The Villages, FL

villages-news.com

Michael Farrell

Loving husband and father, Michael Farrell, passed away on November 30th, 2022, after a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Mike “Yank” was 68 and was surrounded by his loving family members when he was called home to be with the Lord. Mike was born to Elmer Farrell and...
OXFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Gene Colley

Gene Colley, 91, of Continental Country Club in Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born August 20, 1931, in Pauls Valley, OK to Fred F. and Annie P. (nee Anderson) Colley. Thank you for your endless love that will help me through each day and thank...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

A great customer who followed me to Billy’s Cafe

If there were ever a real “Elf On The Shelf,” I knew him as Carl, aka “Buttons.”. Carl was a regular customer at a restaurant I worked at in Mount Dora. He had been dining there for years, and the one waitress, Polly, considered him her “Sugar Daddy.”
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Robert John Behrends

Robert John (Bob) Behrends left this earthly life unexpectedly Sunday, November 13, 2022 at The Villages Hospital, Florida at the age of 85. He was born on May 18, 1937 to Bruno and Fern (Boseck) Behrends. and spent his childhood on the family farm between the small towns of Cumberland and Wiota, Iowa.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments

OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash. Jerry Kirkpatrick, a self-employed handyman from Ocala, and John Moore, a manager for...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Pit bulls are not the problem

I don’t live in the Villages. I live just outside in Summerfield. Pit bulls are not the problem. No animal is born cruel or aggressive. Wild animals are because that is their only way of survival. PEOPLE make animals mean and aggressive. I have a Chewenni. She is protective of her family. When someone or another animal comes around, she does what comes natural. Her hair bristles, she may growl because she is being protective. Then, she rolls over to show her belly making her vulnerable.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

79-year-old Villager arrested after leaving gentlemen’s club in Ocala

A 79-year-old Villager was arrested after leaving a gentlemen’s club in Ocala. Herbert Larry Vajen of the Village of Santo Domingo was driving a red Toyota Prius at about 9 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 and having difficulty maintaining a single lane when he was pulled over by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
OCALA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Insurance questions dog idea of opening Lady Lake streets to golf carts

Insurance questions are dogging the idea of opening the streets of Lady Lake to golf carts. Renea Grubb recently presented a petition to the Lady Lake Commission signed by numerous residents. “Residents of the Town of Lady Lake would like to enjoy Golf Cart Access within residential neighborhoods, including those...
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Scary situation at The Villages Hospital

Visited friends and family in The Villages several years ago. Celebrated by having dinner out in Lake Sumter. My poor wife got extremely sick. Scared, I took her to the emergency room at The Villages Hospital. A young doctor drugged her and totally misdiagnosed her. Said she required open heart surgery. About the same time I got sick. Turned our we both were suffering from food poisoning! I had to threaten legal action to remove her. She was better the next day. Scary, yes. Frightening.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

A family of 7′s home went up in flames

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A family of 7 from Marion County is without a home after their mobile home caught fire this afternoon. Marion County Fire Rescue officials say units got to the 6000 block of SE 140th Street in Summerfield around 4:30 p.m. None of the three adults or...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

10-year-old dies in ATV accident in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident Sunday around 5:15 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers. The accident happened on Southwest 80th Avenue in Marion County. Troopers said the 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon was not wearing a helmet at the time of...
MARION COUNTY, FL

