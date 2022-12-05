DETROIT (WXYZ) — Robert Lee loves his big dogs and that's why the retired home care provider said it's important that he own his own home. "I have a place for my animals. And just the weight off your back about rent because rents are increasing," Lee said. "It's just the freedom of knowing that you have a place that's yours and having a piece of the American dream, you know."

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO