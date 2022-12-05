ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

South Florida Woman Gets New Home After Losing Everything to Fire

Last year, Consuela Green sobbed as she watched flames consume the Belle Glade apartment she and her 73-year-old mother had rented for the past 20 years. “That was home,” said Green, 51, her voice cracking. “All we knew was home.”. Last month, she received keys to the first...
BELLE GLADE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

China Cafe West Boca Cited For Animal Issue

Nearly 30 Violations Issued Against Restaurant On Palmetto Park Road. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — China Cafe at 11419 West Palmetto Park Road in West Boca Raton is facing nearly 30 violations logged over two inspections over the past several days. One of the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

4 injured in boat explosion in North Bay Village, officials say

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – Four people were injured Sunday after a boat exploded in North Bay Village, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed. The explosion was reported at the Pelican Harbor Marina, located at 1275 Northeast 79th St. According to fire rescue officials, the victims were all transported to...
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

RODENT DROPPINGS AT ANTHONY’S COAL FIRED PIZZA LEADS TO FORCED CLOSURE

STATE HEALTH INSPECTOR ORDERED RESTAURANT ON POWERLINE ROAD IN BOCA RATON TO CLOSE. IT’S NOW OPEN, CLEARED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation found at least 50 rodent droppings in Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza at […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Local businesses damaged after massive junkyard fire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – After Miami-Dade firefighters were fighting a massive fire on Tuesday afternoon at a junkyard in Hialeah, neighboring businesses and residents are still trying to sort through the aftermath and damage that it caused. Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez spoke with local businesses and residents who were...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Zoo Miami takes in 8 ‘cold-stunned’ sea turtles from Massachusetts

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The harsh winter conditions up north can be critical to sea turtles’ health, leaving them “cold-stunned” and incapacitated, which is why Zoo Miami is helping some sea turtles at risk. According to a press release from the zoo, which opened its Sea...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash

A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Click10.com

Family escapes from burning home in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted early Friday morning inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The homeowner, Juan Forte, said he was awakened by the fire at his home in the 15300 block of Southwest 178th Terrace. He told Local 10 News that he got his two children,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Still Unsolved

Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel Room

MIAMI BEACH, FL. — Recently, the authorities in Miami, Florida have been investigating a tragic event at a popular hotel. Detectives working the case say that a woman was found dead at one of the oceanfront hotels in Miami Beach. The investigation has brought about more questions than answers.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Fire erupts in SW Miami-Dade home, family safe

MIAMI - A southwest Miami-Dade family will have to find a place to live after an overnight fire left their house uninhabitable. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said around 2 a.m. more than 20 firefighters were sent to battle the flames at 15345 SW 178th Terrace. "On arrival we found flames coming out of the window on the front of the house. Heavy smoke, smoke banking down approximately halfway down from the ceiling. So there was a lot of fire and a lot of smoke upon arrival but we were able to put it under control in 20 minutes," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Maggie Castro. The family who lives there was able to get out unharmed. "I was just trying to save my birds, my dog, my kids," said homeowner Juan Forte. He said firefighters told him something electrical may have sparked the fire. 
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

