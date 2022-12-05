ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

U-M Health to purchase Mid-Michigan's Sparrow Health

Another major health system merger is in the works in Michigan. On Thursday, the University of Michigan Health System announced it was purchasing Sparrow Health System in Mid-Michigan. The U-M Board of Regents approved the merger on Thursday, following the Sparrow Health board of directors approving it on Nov. 28.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Humane offering 50% off adoptions throughout December

(WXYZ) — Looking to adopt a pet but haven't finalized the decision yet? Michigan Humane said Friday it is offering 50% off adoptions for the next month. According to Michigan Humane, the Give the Gift of Home Adoption promotion will offer 50% off adoption fees at all shelters. They...
DETROIT, MI
Dickens Festival attendees remember the historic Holly Hotel after fire

HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Holly Dickens Festival wrapped up today with strong attendance. "The Dickens Festival is awesome! It brings people from all over southeast Michigan," said Linda Stouffer, Owner of Battle Alley Coffee Co. Linda Stouffer started Battle Alley Coffee four years ago, and since then, the...
HOLLY, MI
Spike in illness shuts down Van Dyke school for Friday

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students who attend Van Dyke Public Schools won't be in class tomorrow. The district notified parents of the cancellation today, stating too many illnesses were going around and they couldn't safely operate school buildings. This is coming as the state of Michigan continues to see...
WARREN, MI
Soaring rents in Michigan prompt renewed talks about intervention

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Soaring rent in southeast Michigan has been a growing problem, one made worse by the pandemic and recent inflation. One of the places it’s illustrated clearly is Ann Arbor; we spent just minutes in a grocery store parking lot and met several people willing to voice their frustrations.
ANN ARBOR, MI
DPD searching for missing woman with mental illness, epilepsy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing woman. Jessica Lucas, 35, of Detroit spoke with her mother on November 27 at approximately 12:00 p.m. and has not been heard from since. Lucas is missing from a home in the 6300 block of Midland in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
DPD searching for missing woman with mental illness last seen in April

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing woman. Carmelita Williams, 44, of Detroit, was last seen in April from her home in the 18300 block of Schoolcraft in Detroit. Williams, a black female, is approximately 5 feet and five inches tall...
DETROIT, MI
Pollstar ranks Pine Knob as #1 amphitheater in the world

Pine Knob Music Theatre's 50th anniversary season ends with a prestigious honor, a #1 ranking for Top 100 Amphitheaters in the world in Pollstar’s 2022 Year-End Rankings. Also included on the list, Little Caesars Arena (LCA) and the Fox Theatre were honored as they ranked among the top 15 venues in the United States and top 16 in the world!
DETROIT, MI
Michigan announces death of Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker

(WXYZ) — Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker, a former high school football player whose goal was to play for Michigan, has died from a rare bone cancer, the program announced Friday. "Meechie was an inspiration to every member of our program and the Michigan family as a whole," the team said...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit homeowners may be eligible for property tax assistance and not even know it

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Robert Lee loves his big dogs and that's why the retired home care provider said it's important that he own his own home. "I have a place for my animals. And just the weight off your back about rent because rents are increasing," Lee said. "It's just the freedom of knowing that you have a place that's yours and having a piece of the American dream, you know."
DETROIT, MI
Video shows police chase, crash & arrest of armed robbery suspect in Southfield

(WXYZ) — Southfield police released dashcam and bodycam video of a chase, crash and arrest of an armed robbery suspect from last week. According to police, the suspect allegedly robbed a victim at the Heights of Southfield apartments on Lahser where he approached the victim, told him to take off his clothes and put the items on the ground.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

