Winter Sports: Taft High teams ready for new season

Winter Sports are kicking into gear at Taft High School.

December may mark the middle of the holiday season, but it also means the beginning of winter sports at Taft High School. Boys and Girls basketball will start, as well as wrestling, swimming, and cheer.

On December 2, boys' and girls' basketball will kick off their second seasons after returning from a COVID-induced hiatus last season. Zach Lillebo, the Athletic Director at Taft High School, is excited about what the sports seasons will bring after the hardships of COVID.

"I think COVID has really provided students, and community and everybody across the board a sense of what they missed out on those two years," Lillebo said. "So they're really excited to get back in and support our kids."

Last season, Taft High School's boys' team went 3-15 and will look to improve as they compete in the 3A PacWest Conference. The girls' team finished with a 15-10 record while competing in the PacWest. Both teams will look to build on the experience from last season.

"The successes came from getting the kids back in the building, getting the kids back on the floor not having to wear masks, learning how to adapt to these COVID protocols in order to fulfill a season," Lillebo said. "Just the growth that our kids made, not specifically athletically, but of overcoming barriers that they had no control over, having that drive and that willingness to stick with it even during the tough times when it was out of their control."

Within Taft High School, participation in sports is pretty high. Lillebo said that about one-third of the student population participates in athletic programs. The administration is always recruiting to increase that number and has seen the program grow in recent years.

While success on the court or field is always a goal, Lillebo and Taft High School want to offer students opportunities to compete and build character through competition.

"It's more for me about providing opportunities to build character that these kids will use each and every day of their lives as they go into the adult world," Lillebo said.

Boys and Girls Varsity and JV basketball were scheduled to tip off at home against Willamina High School Friday, December 2. The boys and girls swimming teams were to have their first meet in Astoria on December 3. Wrestling was set to start on December 2.

While football season may be over, there will still be plenty of opportunities for the community of Lincoln City to rally around Taft Athletics all winter.

Follow the teams' results at osaa.com.