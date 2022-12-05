Read full article on original website
Bedford County authorities seeking suspect after ‘strong armed robbery’
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into a "strong armed robbery" from Friday night.
WSMV
Metro PD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike on Saturday. Police said Zak Godwin II, 57, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was struck around 5:40 p.m. near 50th Avenue. It appeared that Godwin was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was hit.
WAFF
48-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and charged a man with capital murder after a shooting happened on Nov. 15 in Madison. According to a spokesperson for the police department, David Telton Tolbert, 48, was arrested after a domestic-related dispute led to the shooting death of his wife, Savannah Hancock Tolbert, 37.
WSMV
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run threatened to kill President in May
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man whom Metro Nashville Police are familiar with has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run incident that took place ten days ago. On Wednesday, November 30, 56-year-old Paul Nevels was in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle driving in front of St. Ann Church on Charlotte Avenue, police said. He succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 8.
Woman charged with burglary after found in Antioch resident’s bed with no pants on
Metro police responded to a call in Antioch about a suspicious person Thursday afternoon, only to find a woman who reportedly broke into a house and made herself at home.
YAHOO!
Woman faces homicide charge after Nashville police say she sold car to 13-year-old boy in fatal wreck
Update: Katrina Russell, now 38, was found guilty of facilitating vehicular homicide/reckless conduct and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Nov. 10, 2022, records show. She was sentenced to four years, 11 months and 29 days of supervised probation. A woman is facing a vehicular...
WKRN
Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft
In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft. In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. One seriously injured in Todd County crash. An Elkton man is being treated for serious injuries...
thunderboltradio.com
Four people charged in Middle Tennessee arson investigation
Four people are facing charges in a Warren County arson investigation. The investigation began July 21st, when the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and TBI agents and fire investigators responded to a house fire on McGregor Road in McMinnville where agents determined that the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation further revealed that multiple people were responsible for setting the fire, or facilitating the commission of the arson.
WSMV
Man shot by car thieves in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
Search for driver in hit-and-run crash in Nashville
Metro Police said they are looking for the driver responsible for hitting the pole.
Williamson County high-speed chase with man driving with no lights ends in arrest
A Columbia man risked his life and the lives of many others Thursday morning after a dangerous high-speed chase in a rainy Williamson County. Much of the chase was captured on multiple body cameras.
4 arrested on aggravated arson charges in Warren County
Four people have been arrested on aggravated arson charges in connection with a fire that happened in July at a home in McMinnville.
Teen charged after threatening mass violence toward McMinnville school
A teen has been charged after making a threat of mass violence toward a school in McMinnville.
WSMV
Metro Police identify man who removed convulsing woman from car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified a man who removed and abandoned a woman as she was having convulsions in his vehicle. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, surveillance video shows a man moving a convulsing woman from the passenger seat of his car to the pavement of a Mapco gas station.
WSMV
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
Female Suspect Sought after Several Auto Burglaries
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in pictures you see in this story. She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. Any information,...
Metro police: Woman having convulsions left to die outside gas station
Metro police are searching for a man who pulled a woman having convulsions from his car and left her on the sidewalk to die outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon.
Boyd Christian School student charged after threatening to commit mass violence
A 16-year-old male student at Boyd Christian School in McMinnville has been taken to a juvenile detention center Friday after threatening to commit mass violence.
Suspect sought for shooting man outside South Nashville Mapco
Metro police are looking for a man who reportedly shot a customer outside a Mapco convenience store in October.
Over $5K raised for two Hendersonville officers facing life-threatening illnesses
Two Hendersonville police officers who devoted their lives to protecting the public are now facing their own battles.
