Idaho State

Big Country News

'Into the 21st century': Idaho's historical markers are getting an update

T hroughout Idaho’s highways and byways, brown wooden signs call out to passersby, looking to tell stories of the past to those who will listen. The Idaho Highway Historical Marker Program is a distinctly recognizable joint project by the Idaho Historical Society and the Idaho Transportation Department. A few years ago a series of events occurred that changed the program forever.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, December 10, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18856 Civil Standby. Incident Address: 2100 BIRCH AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 10:23:06. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18857 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 1239 WARNER AVE; COMMUNITY PARK. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

More than half of Idahoans don't have REAL IDs

Having a Real ID will make certain aspects of life more convenient. So why haven’t more Idahoans tried to obtain one?. Nationwide, about 52% of driver’s licenses and ID cards are Real ID-compliant, according to the Associated Press, up from 43% in April 2021. But only around 43%...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Fish & Game to Soon Begin Winter Aerial Surveys and Capture Work in Clearwater Region

KAMIAH - Starting next week, the Idaho Fish & Game will begin winter capture work and aerial surveys in the Clearwater Region. According to the IDFG, elk and moose captures will begin the week of December 12th in units 8, 8A, 10A. The capture efforts are part of a larger elk and moose calf survivability study. Additional capture efforts will also take place in unit 14.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Lawmakers mull new ways to fund school construction

BOISE — Lawmakers on a joint panel exploring how to better fund Idaho’s school construction needs had positive reactions to a tax-reform proposal from a group of school advocates on Thursday, but also indicated they may not be ready to endorse such sweeping changes to the state’s tax code.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Public Feedback Sought on Highway Intersection Redesign in Colfax

COLFAX – The community is invited to an open house on Thursday, Dec. 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax. The Washington State Department of Transportation project team will be on hand to discuss possible design options as well as bridge replacement for the twin bridges at the north end of town.
COLFAX, WA
Big Country News

Nez Perce Tribe Hosts Renewable Energy Conference

LAPWAI - This past Thursday and Friday (December 8 & 9), the Nez Perce Tribe hosted a conference on renewable energy at the Clearwater River Casino. According to a press release from the NPT, the conference brought together tribal leaders and experts in the field of renewable energy to discuss the potential benefits and challenges of transitioning to renewable energy sources for the provision of electricity.
LAPWAI, ID
Big Country News

Proposal to tap endowment funds for school construction gains steam

BOISE — Lawmakers on a special interim legislative panel examining funding for school construction in Idaho appear to be coalescing around a proposal to tap the state’s annual endowment payments to schools to create a new funding stream for school facilities, partially relieving local property taxpayers in the process from bearing the full cost of repaying school bonds, as one piece of the solution.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Spokane Woman Arrested on Drug Charges in Idaho County for the Second Time in Four Months

IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, December 3, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a single vehicle accident on Highway 162 in Idaho County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the driver, who was identified as 59-year-old Stacia Hewlett, of Spokane, WA.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
