WIBW
RCPD searches for man wanted on burglary, theft warrant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley Co. are on the hunt for a man wanted on an active burglary and theft warrant. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7, that it is in search of Brandon Welty. It said Welty is wanted on an active warrant for residential burglary and three counts of theft.
Sheriff: Car theft suspect caught hiding under Kansas bridge
DICKINSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a California man who allegedly stole a vehicle in Colorado. Just after 12:30a.m. Monday, the Salina Police Department notified the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office of a stolen black Mercedes GL Coupe traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 at approximately 150mph, according to Undersheriff Jeff Vaughan.
Theft of race equipment, trailer in Manhattan results in more than $10,000 loss
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – More than $10,000 was stolen from the Manhattan Cross Country Club on Sunday following the theft of a trailer. The Riley County Police Department reports that a trailer was stolen from the 3600 block of Claflin Rd. on Dec. 4 around 4 p.m. The trailer was described as a 2013 white enclosed […]
WIBW
Crews respond to two-car injury crash Wednesday afternoon north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-car crash just north of Topeka. The collision was reported around 3:35 p.m. near N.W. 62nd Street and Elmont Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that no one was seriously injured...
Kan. man wanted in woman's disappearance captured in Caribbean
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged kidnapping have confirmed the arrest of a suspect. On Tuesday, authorities in Caye Caulker, an island off the coast of Belize in the Caribbean, arrested 47-year-old Aldrick Scott of Topeka, according to the Douglas County Nebraska sheriff's office. Douglas County Nebraska...
Topeka police search for person connected to aggravated burglary
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is using social media to help identify an individual in reference to an aggravated burglary investigation. According to the TPD, the crime they are investigating happened on Dec. 3, just after 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of S.W. Huntoon Street. Police ask anyone with any information to […]
WIBW
One person hospitalized after possible entrapment at Thermal Ceramics
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were called to Thermal Ceramics for the second time in two weeks, this time with reports of a person trapped. KVOE reports that just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, emergency crews were called to Thermal Ceramics at 221 Weaver St. with reports of a person trapped.
Sheriff IDs 31-year-old man who drowned in Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY—Authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas lake have identified the victim as 31-year-old Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Virginia. On Friday, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a watercraft occupied by a man that had capsized at the Centralia Lake, according to a media release.
Drowning victim recovered in Kansas lake
The body of a Virginia man has been recovered after his boat capsized in Centralia Lake on Friday, Dec. 2.
Emergency repairs to start on highway section in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Emergency stormwater repairs are set to cause traffic disruptions in Manhattan near a major thoroughfare. The City of Manhattan announced on Tuesday that repairs are set to start on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. due to a storm sewer collapse close to a metal grate on eastbound U.S. Highway 24 just […]
Sheriff: Citizens help deputies catch Kan. burglary suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged burglary. Just after noon Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies arrived and multiple individuals fled...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka man wanted in connection with a missing woman from Omaha has been arrested in Belize. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities say that Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, who was wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, Neb., has been arrested in Belize. Scott was arrested on Tuesday.
WIBW
Topeka’s Old Chicago closes due to issues with lease
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Old Chicago has closed due to issues with its lease. 13 NEWS called the location and was told by an employee on Monday, Dec. 5, that the business had been shut down due to lease issues and would not reopen. However, Google still lists...
Sheriff: Kansas woman accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 3p.m. Dec. 3, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Nissan Sentra after allegedly committing a traffic infraction near 118th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.
Riley County Arrest Report December 5
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. HAROLD BLADIMIR PEREZ-GUTIERREZ, 31, Manhattan, Driving under the infl. of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; competent evidence of blood/breath .08+; Bond $750. MICHAEL DUANE WESTGATE,...
Family mourns loss following deadly downtown Topeka crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is mourning the loss of a family member following a deadly crash on Sunday that claimed two lives. One of the victims of the crash was identified by family members as 18-year-old Eric Gonzalez on Monday. Born and raised in Topeka, he attended Highland Park High School and was […]
Wrecks cause traffic backup on SB 75
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple wrecks in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 caused traffic to come to a standstill coming into Topeka Wednesday morning. Battling with foggy conditions, emergency crews reduced southbound traffic down to one lane ahead of the U.S. Highway 24 interchange. At least one truck was off the road as part […]
WIBW
One person escapes early morning house fire in Osage City
OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was able to safely escape a house fire early Monday morning in Osage City. Osage County Fire District’s from Osage City, Lyndon/Vassar, and Burlingame responded to the 400 block of Lakin St. at 3:51 a.m. on December 5. Authorities said one person...
WIBW
Second fire in less than a month sparked at former Topeka church building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second fire in less than a month was sparked Monday morning at a former Topeka church building in central Topeka. The Topeka Fire Department responded to the fire at SW 6th & Polk St. around 9 a.m. on December 5. They said the building is vacant, but formerly housed Inward Faith Outreach Ministries.
Speed limit change is made on portion of Ritter Road
Geary County Public Works Department along with the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the posted speed limit on Ritter Rd from the intersection of Hwy K-18 south to the intersection of Ritter Rd and Liberty Hall Rd. Both north and south bound posted speed limits have been reduced from 45 to 40mph.
