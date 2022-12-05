Time will tell if Mike White emerges as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback of the future, but no one can deny his fighting spirit and heart. On Sunday, White showed that he was tougher than a two dollar steak after taking multiple shots from the Buffalo Bills’ defense. Clean and perfectly timed hits from Ed Oliver, Matt Milano and company had White seemingly down and out of the game twice, but he refused to stay out and returned to the game on two occasions.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO