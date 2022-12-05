Read full article on original website
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
NBC Miami
South Florida Woman Gets New Home After Losing Everything to Fire
Last year, Consuela Green sobbed as she watched flames consume the Belle Glade apartment she and her 73-year-old mother had rented for the past 20 years. “That was home,” said Green, 51, her voice cracking. “All we knew was home.”. Last month, she received keys to the first...
China Cafe West Boca Cited For Animal Issue
Nearly 30 Violations Issued Against Restaurant On Palmetto Park Road. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — China Cafe at 11419 West Palmetto Park Road in West Boca Raton is facing nearly 30 violations logged over two inspections over the past several days. One of the […]
Click10.com
4 injured in boat explosion in North Bay Village, officials say
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – Four people were injured Sunday after a boat exploded in North Bay Village, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed. The explosion was reported at the Pelican Harbor Marina, located at 1275 Northeast 79th St. According to fire rescue officials, the victims were all transported to...
Food Editor: What’s hot? New BBQ joint, best restaurant of 2022 + coquito cookies
Nevs Barbecue has revved up a north county Publix plaza. Maybe it’s the smoky aroma coming from the smoker out back. Maybe it’s the excitement about a rare barbecue joint making a debut in Palm Beach Gardens. But former fine-dining chef Tommy Nevill’s new spot has been busy since it opened Nov. 28.
RODENT DROPPINGS AT ANTHONY’S COAL FIRED PIZZA LEADS TO FORCED CLOSURE
STATE HEALTH INSPECTOR ORDERED RESTAURANT ON POWERLINE ROAD IN BOCA RATON TO CLOSE. IT’S NOW OPEN, CLEARED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation found at least 50 rodent droppings in Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza at […]
Click10.com
Police: North Miami woman throws pot with noodles in it at boyfriend, cuts him with knife
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A North Miami woman was arrested Thursday on accusations that she attacked her boyfriend inside their home. According to her arrest report, Nataliya Vadimovna, 32, told responding police officers that she was having an argument with her boyfriend, who she has been living with for three years at an apartment building on Laguna Circle.
Fusion Lounge Looks to Be Opening in Pompano Beach
Little is known yet about the lounge that appears to be opening on East Sample Road
Click10.com
Local businesses damaged after massive junkyard fire in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – After Miami-Dade firefighters were fighting a massive fire on Tuesday afternoon at a junkyard in Hialeah, neighboring businesses and residents are still trying to sort through the aftermath and damage that it caused. Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez spoke with local businesses and residents who were...
Click10.com
Zoo Miami takes in 8 ‘cold-stunned’ sea turtles from Massachusetts
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The harsh winter conditions up north can be critical to sea turtles’ health, leaving them “cold-stunned” and incapacitated, which is why Zoo Miami is helping some sea turtles at risk. According to a press release from the zoo, which opened its Sea...
foxsports640.com
Police find body stuffed in garbage can in Miami Gardens
(MIAMI GARDENS, FL) – Police are investigating a death after they found a body stuffed in a garbage can. According to officials, they received an anonymous tip of a crime,…
Click10.com
Big Bus Toy Express fills up before donation pickups in Davie, Sunrise, Coral Springs
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – After completing seven pickups of toy donations on Friday in South Florida, the Local 10′s Big Bus Toy Express was full when it arrived at Davie. Volunteers loaded the new boxes of donations into a moving truck. There were still two more stops in...
Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash
A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
Click10.com
Family escapes from burning home in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted early Friday morning inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The homeowner, Juan Forte, said he was awakened by the fire at his home in the 15300 block of Southwest 178th Terrace. He told Local 10 News that he got his two children,...
Iguana causes 'large-scale' power outage in South Florida city
The city of Lake Worth Beach in Florida tweeted late Wednesday morning that there was a large-scale outage caused by the reptile.
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel Room
MIAMI BEACH, FL. — Recently, the authorities in Miami, Florida have been investigating a tragic event at a popular hotel. Detectives working the case say that a woman was found dead at one of the oceanfront hotels in Miami Beach. The investigation has brought about more questions than answers.
Fire erupts in SW Miami-Dade home, family safe
MIAMI - A southwest Miami-Dade family will have to find a place to live after an overnight fire left their house uninhabitable. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said around 2 a.m. more than 20 firefighters were sent to battle the flames at 15345 SW 178th Terrace. "On arrival we found flames coming out of the window on the front of the house. Heavy smoke, smoke banking down approximately halfway down from the ceiling. So there was a lot of fire and a lot of smoke upon arrival but we were able to put it under control in 20 minutes," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Maggie Castro. The family who lives there was able to get out unharmed. "I was just trying to save my birds, my dog, my kids," said homeowner Juan Forte. He said firefighters told him something electrical may have sparked the fire.
cw34.com
Coast guard, Vanilla Ice, and fatal crash: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Video: Coast Guard rescues 1, stops illegal migrant landing off the Florida coast. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued one person after stopping an illegal migrant landing 15 miles off the Florida Coast. Air...
Now Open: Vicky Bakery Welcomes Customers to Coral Springs Location
It’s a dream crumb true for Vicky Bakery fans after opening its 20th franchise in Coral Springs on Wednesday. Known for its delicious sandwiches, croquettes, and Cuban Pastelitos, a homemade pastry recipe passed down for generations. The Coral Springs location continues this tradition at its newest location at 2528...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
Boynton driver tries to beat Brightline train, is struck and killed
LAKE WORTH BEACH —A 36-year-old Boynton Beach man was killed Friday evening when his vehicle was struck by a Brightline train on Washington Avenue in Lake Worth Beach, according to police. The deceased, Layfun Moore Jr., drove his 2017 Cadillac XTS past stopped traffic and around lowered railroad arms...
