Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Quiet, mild weekend, possible large-impact snowfall next week

MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll be a quiet weekend, weather-wise, with some light drizzle falling throughout the next few days.In the Twin Cities, it'll be warm, with high temperatures reaching 37 degrees. An inch or two of snow might fall, but otherwise we're in a quiet pattern until the next storm.There are two different scenarios for the next snowfall that'll come between Tuesday and Thursday.In the first scenario, a mix of rain, sleet, and snow will fall in the Twin Cities, with temperatures in the mid-30s. The biggest chance for heavy snowfall is for western Minnesota and the Dakotas.The second scenario shows purely snow for the metro, and rain across southern Minnesota. In this version, it's a little colder.Until then, there might be some peeks of sunshine on Sunday and Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Strong Winter Storm Taking Aim at Minnesota

Don't put your shovel away yet. A strong winter storm looks possible towards the middle of next week. The storm is still far enough away that much of the specifics are still unknown. A large amount of moisture will be available from the Gulf of Mexico, fueling the precipitation across our area.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

9 Words That Should Be BANNED in Iowa

Go anywhere in the Hawkeye State and you'll likely get some side eye and some not-so "Iowa Nice" looks if you use these nine words and phrases. Would You Pay $350 To Stay In This Creepy Old Iowa Jailhouse?. Would you pay money to stay and sleep in this creepy...
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Sunny Thursday before winter weather advisory in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be sunny and mild during the day, but starting in the evening, southern Minnesota will be under a winter weather advisory due to incoming snowfall.The day will start off cold, but the Twin Cities will eventually reach 30 degrees. We'll have plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, when some cloud cover starts to move in.The winter weather advisory in the south starts at 6 p.m. and continues through Friday morning. Most of the region is expected to get 3-5 inches of snow. That system should stay south of the metro, though it could get clipped Friday morning.Temperatures rise to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the extended forecast.Rain and snow are likely Monday through Wednesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning snow could dust Twin Cities, higher totals in central Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Light snow showers will pass over the Twin Cities Wednesday morning, leaving up to half an inch on the ground.Those showers will move through between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. North of the metro in central Minnesota, 1-2 inches of snow could fall. After the snow moves out, we'll see some sunshine in the afternoon. It'll be a chilly one, though, with the metro topping out at 21 degrees.Thursday will be a bit warmer, with a high of 30, but more snow will move in late in the day and continue overnight into Friday. That snow will stay mostly south of the Twin Cities, but could clip them on Friday morning.Highs will jump to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the weekend. More snow is possible Saturday and early next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames

I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm arrives in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm moved through KELOLAND and now the focus is cleaning up the snow that fell. People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will start in Zones 2 and 3 and will continue until routes are clear.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Cool 98.7

Minnesota Says “NO MORE” To Gummy Bears Edibles That Kill

Whatever happened to the days when Gummy Bears were strictly considered candy?. Remember when that was? Seems like yesterday when they were passed around at school - if you have never seen or had one, let me describe them. According to walmart.com "Gummy bears are made by boiling sugar, citric acid, corn syrup, gelatin, flavoring, and food coloring..." Simple, easy, all kids seem to love them ( adults too ). Then, of course, people get creative and add alcohol with them to provide Gummy Shots. Now in today's world THC is added into the mix and is actually killing people, and Minnesota has had enough.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

