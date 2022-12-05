Fists were flying at The Game Awards tonight, as the first gameplay trailer for Tekken 8 was shown off at the event. The trailer introduced the story of the game, which sees Kazuya Mishima assume the head of Mishima Zaibatsu after the death of his father Heihachi in the previous game. Multiple returning characters were shown, including Paul Phoenix, Law, Jack, King, and Lars. Most surprising was the appearance of Jun Kazama, Jin's mother, who has not appeared in a core Tekken game since Tekken 2--though she did appear in Tekken Tag Tournament 2.

2 DAYS AGO