Read full article on original website
Related
Americans Are Sharing The Things You Should NEVER Do In The US, And Everyone Abroad Should Take Notes
" NEVER cut in line. I've been in countries (example: Spain) where lines/queues are more of a vague suggestion of who goes first — this is not true if you cut in line in the US."
dornob.com
Leaf-Shaped Wall Tiles Full of Living Algae Absorb Pollutants from Rainwater
These unusual leaf-shaped wall tiles aren’t just beautiful — they also actively clean pollutants out of rainwater using channels of living algae. Created by students at the Bio-Integrated Design Lab at University College London (UCL), Indus tiles make use of living organisms to purify water in a sustainable way through a process called bioremediation. The designers created the tiles with India in mind, envisioning large-scale wall installations on factories and other buildings in the country’s rural areas, where no industrial wastewater treatment facilities currently exist. But they have potential to be used in other contexts, too.
Comments / 0