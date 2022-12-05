ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk City, FL

32-year-old Winter Haven woman dies after head-on crash in Polk City

By Ledger staff
The Ledger
 6 days ago
A 32-year-old Winter Haven woman died Sunday after an early morning crash on State Road 33 in Polk City.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office, in a Monday morning news release, said the crash happened Sunday shortly before 3 a.m. on SR 33 just south of Mount Olive Road. The agency said Britney O'Neal, 32, was traveling north in a 2011 Chevy Malibue when a 2012 Hyundai Genesis driven by Kurtis Holzapfel, 30, crossed into her lane, presumably to turn into the Best Buy warehouse.

Harden Boulevard:Brothers who died in a Lakeland motorcycle crash identified by police

Near downtown Lakeland:Protesters display Nazi flags outside charity event featuring drag shows

Cypress Gardens Boulevard:PCSO: Woman, 76, dies during vehicle test drive in Winter Haven

The Sheriff's Office said the cars collided head-on. Airbags deployed in both cars; Holszapfel was wearing a seatbelt, but O'Neal was not.

When first responders arrived, they found O'Neal unresponsive and began CPR, the Sheriff's Office said. She was taken to a local hospital but died a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tammy Ballance
5d ago

makes me sick how many people are dying out here and Polk City doesn't do anything about traffic control. Many people are moving here and more needs to be done. Everyone drives 80mph down 33 in town too and down Berkley. So many friends and family getting hurt and killed. Senseless!! RIP Britney praying for your family

randy love
6d ago

stupid drivers need to stop going fast and racing or more people will die .heart goes out to the family

The Ledger

