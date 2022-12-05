These unusual leaf-shaped wall tiles aren’t just beautiful — they also actively clean pollutants out of rainwater using channels of living algae. Created by students at the Bio-Integrated Design Lab at University College London (UCL), Indus tiles make use of living organisms to purify water in a sustainable way through a process called bioremediation. The designers created the tiles with India in mind, envisioning large-scale wall installations on factories and other buildings in the country’s rural areas, where no industrial wastewater treatment facilities currently exist. But they have potential to be used in other contexts, too.

2 DAYS AGO