Predictions for The White Lotus finale have been rolling in almost all over the internet—from TikTok to Twitter to every entertainment publication in Googling distance. Who will die? Who faces Italian jail time, incarcerato per omicidio? (You may be able to guess what that means in English, but if not: incarcerated for homicide.)Well, we finally know who’s going home in a casket, who’s riding in the cop car, and who can return to America with nothing more than a guilty conscience. The White Lotus Season 2 finale aired tonight, and boy, was it wild. We wouldn’t expect any less from...

17 MINUTES AGO