Read full article on original website
Related
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Dec. 10, 2022
We’re another week closer to the new year, which means another week closer to possible legal adult-use sales in New York. But for now, let’s take a look at what we at NY Cannabis Insider covered last week:. Editor/Publisher Brad Racino went to Jamestown, and came back with...
NY Dems eye revamped expanded child tax credit for families across the state
Albany, N.Y. — Democratic lawmakers want reduce poverty by putting money back in New York parents’ pockets. Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D- Brooklyn) and other legislators will unveil a measure Thursday modeled on the lapsed federal child tax credit that backers say could decrease child poverty in the state by as much as 19%.
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
Flint, Mich. — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor counts...
Editorial cartoons for Dec. 11, 2022: Georgia Senate runoff, Twitter files, Brittney Griner swap
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won a tightly contested runoff election against Republican Herschel Walker, adding to the list of losing GOP candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and prompting some soul-searching by the party. Steve Breen, in the gallery’s lead image, draws the former gridiron star as a deflated football and Trump as a dejected coach.
Services set for longtime day care director found killed in Van Buren condo
Van Buren, N.Y. — Funeral services have been scheduled for a woman who was found killed in a Van Buren condo this week. Calling hours for Leora A. Chilson, 74, are Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. with funeral services following right after at the Jordan United Methodist Church, where Chilson was a parishioner.
Starbucks is coming to a busy intersection in northern Onondaga County
Salina, N.Y. – A new drive-thru Starbucks is coming to the intersection of Buckley and Elwood Davis Road in the town of Salina, town officials said. The new coffee shop will be built on a vacant piece of land at the corner of the two busy roads, said town Supervisor Nick Paro. It’s located near the new Restaurant Depot, near a car repair shop and near what used to be the old Colorado Mining Co. restaurant.
New York Ski Report for December 10, 2022
Belleayre Mt.12/9/202200MG - LG6 - 3626 - 04 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain12/9/2022MG - FG6 - 203 - 0 - 9:00AM / 4:00PM. Events:Join Us At Our Season Launch Party This Evening In The Rocket Lodge (4pm - 7pm). Live Music & Food & Drink Specials. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Events:Plan...
Update: Portion of West Seneca Turnpike reopened after rollover crash
Update as of 11:05 a.m.: West Seneca Turnpike is fully reopened, according to the Department of Transportation. Onondaga, N.Y. — A portion of West Seneca Turnpike is closed after a rollover crash Sunday morning, according to dispatches. A first responder discovered the rollover crash at 10:13 at the intersection...
Slushy snow for Syracuse, half a foot possible for Tug Hill
Syracuse, N.Y. — Slushy snow will make things slippery in Syracuse while the rest of the region will get a few inches, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Onondaga County and southern Cayuga County, according to the National Weather Service. In the lower parts of the counties an inch of slushy snow and rain will hit, the weather service said. In higher points two to four inches are possible, weather officials said.
How to stream UFC 282: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev | Time, live stream, fight card, PPV price
Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev square off for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight title in the headlining bout of UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, December 10 (12/10/2022). UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev will be a pay-per-view fight exclusive to ESPN+. The main fight card starts...
‘You can see Mike White’s soul leaving his body:’ Fans, media react to Bills pummeling Jets QB
Time will tell if Mike White emerges as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback of the future, but no one can deny his fighting spirit and heart. On Sunday, White showed that he was tougher than a two dollar steak after taking multiple shots from the Buffalo Bills’ defense. Clean and perfectly timed hits from Ed Oliver, Matt Milano and company had White seemingly down and out of the game twice, but he refused to stay out and returned to the game on two occasions.
FanDuel NY promo for Monday Night Football: Patriots vs. Cardinals picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. New England takes the long trip across the country to face off against Arizona in primetime, and it could become even more of a must-watch game for you after registering with FanDuel today. Your first wager on their sportsbook is fully insured with free bets up to $1,000, and you don’t even have to use a promo code.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0