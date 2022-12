HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green had 30 points and seven rebounds, Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 points and seven assists and the Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 97-92 on Sunday night to extend their home-winning streak to four games. Houston was coached by assistant coach John Lucas with head coach Stephen Silas away from the team following the death of father and long-time NBA player and coach Paul Silas. “That’s for Coach,” Lucas said. “That one’s for him.” Green was 12 of 21 shooting, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers.

