Woman murdered, boyfriend injured in shooting on Detroit's west side; Police searching for female suspect

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit Police are looking for a female suspect who allegedly shot and killed another woman and injured her boyfriend after an argument Sunday night.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Rutherford St. in Detroit, located near 7 Mile Rd and Southfield Freeway.

Officials say the two women, who are relatives, were engaged in an argument.

When the victim's boyfriend attempted to break up the fight, the suspect supposedly took his gun and shot the other woman.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene.

As law enforcement continues to investigate, what caused the initial argument -- and why it escalated to violence -- remain unclear.

