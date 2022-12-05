Read full article on original website
'Into the 21st century': Idaho's historical markers are getting an update
T hroughout Idaho’s highways and byways, brown wooden signs call out to passersby, looking to tell stories of the past to those who will listen. The Idaho Highway Historical Marker Program is a distinctly recognizable joint project by the Idaho Historical Society and the Idaho Transportation Department. A few years ago a series of events occurred that changed the program forever.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, December 10, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18856 Civil Standby. Incident Address: 2100 BIRCH AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 10:23:06. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18857 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 1239 WARNER AVE; COMMUNITY PARK. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA.
Oregon, California and Tribal Leaders Praise Removal of Four Dams on Klamath River
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met alongside tribal leaders Thursday to celebrate the largest dam removal in U.S. history, which is set to begin next year. The project involves the removal of four dams along the Klamath River, which flows...
Idaho DEQ awards millions for water improvement; Lewiston, Craigmont, Juliaetta, Genesee, Kooskia included
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced grant awards of more than $59 million from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve 11 drinking water and wastewater systems across the state, according to a press release. The $59.1 million in construction grants are part of $300 million distributed through...
More than half of Idahoans don't have REAL IDs
Having a Real ID will make certain aspects of life more convenient. So why haven’t more Idahoans tried to obtain one?. Nationwide, about 52% of driver’s licenses and ID cards are Real ID-compliant, according to the Associated Press, up from 43% in April 2021. But only around 43%...
Idaho Fish & Game to Soon Begin Winter Aerial Surveys and Capture Work in Clearwater Region
KAMIAH - Starting next week, the Idaho Fish & Game will begin winter capture work and aerial surveys in the Clearwater Region. According to the IDFG, elk and moose captures will begin the week of December 12th in units 8, 8A, 10A. The capture efforts are part of a larger elk and moose calf survivability study. Additional capture efforts will also take place in unit 14.
Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack
Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75. Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947...
Idaho Parents Frustrated by Empowering Parents Grant Program Delays
Boise resident Shannon Orr and her three children are exactly the type of people the Idaho Legislature intended to help through the Empowering Parents Grant Program. She has been homeschooling her children for nearly three years, her family’s income is below $60,000 and she needed more educational materials for her lesson plans.
Lawmakers mull new ways to fund school construction
BOISE — Lawmakers on a joint panel exploring how to better fund Idaho’s school construction needs had positive reactions to a tax-reform proposal from a group of school advocates on Thursday, but also indicated they may not be ready to endorse such sweeping changes to the state’s tax code.
Public Feedback Sought on Highway Intersection Redesign in Colfax
COLFAX – The community is invited to an open house on Thursday, Dec. 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax. The Washington State Department of Transportation project team will be on hand to discuss possible design options as well as bridge replacement for the twin bridges at the north end of town.
Nez Perce Tribe Hosts Renewable Energy Conference
LAPWAI - This past Thursday and Friday (December 8 & 9), the Nez Perce Tribe hosted a conference on renewable energy at the Clearwater River Casino. According to a press release from the NPT, the conference brought together tribal leaders and experts in the field of renewable energy to discuss the potential benefits and challenges of transitioning to renewable energy sources for the provision of electricity.
Oregon Workgroup Recommends Stronger Legal Protections for Abortion Doctors
Oregon needs to strengthen its laws to protect doctors who provide abortions or gender-affirming care from prosecution and lawsuits, a legislative work group recommended Wednesday. That’s among several recommendations from the Reproductive Health and Access to Care workgroup, which House Speaker Dan Rayfield convened this summer after the U.S. Supreme...
Proposal to tap endowment funds for school construction gains steam
BOISE — Lawmakers on a special interim legislative panel examining funding for school construction in Idaho appear to be coalescing around a proposal to tap the state’s annual endowment payments to schools to create a new funding stream for school facilities, partially relieving local property taxpayers in the process from bearing the full cost of repaying school bonds, as one piece of the solution.
Lewiston Angler Sets New Coho State Record on the North Fork Clearwater River
A Lewiston man recently landed a new catch-and-release state record Coho salmon while fishing on the North Fork Clearwater River. Jerry Smith landed the 30-inch Coho on November 13, according to the Idaho Fish and Game. According to the Idaho Fish and Game, while the state's catch-and-release record program has...
Legislation Pre-Filed to Repeal WA Cares Long-Term Care Tax
OLYMPIA - Lawmakers in the state Legislature began prefiling bills this week for introduction in the 2023 session, which begins January 9th. One of those bills would repeal the state's new long-term care insurance and payroll tax, which is scheduled to take effect in July. The controversial WA Cares program...
More Than 550 Students Set to Graduate from University of Idaho This Saturday
MOSCOW - The University of Idaho will host its 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, December 10 in the ICCU Arena in Moscow. According to the university, more than 565 students are eligible to receive 581 degrees. Best-selling author and distinguished fellow at Harvard Law School Heidi K. Gardner will...
Giant Hornets not yet Eradicated in Washington state, but Officials Happy With 2022
With no new confirmed detections of northern giant hornets in Washington state or British Columbia for 2022, the invasive species has not yet been eradicated, but it is a strong step in the right direction, according to a Department of Ecology press conference Wednesday, Dec. 7. “This is really good...
Spokane Woman Arrested on Drug Charges in Idaho County for the Second Time in Four Months
IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, December 3, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a single vehicle accident on Highway 162 in Idaho County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the driver, who was identified as 59-year-old Stacia Hewlett, of Spokane, WA.
Suspect Arrested in Case of Wednesday Semi-Trailer Fire in North Lewiston
LEWISTON - A suspect has been arrested in the case of an early morning fire that damaged a semi-trailer in North Lewiston on Wednesday. The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer on fire at 1914 5th Avenue North at approximately 2:29 a.m. Wednesday. According to an...
