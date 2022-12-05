Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
5 Star Media Toy Drive continues Saturday in Clarksville, donate at Walmart on Madison Street
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Are you looking to give this holiday season? The 5 Star Media Group Annual Toy Drive began on Friday and will continue at Walmart on Madison St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. You can stop by and donate a...
David Peter Poquette
David Peter Poquette, of Clarksville, Tennessee formally DePere, Wisconsin passed away on December 8, 2022, at Tristar Skyline Medical Center surrounded by Betsy Glover and shortly after his brother, Richard (Dick) Poquette. Born February 19, 1952, Peter was one of 17 children born to Earl F. and Mary (Waznick) Poquette.
Acorn Health in Clarksville joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Acorn Health as a new member in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 7. Clinical Director and Licensed Behavioral Analyst Ashley Metz said Acorn Health specializes in providing Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for children or young adults with an autism diagnosis.
Ronnie Glynn sworn in as 67th District Tennessee State Representative | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Close to 200 community supporters of Democratic Tennessee State Representative Ronnie Glynn attended his swearing-in ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10, at Burt Elementary School. Elected to the office of State Representative for Tennessee’s 67th District on Nov. 8, Glynn becomes the first black state legislator...
News in Clarksville: Clinic ghosts employees, parking garage cost rises and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. ACM medical clinic closed as employees go without pay, lose access to records: The doors to Advance Care Medical have been closed since Nov. 16, and, according to employees, the shutdown followed weeks without paychecks. READ MORE.
APSU graduates first students from helicopter-focused aviation science program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Seven Austin Peay State University students made history on Friday, Dec. 9, when they became the first graduates of the College of STEM’s aviation science program. The University launched the program in 2019, giving APSU the state’s first and only helicopter flight school that awards bachelor’s degrees.
Work week weather: Some sunshine, but mostly cloudy with more rain possible
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After a week filled with rain, it looks like we will finally get a small window of sunshine on Monday as highs look to stay in the mid-50s. The sunshine won’t last long, however, as cloudy skies are back Monday night, with showers possible...
Austin Peay football could soon join new football only FBS conference
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – According to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel, ten schools have come to an agreement to form a new football-only conference with the stated goal of moving from FCS to FBS. The conference would be made up of the remaining football members of the Atlantic Sun...
