Read full article on original website
Related
Expert: ‘Tipflation’ could hurt hourly workers in the long run
Shoppers may have noticed tip requests popping up in all sorts of unusual places, such as pin pads and cashier kiosks.
ABC6.com
Safety report shows Rhode Island among safest, Massachusetts most dangerous
Massachusetts was ranked as one of nine states in the country to be considered most unsafe for traffic safety laws, landing in the “danger” category, according to a new report by the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. Meanwhile, Rhode Island found itself on the opposite end of...
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: Cranston Street Armory to open “after December 7”. Status today.
This morning it is 52 degrees in Providence – it will rain throughout the day – it is December 7th. When the Cranston Street Armory was proposed to be activated as an emergency shelter in response to the state’s growing homeless crisis, on November 30th, the Governor’s office began the process of seeking approval from the various groups necessary to open the doors “starting after December 7” for a maximum of 50 people to be located in the “ballroom” room. Portable toilets and shower facilities need to be brought in. Cooking will not be allowed.
Another RI man arrested for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
William Cotton of Hopkinton is the third person from Rhode Island to be charged in the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: “No path to get help just crushes people” – Rev. Duane Clinker
A personal statement from Rev. Duane Clinker, Mathewson Street Church, Providence on the homelessness issue in Rhode Island:. The Governor continues to announce incremental improvements in emergency shelter beds in ways which are becoming a kind of torture for the unhoused outside. People are desperate for shelter and for some...
RIDOH: Staff accidentally sent out 8K Rhode Islanders’ personal info
The Rhode Island Department of Health is investigating a data breach that happened earlier this year, which compromised the personal information of approximately 8,800 Rhode Islanders.
Homeless people evicted from RI State House grounds
Gov. Dan McKee's office has banned camping outside the Rhode Island State House, according to a spokesperson.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Rhode Island
Rhode Island may not be the most prominent state (okay, it is the smallest), but when it comes to ponds, lakes, rivers and bays, Rhode Island has it all! The southern and southeastern borders are along the Block Islands Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay. Just north of the Bay, near the capitol of Providence, is the Providence River. Salt marshes are scattered along the coast, creating a buffer between the coast and the land. Then there are all the beautiful reservoirs and smaller natural lakes found throughout the state.
Lifespan, Care New England lost over $100 million combined this year
Newly released annual reports reveal Rhode Island's two largest hospital groups are struggling financially in the wake of the pandemic.
GoLocalProv
Direct Flights to LAX Are on From RI International Airport
Breeze Airways has announced new and resuming service between Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD), including non-stop routes to Columbus (CMH), Cincinnati (CVG), and Los Angeles (LAX) in 2023. “We are thrilled that Breeze has continued to enhance its service to Rhode Island, now offering a total of...
RI rated ‘good’ while Mass. gets ‘danger’ in new traffic safety report
Out of a possible 12 points, Rhode Island earned an 8 and Massachusetts earned a 3.
iheart.com
Data Breach Hits Department Of Health
The Rhode Island Department of Health says there was a data breach affecting nearly nine-thousand people. A link to a spreadsheet was accidentally included in emails sent by DOH staff between late July and late October to people who were on a list to receive food box deliveries while in COVID isolation or quarantine.
Child tax credit to revert back to pre-pandemic level
Families across the country relied on the expanded child tax credits that were put in place throughout the pandemic.
Peter Culpo Owns a Variety of Restaurants in Rhode Island and Massachusetts
While we knew we would be obsessed with our girlies Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia, we didn't know that their reality show would bring about two true stars in their own right. Low key, no actually high key, our favorite people on the TLC show, The Culpo Sisters, are their parents: Susan and Peter Culpo.
iheart.com
'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California
The flu is spreading rapidly across the Golden State, and some doctors believe that there is an easy way to contain the spread. According to KCRA3, the flu is causing Northern California residents to end up in hospitals with "severe symptoms." Some doctors believe the spread to be influenced by "people gathering closer together" during the holidays without masks.
homenewshere.com
People Are Leaving Massachusetts in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
ABC6.com
Protected health information of nearly 9K compromised in Department of Health data breach
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Wednesday that protected health information of nearly 9,000 people was compromised in a recent data breach. The Department of Health said a link to a spreadsheet was accidentally included in emails sent by a staff member between July...
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
oceanstatecurrent.com
New England governors face push back from maritime groups
(The Center Square) – Maritime groups are criticizing New England governors for urging the Biden administration to lift federal restrictions banning foreign vessels in domestic waters in response to a regional energy crunch. In a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July, the chief executives called for a...
Deadly Meningitis Outbreak: Massachusetts pharmacy vice president conspiring to defraud FDA sentenced to prison
The former vice president and general manager of the New England Compounding Center was sentenced to prison in connection with conspiring to defraud the Food and Drug Administration.
Comments / 2