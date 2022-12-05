Read full article on original website
First Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Shows Dual Sabers, Confirms March 17 Release
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the most-anticipated games of 2023, and the action-adventure was showcased during The Game Awards on December 8. During the presentation, we got our first look at gameplay from the title as well as a confirmed March 17 release date. The trailer shows an...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's Cameron Monaghan: This Is A "Darker Time" For Cal Kestis
After being officially revealed at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, the first gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor--the next Star Wars adventure from EA and Respawn Entertainment--aired during The Game Awards, with lead Jedi Cal Kestis taking center stage. The trailer showed off some of the older Cal's...
Bayonetta Origins Is An Isometric Storybook Spin-Off Of The Character Action Franchise
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at the Game Awards, with a March 17, 2023 release date. The game has an isometric perspective and a painterly storybook style. It's a prequel to the original game, featuring Bayonetta as a young girl wandering a strange and colorful world.
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
The order is gone in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor sees you controlling a Jedi in this 3rd person action game with a full range of Jedi abilities at your disposal. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor releases March 17, 2023.
Death Stranding 2 Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Should we have connected? That’s the question asked as Hideo Kojima showed off the sequel to Death Stranding with his uniquely cinematic flair. The trailer also confirmed Norman Reedus returning for the sequel, as well as Elle Fanning’s involvement.
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
By the developers of Life is Strange and Focus Entertainment, comes a brand new Action RPG. Ghosts are discussed and what seems to be a moral quandry about how they handle these or if banishing is the right choice. It seems you'll be able to utilize a ghost ally at the same time here. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden releases sometime at the end of 2023.
Diablo 4 June 2023 Release Date Confirmed At The Game Awards
Diablo IV will be released on June 6, 2023, as announced in a new trailer that debuted during The Game Awards. That official announcement followed shortly after a report documenting the challenges Blizzard employees have faced over the course of the game's development, which had mentioned the release date. The...
New Street Fighter 6 Trailer Reveals Dee Jay, Marisa, Manon, And JP
The final reveal of The Game Awards pre-show brought a new fearsome foursome to Street Fighter 6, as Dee Jay and brand-new combatants Marisa, Manon, and JP were officially revealed for the game's main roster. Marisa is a power fighter from Italy with powerful strikes and takedowns, while Manon is...
Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania Reveal DLC | The Game Awards 2022
Dead Cells and Castlevania are forging an unexpected crossover in Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania. The teaser trailer showed Dracula, Alucard, and Richter together. The DLC is expected to release Q1 2023.
GTA Online's Los Santos Drug War, A New Story, Begins On December 13
GTA Online is getting a new two-part story update revolving around the psychedelic drug trade. Called Los Santos Drug War, the story's intro will arrive on December 13 and includes new missions, businesses, and cars. In this new update, players will go to Blaine County and meet up with Nervous...
Tekken 8 Gameplay Trailer At The Game Awards Confirms Return Of Jun Kazama
Fists were flying at The Game Awards tonight, as the first gameplay trailer for Tekken 8 was shown off at the event. The trailer introduced the story of the game, which sees Kazuya Mishima assume the head of Mishima Zaibatsu after the death of his father Heihachi in the previous game. Multiple returning characters were shown, including Paul Phoenix, Law, Jack, King, and Lars. Most surprising was the appearance of Jun Kazama, Jin's mother, who has not appeared in a core Tekken game since Tekken 2--though she did appear in Tekken Tag Tournament 2.
Street Fighter 6 - Pre-Order Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Your Moment. Your Fight. Street Fighter 6 hits the streets on June 2, 2023! Watch the trailer featuring more glimpses of World Tour like minigames and Master Assists. Get your first look at gameplay for Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP.
Transformers: Reactivate Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards Trailer
Time to ride in on steel horse with the reveal trailer for Transformers: Reactivate’s latest trailer shown off at the Game Awards. The trailer showed off the striking dystopian world of the Splash Damage’s upcoming online action game alongside a haunting cover of Bon Jovi’s Wanted Dead of Alive.
Vampire Survivors, One Of The Best Games Of 2022, Surprise-Releases On iOS And Android
After launching on PC and Xbox consoles earlier this year, Vampire Survivors is now available to play on mobile devices. While the big reveal was presumably going to be announced during The 2022 Game Awards, popular Twitter user Wario64 discovered the game was already listed on both iOS and Android's app stores earlier today.
Stardew Valley-Inspired Spirittea Gets Release Window, Confirmed for Game Pass
Publisher No More Robots has revealed that Spirittea will release in early 2023 on PC and Xbox Game Pass. The life sim is also planned for launch on Nintendo Switch. A new trailer also premiered for Spirittea at Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition, providing a look at the gameplay loop for the East Asia-set title. The beginning of the video highlights the game's protagonist writing a book. But apparently, that requires some inspirational breaks, like drinking and bug catching.
Best-Selling Video Games Of November In US Include Call Of Duty, God Of War
NPD's monthly report for November is here, which means we now know what games sold the best last month. Though the data doesn't have a lot of surprises, there's one name in the top 5 that might give you pause: Sonic Frontiers. Yes, while everyone's favorite hedgehog hasn't starred in...
Dune Survival-MMO Gets New Trailer Showing The World Of Arrakis
Revealed during The Game Awards, a new trailer showed off Arrakis in Dune: Awakening, the upcoming survival-MMO based on the sci-fi novel. The new trailer is pre-alpha footage, showing off the many treasures and dangers that can be found on Arrakis as players fight for spice and survival. The trailer...
Celeste Developers Reveal First Footage Of New Game Earthblade
Celeste developer Extremely OK Games has revealed its first look at Earthblade, the new game first announced over a year ago. The trailer shows off a lush, fantasy-inspired world, showcasing the title's "seamless" 2D exploration. Also featured is Earthblade's horned protagonist and a secondary character who welcomes them to the world after they appear out of a portal.
Diablo IV Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
An all new trailer for Diablo IV was shown during the 2022 Game Awards, featuring Blizzard's signature epic cinematics. Diablo IV is expected to release June 6, 2023.
Hades 2 Announced By Supergiant Games At The Game Awards
Supergiant's next game, Hades 2, a sequel to the hit Hades game, was revealed at The Game Awards. Hades 2 will be set in the same universe with what looks like some new faces from the Greek pantheon and similar roguelike gameplay. The game is currently in development. Unlike the...
