ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder

Flint, Mich. — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor counts...
FLINT, MI
Syracuse.com

Editorial cartoons for Dec. 11, 2022: Georgia Senate runoff, Twitter files, Brittney Griner swap

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won a tightly contested runoff election against Republican Herschel Walker, adding to the list of losing GOP candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and prompting some soul-searching by the party. Steve Breen, in the gallery’s lead image, draws the former gridiron star as a deflated football and Trump as a dejected coach.
GEORGIA STATE
Syracuse.com

Starbucks is coming to a busy intersection in northern Onondaga County

Salina, N.Y. – A new drive-thru Starbucks is coming to the intersection of Buckley and Elwood Davis Road in the town of Salina, town officials said. The new coffee shop will be built on a vacant piece of land at the corner of the two busy roads, said town Supervisor Nick Paro. It’s located near the new Restaurant Depot, near a car repair shop and near what used to be the old Colorado Mining Co. restaurant.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

New York Ski Report for December 10, 2022

Belleayre Mt.12/9/202200MG - LG6 - 3626 - 04 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain12/9/2022MG - FG6 - 203 - 0 - 9:00AM / 4:00PM. Events:Join Us At Our Season Launch Party This Evening In The Rocket Lodge (4pm - 7pm). Live Music & Food & Drink Specials. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Events:Plan...
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

Slushy snow for Syracuse, half a foot possible for Tug Hill

Syracuse, N.Y. — Slushy snow will make things slippery in Syracuse while the rest of the region will get a few inches, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Onondaga County and southern Cayuga County, according to the National Weather Service. In the lower parts of the counties an inch of slushy snow and rain will hit, the weather service said. In higher points two to four inches are possible, weather officials said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘You can see Mike White’s soul leaving his body:’ Fans, media react to Bills pummeling Jets QB

Time will tell if Mike White emerges as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback of the future, but no one can deny his fighting spirit and heart. On Sunday, White showed that he was tougher than a two dollar steak after taking multiple shots from the Buffalo Bills’ defense. Clean and perfectly timed hits from Ed Oliver, Matt Milano and company had White seemingly down and out of the game twice, but he refused to stay out and returned to the game on two occasions.
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

FanDuel NY promo for Monday Night Football: Patriots vs. Cardinals picks

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. New England takes the long trip across the country to face off against Arizona in primetime, and it could become even more of a must-watch game for you after registering with FanDuel today. Your first wager on their sportsbook is fully insured with free bets up to $1,000, and you don’t even have to use a promo code.
ARIZONA STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy