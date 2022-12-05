Read full article on original website
Pristine Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
Winter storm watch: It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota
Snow, rain, freezing rain, sleet, sneat and maybe even lightning and thunder. It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota as a potent winter storm arrives Tuesday and lingers through at least Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for areas that it is most...
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
NEXT Weather: Quiet, mild weekend, possible large-impact snowfall next week
MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll be a quiet weekend, weather-wise, with some light drizzle falling throughout the next few days.In the Twin Cities, it'll be warm, with high temperatures reaching 37 degrees. An inch or two of snow might fall, but otherwise we're in a quiet pattern until the next storm.There are two different scenarios for the next snowfall that'll come between Tuesday and Thursday.In the first scenario, a mix of rain, sleet, and snow will fall in the Twin Cities, with temperatures in the mid-30s. The biggest chance for heavy snowfall is for western Minnesota and the Dakotas.The second scenario shows purely snow for the metro, and rain across southern Minnesota. In this version, it's a little colder.Until then, there might be some peeks of sunshine on Sunday and Monday.
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
Strong Winter Storm Taking Aim at Minnesota
Don't put your shovel away yet. A strong winter storm looks possible towards the middle of next week. The storm is still far enough away that much of the specifics are still unknown. A large amount of moisture will be available from the Gulf of Mexico, fueling the precipitation across our area.
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota all Land on ‘Worst Winters in U.S.’ List
Which U.S. states have the worst winters? The answer might not be what you're expecting. The Midwest States of Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota all have some of the harshest winters in the country, but according to a new list from Thrillist, Minnesota has it the worst. All three states...
What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?
The storm from Thursday night exited Minnesota after dropping 3-10 inches of heavy, wet snow in far southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, and now attention turns to the much bigger system that will bring both severe weather and potential blizzard conditions to the heart of the U.S. The highly-publicized storm...
9 Words That Should Be BANNED in Iowa
Go anywhere in the Hawkeye State and you'll likely get some side eye and some not-so "Iowa Nice" looks if you use these nine words and phrases. Would You Pay $350 To Stay In This Creepy Old Iowa Jailhouse?. Would you pay money to stay and sleep in this creepy...
NEXT Weather: Sunny Thursday before winter weather advisory in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be sunny and mild during the day, but starting in the evening, southern Minnesota will be under a winter weather advisory due to incoming snowfall.The day will start off cold, but the Twin Cities will eventually reach 30 degrees. We'll have plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, when some cloud cover starts to move in.The winter weather advisory in the south starts at 6 p.m. and continues through Friday morning. Most of the region is expected to get 3-5 inches of snow. That system should stay south of the metro, though it could get clipped Friday morning.Temperatures rise to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the extended forecast.Rain and snow are likely Monday through Wednesday.
NEXT Weather: Morning snow could dust Twin Cities, higher totals in central Minn.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Light snow showers will pass over the Twin Cities Wednesday morning, leaving up to half an inch on the ground.Those showers will move through between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. North of the metro in central Minnesota, 1-2 inches of snow could fall. After the snow moves out, we'll see some sunshine in the afternoon. It'll be a chilly one, though, with the metro topping out at 21 degrees.Thursday will be a bit warmer, with a high of 30, but more snow will move in late in the day and continue overnight into Friday. That snow will stay mostly south of the Twin Cities, but could clip them on Friday morning.Highs will jump to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the weekend. More snow is possible Saturday and early next week.
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm moved through KELOLAND and now the focus is cleaning up the snow that fell. People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will start in Zones 2 and 3 and will continue until routes are clear.
Minnesota Says “NO MORE” To Gummy Bears Edibles That Kill
Whatever happened to the days when Gummy Bears were strictly considered candy?. Remember when that was? Seems like yesterday when they were passed around at school - if you have never seen or had one, let me describe them. According to walmart.com "Gummy bears are made by boiling sugar, citric acid, corn syrup, gelatin, flavoring, and food coloring..." Simple, easy, all kids seem to love them ( adults too ). Then, of course, people get creative and add alcohol with them to provide Gummy Shots. Now in today's world THC is added into the mix and is actually killing people, and Minnesota has had enough.
‘The Price is Right’ is Coming to Minnesota Next Year
If you loved watching 'The Price is Right' while you were at home sick from school, you'll love to see 'The Price is Right' when it comes to Minnesota next year! You may even be able to participate!. I know 'The Price is Right' was one of the shows that...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Most Fun Cities in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
Call me crazy but I don't think size has a whole lot to do with how fun something is. But apparently, when it comes to judging how fun a city is, size is a major consideration. That must be why Wallet Hub's latest study of the "Most Fun Cities in...
