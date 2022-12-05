Read full article on original website
Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Gin Blossoms’ Alt-Rock Classic “Found Out About You”
The whole Gin Blossoms story is just insane. The Arizona band signed with A&M in the early ’90s on the strength of the songs written by Doug Hopkins, the band’s guitarist. Hopkins had serious issues with alcoholism and depression, to the point where he wasn’t remotely functional, and he poured those issues into Gin Blossoms songs like “Hey Jealousy” and “Found Out About You.” Hopkins’ problems got so bad that the rest of the band kicked him out before the release of their 1992 album New Miserable Experience, and then they became hugely popular because of those Hopkins songs. Hopkins died by suicide in 1993, but the Gin Blossoms are still a band, and Hopkins’ songs continue to resonate.
Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions Will Return With Guests Beck, Tenacious D, Karen O, & More
Last year, Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl — with some help from producer Greg Kurstin — set in motion a plan to release eight new cover songs for Hanukkah. These were called The Hanukkah Sessions. Well, this year the pair will release some new sessions, apparently recorded at Largo in Los Angeles. The low-profile show, which went down last night (December 5), featured a bevy of special guests including Beck, Tenacious D, Karen O, Pink, Judd Apatow, and Kurstin’s the Bird And The Bee bandmate Inara George.
SZA Reveals S.O.S. Tracklist, Including Features From Phoebe Bridgers And ODB
Fresh off an SNL appearance last weekend, SZA will release her long-awaited sophomore album S.O.S. this Friday. Today she revealed the tracklist via a social post asking followers which of two formats they preferred for the back cover display. The album includes features by Phoebe Bridgers, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver. Singles “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” and “Shirt” are on the album, as well as “Blind,” which SZA performed on SNL. Check out the full 23-song tracklist below.
Ringo Starr Had an ‘Incredibly Intimate’ Relationship With Another Rock Star Who Wanted to Take His Place in The Beatles
Ringo Starr had an intimate relationship with a drummer who wanted to take his job.
Watch Madi Diaz Make Her Late-Night TV Performance Debut On Kimmel
Madi Diaz has been making music for well over a decade, but she’s received a new push since signing to Anti- and releasing a great new album, History Of A Feeling, last year. A few months back, she appeared on television during the daytime hours to perform a few tracks on CBS Saturday Morning, and last night she brought History Of A Feeling track “Crying In Public” to Jimmy Kimmel Live. Technically, Diaz graced the post-midnight airwaves before with a segment on Last Call With Carson Daly back in 2014, but yesterday was the first time she’s performed one of her songs on a late-night show. Watch below.
Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Lana Del Rey has announced a new album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. It will be out on March 10, and it’s the follow-up to her pair of 2021 albums, Chemtrails Over The Country Club and Blue Banisters. The album artwork reveals that...
Watch Spoon Go “Wild” On Colbert
Spoon’s late-career highlight Lucifer On The Sofa (but really aren’t they all highlights) is nominated for a Grammy. They hit the campaign trail last night, performing their standout Jack Antonoff cowrite “Wild” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. They did not do the dub version. Watch Britt Daniel and the boys do their thing below.
The HIRS Collective – “Sweet Like Candy” (Feat. NØ MAN, Thou, & Jessica Joy Mills)
The HIRS Collective is the Philadelphia-based queer punk crew behind the great indie label Get Better Records, and they’ve got a whole lot of friends. Early next year, the HIRS Collective will release We’re Still Here, a new album that’ll have contributions from members of Fucked Up, Soul Glo, Gouge Away, the Locust, My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and many others. We’ve already posted the title track, which features Garbage’s Shirley Manson. Today, the HIRS Collective has shared another ripper.
SBTRKT – “Forward” (Feat. LEILAH)
Back in October, Drake and 21 Savage announced the impending release of their album Her Loss by dropping the video for their #1 hit “Jimmy Cooks.” That video ended with a snippet of unidentified music, and plenty of people wondered what that track was. Today, we find out that the track in question wasn’t a Drake song. Instead, it was a tiny piece of the latest track from SBTRKT, the British producer who’s know Drake for a long time. Way the hell back in 2011, Drake jumped on a SBTRKT remix, and I guess the association has never ended.
Gorillaz – “Skinny Ape”
Before Damon Albarn gets to the Blur reunion, he’s releasing a new Gorillaz album album called Cracker Island in February. We’ve already heard a handful of studio versions of songs from it — the title track, “New Gold,” and “Baby Queen — plus a whole lot more live. Today, Gorillaz are sharing the fourth official Cracker Island single, “Skinny Ape,” and it seems like they’ve got big plans for it.
White Reaper – “Fog Machine”
The power-poppy Louisville riff-slingers White Reaper announced their new album Asking For A Ride in October with the release of lead single “Pages,” which we liked a lot. We’re also fond of “Fog Machine,” the band’s new single out today. The uptempo track features hooks galore plus some serious shredding, striking an ideal balance of pop accessibility and rocking-the-fuck-out abandon.
Hangout Fest 2023 Has RHCP, SZA, Paramore, & More
The Alabama Shores-based Hangout Fest has revealed its 2023 lineup. Big-font names include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Fluem, Skrillex, and the Kid LAROI. That’s followed on the roster by AJR, COIN, GloRilla, Kevin Gates, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Russ, Thundercat, Tove Lo, Yung Gravy,...
Stream Valee’s New Album Vacabularee
Hey, Valee’s back! In the middle of the last decade, the Chicago rapper emerged out of the Chicago underground with an idiosyncratic and almost fussy style. Valee came out of the drill era, but he sounded nothing like his peers. Instead, he rapped in a soft, quizzical mutter, finding sideways hooks and coming up with the kind of dizzy verbiage that only makes sense when you sit and think about it for a minute. He briefly looked like he would blow up, and then he disappeared. Now, he has returned.
The Bad Ends – “The Ballad Of Satan’s Bride”
A few months back, Athens supergroup the Bad Ends revealed themselves with “All Your Friends Are Dying,” the lead single from the band’s debut album The Power And The Glory. Since then, they’ve shared “Thanksgiving 1915” and now the group — which is made up of Mike Mantione, Dave Domizi, Geoff Melkonian, Christian Lopez, and former R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry — is back with another new single, “The Ballad Of Satan’s Bride.”
Yung Lean’s “Ginseng Strip 2002” Was TikTok’s Most Popular Song Of 2022
TikTok has released its 2022 wrap-up, and it looks like Swedish rapper Yung Lean’s 2013 hit “Ginseng Strip 2002” has earned the top spot on the platform’s “Around The World” Global Top 10 (it ranked #3 in the US). Other songs that made the...
Florence Welch Explains Why She Came Around On TikTok
There’s a new New Yorker feature about TikTok’s impact on the music industry this week. The story explains the conundrum faced by artists who do not want to play the part of social media “talk show host” every day, but whose record labels routinely badger them to create videos for the platform in hopes of going viral and boosting their streaming stats. One of the artists interviewed for the piece, Florence Welch of Florence And The Machine, famously complained about this label pressure earlier this year, but has since relented.
Hear Sparklehorse’s Previously Unreleased “It Will Never Stop”
Sparklehorse mastermind Mark Linkous passed away in 2010, and there haven’t been many unreleased tracks that made their way online posthumously. In 2019, his frequent collaborator Danger Mouse shared one of them, “Ninjarous,” which they made with the now-late MF Doom. And today, a Sparklehorse track called “It Will Never Stop” is officially out there in the world, released through ANTI- Records.
Hamish Kilgour Of The Clean Has Died
The Clean’s Hamish Kilgour has died, as reported by the New Zealand publication Stuff. The musician was reported missing last week by his family after last being seen at a shopping mall in Christchurch. No cause of death has been revealed. Kilgour and his brother David founded the Clean...
Pile – “Poisons”
Last month, Pile announced a new album, All Fiction, with lead single “Loops,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, the band is back with their second offering from the LP, “Poisons,” a heavy, lurching track that bandleader Rick Maguire said is “about trying to abstain from participating in things that aren’t really good for anybody but also feeling very unaware in general, and the frustration of trying to hold both of those sentiments.” Listen below.
