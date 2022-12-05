Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Tv20detroit.com
'Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams' returns to Beaumont Children's Hospital
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the first time since 2019, Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is back at Beaumont Children's Hospital in Royal Oak. It was paused in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual holiday tradition has only been around for a few years but it has...
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: What's next inside Motown Museum's $55 million expansion?
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 11, Spotlight on the News will check in on Detroit's Motown Museum $55 million expansion. What's in the planning for 2023? Robin Terry, Chairwoman & CEO of the Museum, will bring viewers up-to-date. Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is...
Tv20detroit.com
U-M Health to purchase Mid-Michigan's Sparrow Health
Another major health system merger is in the works in Michigan. On Thursday, the University of Michigan Health System announced it was purchasing Sparrow Health System in Mid-Michigan. The U-M Board of Regents approved the merger on Thursday, following the Sparrow Health board of directors approving it on Nov. 28.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Humane offering 50% off adoptions throughout December
(WXYZ) — Looking to adopt a pet but haven't finalized the decision yet? Michigan Humane said Friday it is offering 50% off adoptions for the next month. According to Michigan Humane, the Give the Gift of Home Adoption promotion will offer 50% off adoption fees at all shelters. They...
Tv20detroit.com
Dickens Festival attendees remember the historic Holly Hotel after fire
HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Holly Dickens Festival wrapped up today with strong attendance. "The Dickens Festival is awesome! It brings people from all over southeast Michigan," said Linda Stouffer, Owner of Battle Alley Coffee Co. Linda Stouffer started Battle Alley Coffee four years ago, and since then, the...
Tv20detroit.com
Spike in illness shuts down Van Dyke school for Friday
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students who attend Van Dyke Public Schools won't be in class tomorrow. The district notified parents of the cancellation today, stating too many illnesses were going around and they couldn't safely operate school buildings. This is coming as the state of Michigan continues to see...
Tv20detroit.com
Macomb County school district closes Friday due to spike in illnesses
The Van Dyke School System in Macomb County has closed all eight schools because of illnesses from COVID-19, RSV and the flu. Overall, our state remains largely at a low level of community transmission of COVID-19, however, the state's COVID-19 cases rose by more than 3,000 from the previous week.
Tv20detroit.com
Family of slain Michigan student Julia Niswender hopes police will investigate cold case
"We're just frustrated and they need to hand it over. This is too big for them," said Jennifer Niswender about Ypsilanti Police, hoping her twin sister's unsolved murder can be turned over to Michigan State Police. Julia Niswender, 23, was a student at Eastern Michigan University when she was killed...
Tv20detroit.com
Soaring rents in Michigan prompt renewed talks about intervention
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Soaring rent in southeast Michigan has been a growing problem, one made worse by the pandemic and recent inflation. One of the places it’s illustrated clearly is Ann Arbor; we spent just minutes in a grocery store parking lot and met several people willing to voice their frustrations.
Tv20detroit.com
Free rides or improved service? QLine riders debate on how Michigan taxpayer money should be spent
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A major investment was recently sent to the governor for her signature, committing $85-million for 17 years to keep rides free on Detroit's QLine. The money is needed, according to operators, and would make up just more than half of the annual budget. Day in and...
Tv20detroit.com
DPD searching for missing woman with mental illness, epilepsy
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing woman. Jessica Lucas, 35, of Detroit spoke with her mother on November 27 at approximately 12:00 p.m. and has not been heard from since. Lucas is missing from a home in the 6300 block of Midland in Detroit.
Tv20detroit.com
DPD searching for missing woman with mental illness last seen in April
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing woman. Carmelita Williams, 44, of Detroit, was last seen in April from her home in the 18300 block of Schoolcraft in Detroit. Williams, a black female, is approximately 5 feet and five inches tall...
Tv20detroit.com
Pollstar ranks Pine Knob as #1 amphitheater in the world
Pine Knob Music Theatre's 50th anniversary season ends with a prestigious honor, a #1 ranking for Top 100 Amphitheaters in the world in Pollstar’s 2022 Year-End Rankings. Also included on the list, Little Caesars Arena (LCA) and the Fox Theatre were honored as they ranked among the top 15 venues in the United States and top 16 in the world!
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan announces death of Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker
(WXYZ) — Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker, a former high school football player whose goal was to play for Michigan, has died from a rare bone cancer, the program announced Friday. "Meechie was an inspiration to every member of our program and the Michigan family as a whole," the team said...
Tv20detroit.com
Westland police searching for missing 73-year-old man reportedly in need of medication
(WXYZ) — Westland police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 73-year-old man who is reportedly in need of medication. Police say Sotelo Covarrubias left his home in the 1800 block of Alberta between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday. According to police, Covarrubias...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit homeowners may be eligible for property tax assistance and not even know it
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Robert Lee loves his big dogs and that's why the retired home care provider said it's important that he own his own home. "I have a place for my animals. And just the weight off your back about rent because rents are increasing," Lee said. "It's just the freedom of knowing that you have a place that's yours and having a piece of the American dream, you know."
Tv20detroit.com
Video shows police chase, crash & arrest of armed robbery suspect in Southfield
(WXYZ) — Southfield police released dashcam and bodycam video of a chase, crash and arrest of an armed robbery suspect from last week. According to police, the suspect allegedly robbed a victim at the Heights of Southfield apartments on Lahser where he approached the victim, told him to take off his clothes and put the items on the ground.
Comments / 0