Rhode Island State

rinewstoday.com

Homeless in RI: Cranston Street Armory to open “after December 7”. Status today.

This morning it is 52 degrees in Providence – it will rain throughout the day – it is December 7th. When the Cranston Street Armory was proposed to be activated as an emergency shelter in response to the state’s growing homeless crisis, on November 30th, the Governor’s office began the process of seeking approval from the various groups necessary to open the doors “starting after December 7” for a maximum of 50 people to be located in the “ballroom” room. Portable toilets and shower facilities need to be brought in. Cooking will not be allowed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Rhode Island

Rhode Island may not be the most prominent state (okay, it is the smallest), but when it comes to ponds, lakes, rivers and bays, Rhode Island has it all! The southern and southeastern borders are along the Block Islands Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay. Just north of the Bay, near the capitol of Providence, is the Providence River. Salt marshes are scattered along the coast, creating a buffer between the coast and the land. Then there are all the beautiful reservoirs and smaller natural lakes found throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
GoLocalProv

Direct Flights to LAX Are on From RI International Airport

Breeze Airways has announced new and resuming service between Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD), including non-stop routes to Columbus (CMH), Cincinnati (CVG), and Los Angeles (LAX) in 2023. “We are thrilled that Breeze has continued to enhance its service to Rhode Island, now offering a total of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Data Breach Hits Department Of Health

The Rhode Island Department of Health says there was a data breach affecting nearly nine-thousand people. A link to a spreadsheet was accidentally included in emails sent by DOH staff between late July and late October to people who were on a list to receive food box deliveries while in COVID isolation or quarantine.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
iheart.com

'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California

The flu is spreading rapidly across the Golden State, and some doctors believe that there is an easy way to contain the spread. According to KCRA3, the flu is causing Northern California residents to end up in hospitals with "severe symptoms." Some doctors believe the spread to be influenced by "people gathering closer together" during the holidays without masks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
homenewshere.com

People Are Leaving Massachusetts in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
oceanstatecurrent.com

New England governors face push back from maritime groups

(The Center Square) – Maritime groups are criticizing New England governors for urging the Biden administration to lift federal restrictions banning foreign vessels in domestic waters in response to a regional energy crunch. In a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July, the chief executives called for a...
MAINE STATE

