. Just after 12:30a.m. Monday, the Salina Police Department notified the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office of a stolen black Mercedes GL Coupe traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 at approximately 150mph, according to Undersheriff Jeff Vaughan.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Junction City, KS
